Stolen Kitten Bizarrely Forced Into Bank Heist

A man has been arrested for attempting to rob a bank while carrying a kitten he just swiped from an adoption center. After snatching the feline, Magnolia, the unnamed man ran to a nearby PNC Bank in Beltsville, Maryland, to try to rob it, authorities say. Stephanie Stullich, who was caring for the cat, recalled the incident to NBC News: “Apparently, he went into the bank with the cat in his arms, and he walked up to a bank employee and said, ‘Can you hold this?’ And then he wrote a note and handed it to a bank teller, and it said, essentially, give me all your cash.” The Prince George County Police Department confirmed they took a man into custody at the bank on Monday morning. Employees from the pet store said they had seen the man come in nearly every day for two weeks, always beelining for the 3-month-old kitten. Magnolia was unharmed in the heist and is still available for adoption, Stullich said. “She is looking for a law-abiding citizen with a lot of love in their heart,” she said.