‘Alien Chemistry’ Found in Meteorite That Crashed Into Home

A man has been arrested for attempting to rob a bank while carrying a kitten he just swiped from an adoption center. After snatching the feline, Magnolia, the unnamed man ran to a nearby PNC Bank in Beltsville, Maryland, to try to rob it, authorities say. Stephanie Stullich, who was caring for the cat, recalled the incident to NBC News: “Apparently, he went into the bank with the cat in his arms, and he walked up to a bank employee and said, ‘Can you hold this?’ And then he wrote a note and handed it to a bank teller, and it said, essentially, give me all your cash.” The Prince George County Police Department confirmed they took a man into custody at the bank on Monday morning. Employees from the pet store said they had seen the man come in nearly every day for two weeks, always beelining for the 3-month-old kitten. Magnolia was unharmed in the heist and is still available for adoption, Stullich said. “She is looking for a law-abiding citizen with a lot of love in their heart,” she said.
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- 1Stolen Kitten Bizarrely Forced Into Bank HeistFELINE FELONA three-month-old kitten was an unlikely accomplice to a failed bank robbery.
- 2‘Alien Chemistry’ Found in Meteorite That Crashed Into HomeOUT OF THIS WORLDThe Hillsborough meteorite hit a New Jersey home in 2024.
Shop with ScoutedThis Invisible Mineral SPF Doubles as a Hydrating SerumSCREEN TIMEEltaMD’s bestselling UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen is a multitasking complexion hero for those of us with dry, crepey skin.
- 3Fate of Bison in Wild Attack Video Is DecidedWILD ENCOUNTERThe decision comes after the wild animal flipped a 65-year-old tourist into the air.
- 4Music Icon Dragged Online for National Anthem PerformanceSOUL CRUSHINGPatti LaBelle is getting no stars for her singing.
Shop with ScoutedThis Women-Owned Cannabis Brand Is Offering BOGO Vape PensBOGOTribeTokes is celebrating summer with a major sale on premium cannabis vape pens.
- 5Lemonade Stand CEO, 17, Dies in Mysterious CircumstancesWHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS...Aubrie Greene started his lemonade business when he was only 11 years old.
- 6Woman Detained by ICE After Slapping MAGA TeenHARD HITTERKaitlyn E. Tracey’s husband desperately begged on TikTok for the release of his wife.
- 7Host of Iconic ’90s MTV Show Dies at 68INDIE PIONEERThe music journalist founded “120 Minutes” and hosted the show from 1989 to 1992.
- 8Pen That Saved Moon Landing Astronauts’ Lives Up for AuctionONE SMALL...The unlikely space artifact is expected to fetch up to $1.2 million.
Shop with ScoutedThis Bronzer Balm Is Like Eight Hours of Sleep in a JarGOLDEN HOURFinally, a mature-skin-friendly bronzer that actually stays put past noon.
- 9Cruise Ship Passenger Found Dead on DeckHOLIDAY HORRORThe tourist was discovered unresponsive as the vessel sailed near the Greek island of Crete.
- 109 Jets Declare Emergencies After Runway CrisisNO WAY DOWNThe pilots of nine planes transmitted the emergency 7700 code to signal they needed priority handling.
‘Alien Chemistry’ Found in Meteorite That Crashed Into Home
A meteorite that crashed into a New Jersey home is being studied by scientists for molecules crucial to life. The Hillsborough meteor fell to Earth in 2024 at 32,000 miles per hour, with a two-pound chunk crashing through the roof of the home. “I was at home at the time, heard a loud crash, and found a hole in the ceiling of the master bedroom,” the owner said. He collected pieces of the meteorite and preserved them in a glass jar for scientific study. Almost two years after the crash, scientists exploring the meteorite are assessing the possibility that asteroids brought materials necessary for the origin of life to Earth. “A forensic study of the fragments revealed that they contained preserved bits from near the surface of a primitive asteroid where it experienced concentrated salty fluids—a process not previously known from this type of proto planet world,” said Peter Jenniskens, author and meteor astronomer of the SETI Institute and NASA’s Ames Research Center.
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Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.
