The New York Times Hits Back at Trump’s Attack on Reporters
The New York Times is fighting back against the Trump administration’s efforts to subpoena journalists who reported on security issues with the president’s new Air Force One. The paper’s deputy general counsel, David McCraw, announced Wednesday that the Times filed a motion to quash the “abusive and improper subpoenas” issued to three of its journalists, who were ordered to disclose their confidential sources. McCraw said that the subpoenas were “brought in bad faith to punish the Times for its coverage” and “violate the constitutional rights” of the publication. “We are going to court to defend our journalists’ rights to report freely on the administration and to provide the public with stories that matter,” he said. The Times revealed on Friday that four reporters received subpoenas from the DOJ following their coverage of Trump’s abrupt switch to use Air Force One rather than the luxury jet gifted to him by Qatar. The Times reporters, citing anonymous sources, also revealed that the Qatari Boeing 747-8 lacked some of the same defensive measures as the older aircraft.