Man Killed Wife and Six Children As Their Home Was Set Ablaze

A Michigan family’s life ended in a horrific murder-suicide Friday when a father killed his wife and six children before taking his own life inside their burning home, authorities said. Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47, and his wife Amanda, 39, shared six children ages five to 15, all of whom were found dead in their Grand Haven Township, Michigan, home. “The investigation shows that this was a murder-suicide,” Captain Jacob Sparks wrote in a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. The press release also detailed the results of an autopsy, which confirmed that the cause of death for all eight family members was gunshot wounds. The exact starting point of the fire is unknown, though police determined it was set intentionally from multiple points in the house. Amanda, an elementary school teacher who went by Mandy, detailed her love for her family and her Christian faith in a blog, which she ended in 2016.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

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