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The fate of the bison that tossed a tourist more than eight feet into the air in Yellowstone National Park has been decided. According to TMZ, Yellowstone Park officials confirmed that no “management action” will be taken against the bison, meaning it will not be put down. The decision comes after the wild animal flipped a 65-year-old tourist into the air, seriously injuring him. The attack was captured in a now viral video by a Montana-based photographer who was trying to get some footage of the bison after it stormed into the campground where he was staying. The video showed the animal taking a dust bath before it charged at the man, who was standing a safe distance away with his grandson. Cowboy State Daily reported that the man’s grandson said he “has some pretty significant injuries and is not out of the woods yet.” The New York Times reported that the man suffered multiple broken bones. This is the second bison attack in Yellowstone this year, after a 12-year-old boy was attacked in late June.
Soul artist Patti LaBelle, 82, is the target of online backlash after performing the national anthem at the MLB All-Star Game. “That’s one of the many ‘I Despise America’ versions‚” one angry user wrote in a comment under the MLB’s post on X. The two-time Grammy winner was introduced as the “godmother of soul” on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in her native Philadelphia. LaBelle added her own soulful twists. In the song’s conclusion, she elongated “home of the...” and drowned out the word “brave.” “Why people think they have to add their own twist to the National Anthem boggles my mind. Leave it alone,” one user shared. “That was utter dogs--t i want to be deaf,” another wrote. The MLB released the clip of LaBelle’s performance on its YouTube channel, calling it “FABULOUS,” and many users have defended the R&B icon’s legendary status. “GET OVER IT,” one user said. “SHE’S THE FACE OF PHILLY.” LaBelle’s high-profile performances include her appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where she sang her 1978 single You Are My Friend.
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Whether you’re already a fan of THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid—the non-intoxicating compound in unheated cannabis) vapes or have been curious to try them, TribeTokes’ latest promotion is worth a look. The women-owned, New York City-based cannabis brand is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its lineup of THCa disposable vapes, making it an easy time to stock up while saving.
Crafted with live resin and full-spectrum hemp extract, TribeTokes’ disposable vape pens are available in 12 different strains to suit a range of preferences, from uplifting options like Sour Diesel to more relaxing picks like King Louis XIII. Every item is third-party lab-tested, made with clean ingredients (no fillers or additives), and shipped legally to eligible customers nationwide.
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Aubrie Greene, the CEO of Virginia lemonade stand Breezzy’s Lemonade, has died unexpectedly, a Facebook post announced on Tuesday. The post, from Richmond BBQ restaurant Pig & Brew, a partner of Breezzy’s Lemonade, wrote, “At just 17 years old, he [Greene] built something that inspired so many. His vision, work ethic, and entrepreneurial spirit made a lasting impact on our community, and his legacy will continue to live on through the lives he touched.” Greene’s mother, Ceydria McCray, shared that she was still processing the tragedy. The young CEO was “the life of the party and the ray of sunshine in our family,” she said. Greene started his lemonade business when he was only 11 years old, landing his homemade product on supermarket shelves. In a 2020 interview with WRIC ABC 8News, Greene’s mentor credits his success to growing up with autism. “That just goes to show when you find something you love, you do it. With his mind, he found something he loved and he’s creating something,” the mentor told the channel. Greene’s cause of death has not been revealed.
A Canadian woman accused of slapping two Trump-supporting teenagers was arrested and detained by ICE. The 33-year-old woman, identified as Kaitlyn E. Tracey, allegedly recorded herself confronting the teenagers at Point Pleasant Beach on the Jersey Shore who were wearing clothing that said “TRUMP” and “ICE.” According to a police affidavit obtained by NJ.com, the Canadian citizen slapped one of the teens in “patriotic-colored” clothing. Since her Monday arrest, for which she is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment, and obstruction, Tracey’s husband, American citizen Matthew Geroni, has posted updates to his 142,000 TikTok followers as a cry for help. “I don’t know what to do. My wife is being detained by ICE,” said Geroni, a frequent critic of conservatives on his platform. He said he is unable to reach his wife and has “no money.” The couple has been living in Asbury Park together since Tracey came to the United States in 2024. She awaits an Aug. 4 court hearing. The Daily Beast has reached out to Tracey’s husband for comment.
Dave Kendall, the host and creator of the MTV show 120 Minutes, has died at the age of 68. His death was announced in a post shared by his friend and 120 Minutes co-host, Matthew Pinfield. “Dave was one of the true believers,” the post reads. “Long before alternative music found its way into the mainstream, he was there every week on 120 Minutes, introducing people to bands that would go on to define an era.” The British music journalist founded the show as an outlet for the then-up-and-coming “alternative” and indie music wave. “He loved the music, respected the artists, and connected with fans in a way that always felt authentic,” Kendall’s co-host continued in his tribute. According to a SiriusXM documentary about the show, Kendall’s strong vision was admired by MTV, despite his lack of experience as a producer, and he was hired in 1986. He hosted the show from 1989 to 1992, a period when alternative music was surging in popularity. No cause of death has been released so far.
