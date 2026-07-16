Disgraced MAGA Star Set for Reality Show Humiliation

Former New York congressman and prison inmate George Santos is pivoting to a new career in reality television after his scandal-filled time in politics. Santos is continuing to fall from grace by announcing he is set to appear in the fifth season of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, where contestants face extreme challenges such as being subjected to chemical gassing. Santos, who was expelled from the House in December 2023 while facing criminal fraud charges amid a string of other ethical violations, announced the news in a social media post. “I took my fat behind off the couch and tried something new! And it changed EVERYTHING!” Santos wrote while sharing a promotional photo of himself trying to look tough and wearing camouflage gear. Santos is set to appear in the show alongside celebrities such as actor Ruby Rose and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. Santos was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. However, he was locked up for just 84 days after his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.