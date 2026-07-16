The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever

A volunteer firefighter is under investigation for allegedly starting a massive wildfire that ripped across a forest just outside of Paris. The 18-year-old is among six people being questioned by French authorities in connection with the devastating fire that burned through thousands of acres in the Fontainebleau forest, home to one of France’s largest and most historic royal palaces. Prosecutor Diane Ngomsik said that the volunteer firefighter had confessed to “setting fire to twigs” using a lighter and gas, before retracting his statement. The suspect was remanded in custody on Wednesday as the investigation continues. The blaze in the Fontainebleau forest has largely been contained, although it has not been fully extinguished. Around 1,000 people had to be evacuated from their homes as the fire spread. French President Emmanuel Macron said 10 percent of the forest had been burned in the wildfire, but thankfully, there have been no reports of any casualties. France has experienced multiple wildfires this year, as the country has been hit with several heatwaves. The temperature in parts of France this summer has frequently topped 104 degrees.
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- 1Volunteer Firefighter Suspected of Sparking Giant WildfireBLAZE ARRESTThe blaze ripped through thousands of acres of a historic forest.
- 2Earth-Like Planet Gets Scientists Buzzing About Alien LifeASTRONOMICAL DISCOVERYResearchers say they’ve confirmed the first atmosphere around a rocky planet in a habitable zone beyond our solar system.
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- 3Officials Reveal Cause of Death for 17-Year-Old Lemonade CEOTRAGIC LOSSAubrie Greene was found with a gunshot wound on July 5, in Richmond Virginia.
- 4‘Lost’ Star Quietly Ends Marriage of 7 YearsLOST LOVEThe actress described ties with her husband as “irretrievably broken.”
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- 5‘Sanford and Son’ Star Dies at 91FINAL ACTThe beloved sitcom actor, best known as Officer “Smitty” Smith, died of natural causes.
- 6Reality Star Reveals Horror of ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ BugGUT-WRENCHING“The Challenge” star revealed how he felt after contracting the cyclosporiasis bug, which is now in 34 U.S. states.
- 7Bravo Star Denies Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Ex-WifeREALITY CHECKColin Dias’s lawyer cited a restraining order and domestic violence charges against Lia Jones in an effort to invalidate her claims.
- 8Blue Angels Launch Review After Super Low Flyover ChaosLAW OF THEIR OWNThe Navy’s elite squadron sent chairs and umbrellas flying as it buzzed a packed Florida beach.
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- 9Turbulence Nightmare Forces Plane Into Emergency LandingMIDAIR MAYHEMThe aircraft suddenly plunged 300 feet, sending passengers and crew flying.
- 10Britney Spears Raises Eyebrows With Baby PostOH BABY, BABYThe pop star fueled a fresh round of fan speculation by sharing a cryptic Instagram post.
Astronomers have identified what they say is the first confirmed atmosphere surrounding a rocky planet inside a habitable zone beyond our solar system. The planet, known as LHS 1140b, sits about 49 light-years from Earth and appears to have the three key ingredients scientists believe are necessary for a potentially habitable environment: a solid, rocky surface, temperatures that can support liquid water, and an atmosphere. Researchers detected helium escaping from the planet while observing it with an infrared instrument on the Magellan Clay telescope in Chile, ultimately ruling out other possible explanations for the signal. While the world differs from Earth in important ways, it is larger, likely contains much more water, and is tidally locked to its star. Scientists say it has quickly become one of the most promising places to investigate whether life could exist beyond our solar system. They found no evidence of an atmosphere around a neighboring rocky planet orbiting the same star.
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Aubrie Greene, the CEO of Breezzy’s Lemonade, was fatally shot while driving, just weeks after his high school graduation. Police responded to a car crash in a residential neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia, where they found the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He succumbed to injuries days later in the hospital. Greene’s car crashed into the shed of a home after he was shot. His mother, Ceydria McCray, posted to Instagram on Wednesday: “We never imagined Breezy not being here with us. Born Aubrie and in 17 years became a legend in our city King Breezy(CEO) Breezy we miss you so much and there’s many questions as of why.” Greene started his lemonade business when he was only 11 years old, landing his homemade product on supermarket shelves. When the business launched, Breezzy’s Lemonade had three flavors, before expanding to 10 flavors by 2022. No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting.
Actress Maggie Grace quietly filed papers last year to end her seven-year marriage. The Lost actress, who played Shannon Rutherford on the hit TV series, quietly split from her husband, Brent Bushnell, in May 2025, according to documents seen by Page Six this week. The papers apparently show that the couple had been living at separate residences since October 2024, which they recorded as their official separation date. The 42-year-old actress, who also starred as Kim Mills in all three installments of the Taken movie franchise, also requested to legally change her name back to Margaret Grace Ives. Grace and Bushnell have two children. Their son was four, and their daughter was one at the time of the split. She retains primary custody of both kids. Neither Grace nor Bushnell has commented publicly about their divorce. Page Six notes she had been engaged to filmmaker Matthew Cooke prior to marrying Bushnell.
The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
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Actor Hal Williams, whose steady screen presence made him a sitcom staple for decades, has died at 91. Williams, best known for playing Officer “Smitty” Smith on the hit 1970s comedy Sanford and Son, died of natural causes at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, on Wednesday morning, his manager, Zna Portlock Houston, told TMZ. Houston said Williams had experienced health issues and felt tired after returning from Ohio, where he attended a Sanford and Son reunion with former co-star Howard Platt. Williams launched his television career in 1972 with the show, starring alongside Redd Foxx and Demond Wilson. He went on to land major roles on The Waltons and 227, while appearing in dozens of other TV series, including Good Times, Hill Street Blues, Magnum P.I., Night Court, and L.A. Law. His film credits included Hardcore, The Rookie, and Flight. Just days before his death, Williams reflected on why Sanford and Son still resonates with audiences. “Because the humor was so real and wasn’t artificial, and it was just generally funny, funny, funny, one laugh after another all the time,” he said.
