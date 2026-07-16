Volunteer Firefighter Suspected of Sparking Giant Wildfire

A volunteer firefighter is under investigation for allegedly starting a massive wildfire that ripped across a forest just outside of Paris. The 18-year-old is among six people being questioned by French authorities in connection with the devastating fire that burned through thousands of acres in the Fontainebleau forest, home to one of France’s largest and most historic royal palaces. Prosecutor Diane Ngomsik said that the volunteer firefighter had confessed to “setting fire to twigs” using a lighter and gas, before retracting his statement. The suspect was remanded in custody on Wednesday as the investigation continues. The blaze in the Fontainebleau forest has largely been contained, although it has not been fully extinguished. Around 1,000 people had to be evacuated from their homes as the fire spread. French President Emmanuel Macron said 10 percent of the forest had been burned in the wildfire, but thankfully, there have been no reports of any casualties. France has experienced multiple wildfires this year, as the country has been hit with several heatwaves. The temperature in parts of France this summer has frequently topped 104 degrees.