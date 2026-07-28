Desperate Search Launched for Missing ’70s Music Legend
Friends of the psych-folk singer-songwriter Linda Perhacs are desperately trying to find her, saying they haven’t heard from her for eight months. Perhacs, 82, released her debut album Parallelograms in 1970, then disappeared back into her job as a Beverly Hills dental hygienist. Reissues decades later turned her into a cult figure and coaxed her into recording two more records. Her former manager, Laurel Stearns, musicians Julia Holter and Mark “Frosty” McNeill, and filmmaker Jessica Hundley raised the alarm in an Instagram post on Monday. Perhacs left a Los Angeles-area care facility in November under the watch of her legal guardian, they wrote, and neither she nor the guardian has since responded to them. The group told Entertainment Weekly it is not accusing anyone of wrongdoing, and wants only confirmation that she is being properly looked after. “The most important thing is that she’s safe and comfortable,” Stearns said. Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold was among those who commented on the post, which has drawn hundreds of replies.