Leroy Garrett from The Challenge says he has contracted cyclosporiasis, the “explosive diarrhea” bug that has spread across the United States in recent weeks. “This past weekend, I spent the majority of my time on my toilet,” he said in an Instagram video on Wednesday. Garrett and his wife, fellow The Challenge star Kam Williams, live with their two kids in Michigan, one of the 34 states that have confirmed cases of the disease. Michigan has the highest number of cases at 3,762, as reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The state’s health officials have not determined the cause of the surge in cases, but the department has warned Michigan residents about a possible link to lettuce. The star admitted he had “explosive, vicious” diarrhea so bad that he thought he might have to go to the emergency room. “It feel like you got Timberlands in a dryer inside your stomach,” Garrett said. “Imagine putting some Timberlands in a dryer. You know what that would sound like? That’s what your stomach sounds and feels like.”
Married to Medicine star Colin Dias is denying any involvement in the murder-for-hire plot aimed at his ex-wife, Lia Jones. Dias’ lawyer, Robert Eisfelder, told TMZ in a statement on Wednesday that Jones made false claims in her domestic violence restraining order filing against him on Monday. Jones told the court that Dias asked a neighbor “what would it cost to get rid of” her and had been “actively looking and recruiting” for a person to do the job. Eisfelder denied all the allegations against Dias and noted that his client had been granted sole legal and physical custody of the former couple’s two children. In an April court filing regarding the custody of the children, Dias made allegations of domestic violence against Jones, including an instance of Jones punching Dias in the stomach with a closed fist on May 19, 2021, while he was recovering from surgery. Dias obtained a restraining order against Jones on November 10, 2021, and a criminal protective order on April 19, 2022. Jones was arrested four months later after violating the criminal order. Jones and Dias’s divorce was officially settled in 2023 and included therapy, a domestic violence course that spanned 52 weeks, completion of an anger management program, and a parenting course for Jones. Married to Medicine follows the lives of women who are either doctors themselves or the wives of doctors. Dias is a physician and surgeon with over 23 years of experience.
The U.S. Navy’s elite Blue Angels squadron is reviewing one of its own jets after it roared so low over a beach that it sent chairs and umbrellas flying. The Wednesday-morning stunt happened during a “Breakfast with the Blues” event at Florida’s Pensacola Beach on the Gulf Coast barrier island of Santa Rosa, as reported by ABC News. Footage of the pass went viral across social media.
In a statement, the squadron said an aircraft “flew lower than standard profiles” during an arrival maneuver, calling it a “low-altitude pass” that caused “a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas.” Ashley Korn was stunned. “I’ve been coming for 10 years and I’ve never seen a pass like that in my life,” she told North Florida ABC affiliate WEAR-TV. “I literally thought we were going to be taken out by Blue Angels, but it was amazing.” The squadron said the safety of its community, spectators, and pilots is its “highest priority,” adding that leadership is conducting “a thorough safety review.” Whether anyone faces consequences may depend on who is watching. When eight South Carolina National Guard Apache pilots were grounded over a low July Fourth flyover, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, 46, intervened within hours, posting on social media, “We’ll fix this. Carry on, Patriots,” before the suspensions were lifted.
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Passengers on a Ryanair flight feared for their lives after violent turbulence sent travelers and crew members crashing into the cabin ceiling, forcing the aircraft to divert to France for an emergency landing. Flight FR 9887 was traveling from Alicante, Spain, to Liverpool in the U.K. when it was rocked by severe midair turbulence shortly after departure, dropping 300 feet in a matter of seconds. The plane was rerouted to Nantes, where emergency crews treated injured passengers and crew members after landing. One passenger described a terrifying ordeal, telling the Liverpool Echo the aircraft suddenly dropped and people were left “screaming and crying” as they were thrown upward. “We all thought we were going to die,” the passenger said. Drinks and belongings flew across the cabin, with some passengers covered in spilled coffee. One traveler was taken away on a stretcher after she hit the roof of the aircraft, while a man was left in a neck brace, and a flight attendant was hospitalized with a knee injury. Passengers later waited in the terminal before boarding a replacement aircraft to continue their journey to the U.K.
Britney Spears has sent fans into detective mode after posting a cryptic message alongside a baby outfit that appeared to hint at a major personal announcement. The 44-year-old singer shared an Instagram post saying, “If you’re lucky I have someone unbelievably beautiful I want to introduce you to… hopefully🤞 this year 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ and if not the most beautiful things will never be seen!!!!!” She added, “Come what may… oh so near but the feet I feel lived too much in fear so the soil of ground that silence suspends is where I’m found yet there begin!!!! It’s in the silence!!!!!!” The accompanying image showed a baby outfit with the words “Phoenix has arrived” printed across the shirt. A Jewish holy book was also partially visible, while later images in the carousel featured Spears’ sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline. With comments disabled on Spears’ Instagram page, fans flocked to X to debate the meaning of the post. Some believed it was a pregnancy announcement, while others wondered whether a relative was expecting. Others pointed to Spears recently being seen traveling with a car seat. No explanation has been given.