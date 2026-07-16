Officials Reveal Cause of Death for 17-Year-Old Lemonade CEO

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘Sanford and Son’ Star Dies at 91
FINAL ACT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 07.16.26 6:09AM EDT 
Published 07.16.26 5:23AM EDT 
SANFORD AND SON -- "My Brother-In-Law's Keeper" Episode 20 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howard Platt as officer 'Hoppy' Hopkins, Hal Williams as officer 'Smitty' Smith, Redd Foxx as Fred G. Sanford -- Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Actor Hal Williams, whose steady screen presence made him a sitcom staple for decades, has died at 91. Williams, best known for playing Officer “Smitty” Smith on the hit 1970s comedy Sanford and Son, died of natural causes at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, on Wednesday morning, his manager, Zna Portlock Houston, told TMZ. Houston said Williams had experienced health issues and felt tired after returning from Ohio, where he attended a Sanford and Son reunion with former co-star Howard Platt. Williams launched his television career in 1972 with the show, starring alongside Redd Foxx and Demond Wilson. He went on to land major roles on The Waltons and 227, while appearing in dozens of other TV series, including Good Times, Hill Street Blues, Magnum P.I., Night Court, and L.A. Law. His film credits included Hardcore, The Rookie, and Flight. Just days before his death, Williams reflected on why Sanford and Son still resonates with audiences. “Because the humor was so real and wasn’t artificial, and it was just generally funny, funny, funny, one laugh after another all the time,” he said.

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2
‘Lost’ Star Secretly Divorced Husband After 7 Years of Marriage
LOST LOVE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.16.26 9:54AM EDT 
A star of pop culture sensation Lost filed papers last year to end her “irretrievably broken” marriage. Maggie Grace, who played Shannon Rutherford on the hit TV series, quietly split from her husband of seven years, Brent Bushnell, in May 2025, according to documents surfaced by Page Six this week. The papers apparently show that the couple had been living at separate residences since the previous October, which they recorded as their official separation date. The 42-year-old actress, who also starred as Kim Mills in all three installments of the Taken movie franchise, also requested to legally change her name back to Margaret Grace Ives. Grace and Bushnell have two children. Their son was four and their daughter was one at the time of the split. She retains primary custody of both kids. Neither Grace nor Bushnell have commented publicly about their divorce. Page Six notes she had been engaged to filmmaker Matthew Cooke prior to marrying Bushnell.
John Nacion/FilmMagic

Actress Maggie Grace quietly filed papers last year to end her seven-year marriage. The Lost actress, who played Shannon Rutherford on the hit TV series, quietly split from her husband, Brent Bushnell, in May 2025, according to documents seen by Page Six this week. The papers apparently show that the couple had been living at separate residences since October 2024, which they recorded as their official separation date. The 42-year-old actress, who also starred as Kim Mills in all three installments of the Taken movie franchise, also requested to legally change her name back to Margaret Grace Ives. Grace and Bushnell have two children. Their son was four, and their daughter was one at the time of the split. She retains primary custody of both kids. Neither Grace nor Bushnell has commented publicly about their divorce. Page Six notes she had been engaged to filmmaker Matthew Cooke prior to marrying Bushnell.

Read it at Page Six

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This Derm-Loved Mineral SPF Delivers a 24-Hour Hydration Boost
SCREEN TIME
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.09.26 3:16PM EDT 
EltaMD UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/EltaMD.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.

Unlike many mineral sunscreens that leave dry patches and crepey skin begging for an extra layer of moisturizer, this silky formula is infused with hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 24 hours while visibly plumping fine lines, softening the look of wrinkles, and smoothing dry patches—all without feeling heavy, greasy, or leaving behind that dreaded sunscreen film.

EltaMD UV Daily SPF Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Zinc Oxide
Shop Now Amazon$45

The mineral-based formula uses invisible zinc oxide technology, so it blends seamlessly into the skin without the ghostly cast commonly associated with traditional mineral SPFs. It’s also available in both clear and tinted versions, making it easy to find a finish that works with your complexion and routine.

Of course, the real selling point is the skincare-meets-sun-care benefits. The Daily Hydration+ SPF 50 is clinically shown to improve visible dryness by 75 percent, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 20 percent, and skin plumpness by 19 percent. In other words, it’s not just a sunscreen you tolerate because you know you’re supposed to wear SPF every day—it’s a formula you’ll actually look forward to applying.

