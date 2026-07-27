‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Dies at 52 From Brain Cancer

Jeopardy!’s seven-time winner Dr. Courtney Shah has died at 52. “My mom died today... in the comfort of her home,” Courtney’s daughter, Maya Shah, wrote in a heartfelt tribute on CaringBridge. “We loved her in this world, and we loved her out of this world, and we’ll go on loving her.” The history professor at Lower Columbia College in Washington won seven consecutive games during season 37 of the iconic ABC trivia show in 2021, accumulating a total of $118,558 from questions and $2,000 from placing second in her eighth game. According to the fan database, J! Archive, she was invited back in 2022 for the Tournament of Champions, where she won $5,000 as a quarterfinalist. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in January, as reported by her daughter, and she went into hospice a month after, having not been responding to treatment. Shah died early Wednesday morning. “Tell stories about my mom,” the Jeopardy! champion’s daughter continued in her tribute. “Light a candle, say a prayer, pour out a drink— find something that feels meaningful to you to honor the gift that was her presence.”