Body Cam Footage Shows Tony Romo’s Drunk Driving Arrest
Retired NFL star Tony Romo argued with a female police officer before he was placed in handcuffs during his drunk driving arrest last week. Newly released body camera footage shows Romo, 46, pleading with an officer for time to call his lawyer and refusing to exit his car after being pulled over in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after he participated in a golf tournament. He said he had “zero” drinks and was headed to visit his grandparents, telling the officer, “Because I’m coming from a golf course you think I’m drunk?” The officer placed him in handcuffs and drove him to the police station for a sobriety test, as she said the road was not even where she pulled him over. Police say the former QB performed poorly during the field tests and refused to blow into a breathalizer, saying, “I’ve heard from all the lawyers, don’t ever do that.” Romo, now a CBS analyst, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He has not publicly addressed the arrest, but is due in court on Sept. 21.