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3

Officials Reveal Cause of Death for 17-Year-Old Lemonade CEO

TRAGIC LOSS
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.26 9:44AM EDT 
Aubrie Greene, 17, was the CEO of Virginia lemonade stand Breezzy’s Lemonade.
Aubrie Greene, 17, was the CEO of Virginia lemonade stand Breezzy’s Lemonade. WRIC News / wric.com

Aubrie Greene, the CEO of Breezzy’s Lemonade, was fatally shot while driving, just weeks after his high school graduation. Police responded to a car crash in a residential neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia, where they found the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He succumbed to injuries days later in the hospital. Greene’s car crashed into the shed of a home after he was shot. His mother, Ceydria McCray, posted to Instagram on Wednesday: “We never imagined Breezy not being here with us. Born Aubrie and in 17 years became a legend in our city King Breezy(CEO) Breezy we miss you so much and there’s many questions as of why.” Greene started his lemonade business when he was only 11 years old, landing his homemade product on supermarket shelves. When the business launched, Breezzy’s Lemonade had three flavors, before expanding to 10 flavors by 2022. No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting.

Read it at The New York Post

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4
Blue Angels Launch Review After Super Low Flyover Chaos
LAW OF THEIR OWN
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 07.16.26 5:34AM EDT 
The U.S. Navy’s elite Blue Angels squadron is reviewing one of its own jets after it roared so low over a Florida beach that it sent chairs and umbrellas flying.
ABC News / X

The U.S. Navy’s elite Blue Angels squadron is reviewing one of its own jets after it roared so low over a beach that it sent chairs and umbrellas flying. The Wednesday-morning stunt happened during a “Breakfast with the Blues” event at Florida’s Pensacola Beach on the Gulf Coast barrier island of Santa Rosa, as reported by ABC News. Footage of the pass went viral across social media.

In a statement, the squadron said an aircraft “flew lower than standard profiles” during an arrival maneuver, calling it a “low-altitude pass” that caused “a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas.” Ashley Korn was stunned. “I’ve been coming for 10 years and I’ve never seen a pass like that in my life,” she told North Florida ABC affiliate WEAR-TV. “I literally thought we were going to be taken out by Blue Angels, but it was amazing.” The squadron said the safety of its community, spectators, and pilots is its “highest priority,” adding that leadership is conducting “a thorough safety review.” Whether anyone faces consequences may depend on who is watching. When eight South Carolina National Guard Apache pilots were grounded over a low July Fourth flyover, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, 46, intervened within hours, posting on social media, “We’ll fix this. Carry on, Patriots,” before the suspensions were lifted.

Read it at ABC News

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This Women-Owned Cannabis Brand Is Offering BOGO Vapes for a Limited Time
BOGO
Scouted Staff
Published 07.13.26 8:39PM EDT 
Tribetokes BOGO Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/TribeTokes.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re already a fan of THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid—the non-intoxicating compound in unheated cannabis) vapes or have been curious to try them, TribeTokes’ latest promotion is worth a look. The women-owned, New York City-based cannabis brand is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its lineup of THCa disposable vapes, making it an easy time to stock up while saving.

Crafted with live resin and full-spectrum hemp extract, TribeTokes’ disposable vape pens are available in 12 different strains to suit a range of preferences, from uplifting options like Sour Diesel to more relaxing picks like King Louis XIII. Every item is third-party lab-tested, made with clean ingredients (no fillers or additives), and shipped legally to eligible customers nationwide.

TribeTokes THCa Live Resin Disposable Vape Pen
See At TribeTokes

To take advantage of the offer, use the promo code 710THCA at checkout. Every eligible disposable vape in your cart will receive a free matching unit, so the savings scale with your order.

As an added bonus, orders over $200 automatically receive a complimentary pack of the brand’s Live Rosin THC Gummies (a $45 value) with no additional code required. If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to replenish your stash or try TribeTokes for the first time, this limited-time deal makes the decision a little easier.

