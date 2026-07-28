Thousands Stuck in Las Vegas Amid Heat Wave Flight Delays
Thousands of passengers at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport have been hit with flight delays due to extreme heat. Over the weekend, temperatures in the city reached as high as 114 degrees, causing 580 delays, with 284 occurring on Friday. Some planes were too heavy to safely lift off the ground, and so passengers were urged to give up their seats. The New York Post reports that airlines offered vouchers of up to $2,500 to those who chose to do so. “When temperatures are especially high, we—like other airlines—may need to reduce the weight of an aircraft to ensure it can operate safely,” American Airlines said in a statement as an explanation for the sudden and drastic requests. Harry Reid International Airport, the largest airport in the Silver State, has an average of 489 departures from 31 airlines every day. The airport is also known for its exceptionally long runway, which is one of the longest in the country at 14,835 feet. Flight expert Reed Yadon warned of the hot and thin air’s impact on passengers’ safety. “The wings aren’t generating as much lift, and the engines aren’t generating enough thrust,” he told the newspaper.