Idaho Killer Makes Shocking Bid to Undo Guilty Plea
Bryan Kohberger is seeking to have his guilty plea overturned. The 31-year-old, who was convicted last year of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, is now claiming he is innocent of the crimes. The former criminology student, who is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, has not made any public comments since his 2025 conviction, but spoke to The New York Times in an interview published Monday. “My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn,” Kohberger said in a statement to the newspaper. He refused to elaborate on details and evidence about his innocence claim. The convicted murderer was incriminated by his DNA on a knife sheath left next to two of the victims and Amazon records of him purchasing the same type of knife months prior to the murders. Furthermore, he drove a white Hyundai Elantra, the same model of car seen several times in surveillance footage near the murder scene. In his July 2025 plea hearing, a judge asked Kohberger, “Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?” He responded, “yes.” The victims were Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.