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5
Plane Makes Emergency Landing as Severe Turbulence Injures Passengers
MIDAIR MAYHEM
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 07.16.26 8:53AM EDT 
A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 lands
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Passengers on a Ryanair flight feared for their lives after violent turbulence sent travelers and crew members crashing into the cabin ceiling, forcing the aircraft to divert to France for an emergency landing. Flight FR 9887 was traveling from Alicante, Spain, to Liverpool in the U.K. when it was rocked by severe midair turbulence shortly after departure, dropping 300 feet in a matter of seconds. The plane was rerouted to Nantes, where emergency crews treated injured passengers and crew members after landing. One passenger described a terrifying ordeal, telling the Liverpool Echo the aircraft suddenly dropped and people were left “screaming and crying” as they were thrown upward. “We all thought we were going to die,” the passenger said. Drinks and belongings flew across the cabin, with some passengers covered in spilled coffee. One traveler was taken away on a stretcher after she hit the roof of the aircraft, while a man was left in a neck brace, and a flight attendant was hospitalized with a knee injury. Passengers later waited in the terminal before boarding a replacement aircraft to continue their journey to the U.K.

Read it at The Liverpool Echo

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6
Britney Spears Raises Eyebrows With Baby Post
OH BABY, BABY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.16.26 6:04AM EDT 
Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Britney Spears has sent fans into detective mode after posting a cryptic message alongside a baby outfit that appeared to hint at a major personal announcement. The 44-year-old singer shared an Instagram post saying, “If you’re lucky I have someone unbelievably beautiful I want to introduce you to… hopefully🤞 this year 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ and if not the most beautiful things will never be seen!!!!!” She added, “Come what may… oh so near but the feet I feel lived too much in fear so the soil of ground that silence suspends is where I’m found yet there begin!!!! It’s in the silence!!!!!!” The accompanying image showed a baby outfit with the words “Phoenix has arrived” printed across the shirt. A Jewish holy book was also partially visible, while later images in the carousel featured Spears’ sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline. With comments disabled on Spears’ Instagram page, fans flocked to X to debate the meaning of the post. Some believed it was a pregnancy announcement, while others wondered whether a relative was expecting. Others pointed to Spears recently being seen traveling with a car seat. No explanation has been given.

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7
Disgraced MAGA Star Set for Reality Show Humiliation
THE GRIFT CONTINUES
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 07.16.26 4:59AM EDT 
George Santos.
X/George Santos

Former New York congressman and prison inmate George Santos is pivoting to a new career in reality television after his scandal-filled time in politics. Santos is continuing to fall from grace by announcing he is set to appear in the fifth season of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, where contestants face extreme challenges such as being subjected to chemical gassing. Santos, who was expelled from the House in December 2023 while facing criminal fraud charges amid a string of other ethical violations, announced the news in a social media post. “I took my fat behind off the couch and tried something new! And it changed EVERYTHING!” Santos wrote while sharing a promotional photo of himself trying to look tough and wearing camouflage gear. Santos is set to appear in the show alongside celebrities such as actor Ruby Rose and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. Santos was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. However, he was locked up for just 84 days after his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.

Read it at Associated Press

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8
Kim Kardashian’s Long-Term Bodyguard Dies in Car Accident
RIP
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 07.16.26 3:12AM EDT 
Kim Kardashian
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 6: Kim Kardashian arrives in the paddock by boat during Final Practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on June 6, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images) Kym Illman/Getty Images

A bodyguard who worked with celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton has died in a car accident. Mason Haynes was 52 when he died on July 4 in a traffic accident, two days before his birthday. According to a GoFundMe established to support his family with funeral costs and financial pressures, Haynes leaves behind his wife Fay, daughter Brooke, and son Noah. Haynes is described as a protector and mentor, as well as a prankster and a “giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart.” In addition to the Kardashian family, Haynes had worked with such stars as Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, and Charlie Puth. Haynes’ employer, Trojan Security UK, shared a photo of Haynes working with Kris Jenner in tribute to him, writing, “We would like to pay homage to an absolute legend in the Close Protection game. Big Mason. Gone too soon. Rest easy and fly high Brother 🕊️” One friend quoted in the GoFundMe’s description said that “the world has been robbed of that rare thing… a genuinely good man.”

