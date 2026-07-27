Chilling Last Sighting of American Who Disappeared on Caribbean Vacation Revealed
The final known moments of an American woman who vanished during a Caribbean vacation have been revealed as her family desperately searches for answers. Elizabeth “Liz” Waddell, 44, was last seen on July 22 at Grand Anse Beach in St. George’s, Grenada, according to a missing person alert from the Royal Grenada Police Force. Waddell was staying at an Airbnb with a friend, who became concerned after she failed to return from the beach. The friend searched the area and found only Waddell’s towel. Family spokesperson Amanda Romano-Harmon said surveillance footage captured Waddell swimming near a pier between noon and 1 p.m. before she disappeared from view. “The last sighting that we have of her confirmed on a camera is between noon and 1 p.m. on Wednesday,” Romano-Harmon told NBC News correspondent Jesse Kirsch. “There was an area bar and grill that has a camera that faces out towards that pier in the bay. She was just kind of swimming and floating along, but then she floated off the camera’s view.” Waddell, the founder of a North Carolina physical therapy center, had traveled to Grenada for an unknown reason. Her family is now reviewing her online searches to retrace her plans. “We want to leave no stone unturned,” Romano-Harmon said.