The felt-tip pen Buzz Aldrin used to help get himself and Neil Armstrong off the moon after a critical circuit breaker broke is expected to fetch between $800,000 and $1.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction. The silver plastic Duro Rocket pen comes with the broken engine-arm circuit breaker it helped replace. Both are from Aldrin’s personal collection. After Mission Control determined there was no way to reroute power to the lunar module’s ascent engine, Aldrin realized the pen’s non-metal tip could safely press the damaged breaker into place. The improvised fix worked, allowing the astronauts to lift off from the lunar surface and return to Earth. Aldrin later wrote that he likely snapped the switch himself after accidentally bumping it with his bulky backpack inside the lunar module. Now 96, Aldrin remains one of just four living people to have walked on the moon.
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Finding the right bronzer can be surprisingly tricky… especially if you have mature, dry, or fair skin. Many powder formulas are too matte, settling into (and even emphasizing) fine lines, texture, and pores, while creams and liquids tend to lack the staying power to make them worth applying in the first place. Even if your goal isn’t to look more tan, the right bronzer can make a huge difference in your complexion. A good formula adds warmth back into the skin, creates subtle definition without the harshness of contour, and gives you a healthy, well-rested glow (even if you definitely did not get eight hours of sleep).
Summer Fridays’ skincare-powered Bronzer Butter Balm hits the sweet spot between a cream and a powder bronzer, delivering an ultra-forgiving, endlessly buildable wash of color that nourishes the skin while softly blurring texture. In other words, if bronzer has always intimidated you (or you’ve been burned by chalky powders, muddy shades, or creams that disappear before noon), this buttery formula will make you rethink the category.
Unlike most balms, creams, and liquids, Bronzer Butter Balm stays put for up to 12 hours, which is a rarity outside the world of powders and long-wearing matte formulas. It’s made with an innovative emulsion technology that melts effortlessly into the skin before self-setting for all-day wear. You get plenty of time to blend and perfect, but when it’s set, it truly stays put, which is a huge plus for summer heat waves and humidity.
Available in six shades, the Bronzer Butter Balm is infused with a cocktail of skincare ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, and essential fatty acids, to help plump the appearance of fine lines, smooth the appearance of skin texture, and lock in moisture. It’s also packed with shea, mango seed, and illipe butters, giving it a velvety, second-skin finish that never feels greasy or heavy. If you’re into low-maintenance makeup that’s basically impossible to mess up, this is the fuss-free bronzer of your dreams. There’s no streaking, no patchiness, and no orange surprises that require an instant double cleanse to correct.
A 79-year-old British tourist had died after he was found unresponsive on the deck of a cruise ship sailing near the Greek island of Crete, authorities said. Crew members administered first aid before the passenger was taken to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday morning. The medical emergency prompted the vessel to dock in Crete, while the Chania Port Authority launched an investigation into the death and ordered the autopsy to determine the cause. Officials have not said whether the man was traveling alone or with family. A spokesperson for the U.K.’s Foreign Office said it is supporting the family and remains in contact with Greek authorities. The death is the second involving a British cruise passenger in Greece this month after a 67-year-old man died aboard a ship in Corfu.
Nine passenger planes declared fuel emergencies after a runway shutdown triggered cascading travel disruption. The chaos unfolded when Flight BA2673, a British Airways Airbus A320 arriving at London Gatwick from Palma de Mallorca, suffered a nose gear malfunction after touchdown and was left immobilized on the airport’s sole operational runway. With nowhere to land, inbound flights continued circling until many were forced to divert because of dwindling fuel. A total of 14 aircraft abandoned their approaches, rerouting to airports including Luton, Stansted, Birmingham, Bristol, and Heathrow, which accepted one late-night arrival despite its normal curfew. Nine of those flights transmitted the emergency 7700 code to signal they needed priority handling. A fuel emergency does not mean an aircraft is about to run out of fuel, but indicates it can no longer remain in a holding pattern and requires priority landing. Most flights later returned to Gatwick after the runway reopened. The disabled British Airways jet remained grounded on Wednesday and was pulled from its next scheduled flight.