Read it at People

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This Skincare-Infused Bronzer Balm Is Like Eight Hours of Sleep in a Jar
GOLDEN HOUR
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.14.26 8:54PM EDT 
Summer Fridays Bronzer Butter Balm
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/Summer Fridays.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Finding the right bronzer can be surprisingly tricky… especially if you have mature, dry, or fair skin. Many powder formulas are too matte, settling into (and even emphasizing) fine lines, texture, and pores, while creams and liquids tend to lack the staying power to make them worth applying in the first place. Even if your goal isn’t to look more tan, the right bronzer can make a huge difference in your complexion. A good formula adds warmth back into the skin, creates subtle definition without the harshness of contour, and gives you a healthy, well-rested glow (even if you definitely did not get eight hours of sleep).

Summer Fridays’ skincare-powered Bronzer Butter Balm hits the sweet spot between a cream and a powder bronzer, delivering an ultra-forgiving, endlessly buildable wash of color that nourishes the skin while softly blurring texture. In other words, if bronzer has always intimidated you (or you’ve been burned by chalky powders, muddy shades, or creams that disappear before noon), this buttery formula will make you rethink the category.

Summer Fridays Bronzer Butter Balm
Shop Now Summer Fridays$32

Unlike most balms, creams, and liquids, Bronzer Butter Balm stays put for up to 12 hours, which is a rarity outside the world of powders and long-wearing matte formulas. It’s made with an innovative emulsion technology that melts effortlessly into the skin before self-setting for all-day wear. You get plenty of time to blend and perfect, but when it’s set, it truly stays put, which is a huge plus for summer heat waves and humidity.

Available in six shades, the Bronzer Butter Balm is infused with a cocktail of skincare ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, and essential fatty acids, to help plump the appearance of fine lines, smooth the appearance of skin texture, and lock in moisture. It’s also packed with shea, mango seed, and illipe butters, giving it a velvety, second-skin finish that never feels greasy or heavy. If you’re into low-maintenance makeup that’s basically impossible to mess up, this is the fuss-free bronzer of your dreams. There’s no streaking, no patchiness, and no orange surprises that require an instant double cleanse to correct. ​

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9
The New York Times Hits Back at Trump’s Attack on Reporters
GLOVES OFF
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 07.15.26 8:28PM EDT 
The New York Times building
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: A view of the front of the New York Times building on 8th Avenue at night on December 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images) Craig T Fruchtman/Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

The New York Times is fighting back against the Trump administration’s efforts to subpoena journalists who reported on security issues with the president’s new Air Force One. The paper’s deputy general counsel, David McCraw, announced Wednesday that the Times filed a motion to quash the “abusive and improper subpoenas” issued to three of its journalists, who were ordered to disclose their confidential sources. McCraw said that the subpoenas were “brought in bad faith to punish the Times for its coverage” and “violate the constitutional rights” of the publication. “We are going to court to defend our journalists’ rights to report freely on the administration and to provide the public with stories that matter,” he said. The Times revealed on Friday that four reporters received subpoenas from the DOJ following their coverage of Trump’s abrupt switch to use Air Force One rather than the luxury jet gifted to him by Qatar. The Times reporters, citing anonymous sources, also revealed that the Qatari Boeing 747-8 lacked some of the same defensive measures as the older aircraft.

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10
Death Metal Pioneer Dead at 62
HEAVY LOSS
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.15.26 3:24PM EDT 
Image of Mike Browning
Mike Browning Tim Hubbard/Wiki

Morbid Angel co-founder Mike Browning has died at 62, sending the death metal community into mourning. Browning, considered a pioneer of the genre, co-launched the influential Florida band in 1983 alongside guitarist Trey Azagthoth, contributing on drums and vocals in its earliest material before leaving the group. He later forged his own path by creating Nocturnus, a band widely recognized for mixing death metal with science-fiction themes, before reviving the project as Nocturnus A.D. in 2013. His death was announced by Profound Lore Records, while former bandmates and fellow musicians shared tributes celebrating his impact. Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren said Browning was both “a musical legend” and “truly the nicest guy,” while Morbid Angel thanked him for laying the band’s foundation. Browning is survived by his daughter, Bela, who said her father was “an amazing person” and an even better dad. His cause of death was not released.

Read it at The Sun

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