This Chef-Approved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware Collection

Bryan Kohberger is seeking to have his guilty plea overturned. The 31-year-old, who was convicted last year of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, is now claiming he is innocent of the crimes. The former criminology student, who is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, has not made any public comments since his 2025 conviction, but spoke to The New York Times in an interview published Monday. “My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn,” Kohberger said in a statement to the newspaper. He refused to elaborate on details and evidence about his innocence claim. The convicted murderer was incriminated by his DNA on a knife sheath left next to two of the victims and Amazon records of him purchasing the same type of knife months prior to the murders. Furthermore, he drove a white Hyundai Elantra, the same model of car seen several times in surveillance footage near the murder scene. In his July 2025 plea hearing, a judge asked Kohberger, “Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?” He responded, “yes.” The victims were Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.
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- 1Idaho Killer Makes Shocking Bid to Undo Guilty PleaSTUNNING TWISTBryan Kohberger’s innocence claim comes a year after he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.
- 2Man Killed Wife and 6 Children As Their Home Was Set AblazeTRAGIC INCIDENTPolice have declared the death of the Michigan family a murder-suicide.
Partner updateAD BY PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris InternationalYour U.S. Sports Take Could Air on The Daily Beast PodcastAMERICA250This Friday, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé joins Joanna Coles as part of our America250 series.
- 3‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Dies at 52 From Brain CancerTRUE CHAMPIONThis contestant went on a seven-game winning streak during her time on the show.
- 4Son of NFL Coach Arrested for Shooting His MotherTRAGIC INCIDENTThe Kansas City Chiefs’ coach was absent from the team’s pre-season practice following the shock incident.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 5‘Purple Rain’ Is Coming to BroadwayTHE KID RETURNSThe musical is based on the 1984 rock musical film.
- 6Anatomist Behind ‘Body Worlds’ Corpse Exhibition Dies at 81DESTINED FOR PLASTINATIONGunther von Hagens developed his technique of preserving and posing corpses starting in the 1970s.
- 7Dolly Parton Suffers Another Heartbreaking Family TragedyBIG LOSSHe is the fifth of her siblings to die.
- 8‘Gas Station Heroin’ Founder Makes Jaw-Dropping AdmissionHOOKEDMarkwayne Mullin holds a large stake in FeelFree, which makes a controversial kratom-based drink.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 9Last Sighting of Missing American in Caribbean RevealedCLUES EMERGEElizabeth “Liz” Waddell, 44, was last seen on July 22.
- 10Star of ‘The Goodies’ Dead at 85GOOD LEGACYBill Oddie was also known for his role as TV’s signature birdwatcher.
A Michigan family’s life ended in a horrific murder-suicide Friday when a father killed his wife and six children before taking his own life inside their burning home, authorities said. Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47, and his wife Amanda, 39, shared six children ages five to 15, all of whom were found dead in their Grand Haven Township, Michigan, home. “The investigation shows that this was a murder-suicide,” Captain Jacob Sparks wrote in a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. The press release also detailed the results of an autopsy, which confirmed that the cause of death for all eight family members was gunshot wounds. The exact starting point of the fire is unknown, though police determined it was set intentionally from multiple points in the house. Amanda, an elementary school teacher who went by Mandy, detailed her love for her family and her Christian faith in a blog, which she ended in 2016.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.
In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.
This week, Joanna sits down with Vivek Ranadivé, owner of the Sacramento Kings and longtime tech investor, to discuss the future of sports and technology. Sports have always been a backbone and mirror of American identity and culture, with baseball serving as a national pastime, football cemented as a Sunday tradition, and millions of fans finding community through the teams they love and the games they play. As innovation reshapes athletics both on and off the court, what new trends and breakthroughs will emerge? Share your thoughts for a chance to have Vivek and Joanna respond on air.
Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.
Jeopardy!’s seven-time winner Dr. Courtney Shah has died at 52. “My mom died today... in the comfort of her home,” Courtney’s daughter, Maya Shah, wrote in a heartfelt tribute on CaringBridge. “We loved her in this world, and we loved her out of this world, and we’ll go on loving her.” The history professor at Lower Columbia College in Washington won seven consecutive games during season 37 of the iconic ABC trivia show in 2021, accumulating a total of $118,558 from questions and $2,000 from placing second in her eighth game. According to the fan database, J! Archive, she was invited back in 2022 for the Tournament of Champions, where she won $5,000 as a quarterfinalist. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in January, as reported by her daughter, and she went into hospice a month after, having not been responding to treatment. Shah died early Wednesday morning. “Tell stories about my mom,” the Jeopardy! champion’s daughter continued in her tribute. “Light a candle, say a prayer, pour out a drink— find something that feels meaningful to you to honor the gift that was her presence.”
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was allegedly shot by her son in the couple’s home on Sunday night. Virginia law enforcement arrived at the Ashburn, Virginia, residence at approximately 7:30 p.m. to find Mia Bieniemy, 57, with gunshot wounds. She was immediately brought to a hospital. Elijah Bieniemy, the 27-year-old son of the victim, was arrested and charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling for the shooting. He is currently in custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Leesburg, Virginia, and is being held without bond. Eric, the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs from 2013 to 2022, rejoined the team last year after a stretch with the Washington Commanders, the UCLA Football team, and the Chicago Bears. He was present for Sunday’s practice in Missouri but absent on Monday following the incident. Mia Bieniemy is in stable condition but no details have been provided on what provoked the shooting.
This Chef-Approved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware Collection
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
A stage adaptation of Purple Rain will make its Broadway debut in March 2027. The musical is based on Prince’s career-defining 1984 film of the same name. In the semi-autobiographical film, Prince plays a young performer known as “The Kid,” who tries to lead his band to success while navigating family turmoil, a rival singer, and a budding romantic interest. Prince wrote all the Oscar-winning songs featured in the musical, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me with You,” and “Purple Rain.” Buena Vista Social Club director Saheem Ali has been added to the creative team, as has Dogfight’s Peter Duchan, after the world premiere of the musical received mixed to negative reviews. It was introduced at the State Theater in Prince’s home state of Minnesota in fall 2025, featuring a book by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and direction by Lileana Cruz. Casting has not been announced yet for the revamped Broadway show.
The anatomist who created the popular yet controversial “Body Worlds” exhibits of preserved human corpses in elaborate poses has died at age 81. Gunther von Hagens began developing his so-called plastination process in the 1970s, replacing body fluids with liquid plastic that hardens to prevent decay and leave tissues intact. The technique allowed him to stage the first “Body Worlds” show in Japan in 1995 before bringing his collection of partly skinless corpses to cities around the world. The show used corpses of people who had agreed to donate their bodies for plastination, but critics argued that von Hagens’ work was sensationalist. A statement issued by von Hagens’ family and his Institute for Plastination did not provide a cause of death, though the anatomist had said in 2010 that he was living with Parkinson’s disease. His family said he had asked that his body be made available for plastination after he died, a wish they planned to carry out.
Dolly Parton’s older brother Coy “Denver” Parton has died at the age of 82. It comes one year after her husband, Carl Dean, died at the same age after 60 years married to the music icon. An obituary obtained by The Sun said keen hunter Coy was a crane operator in Sevierville, Tennessee, and worked on building bridges and homestead construction. Coy and Dolly were two of 12 children born to Avie Lee Owens Parton and Lee Parton, with Coy the fifth to die, after Larry, David, Randy, and Floyd. His cause of death has not been revealed. Dolly admitted that her own health hadn’t been at the top of her priority list as Dean’s health deteriorated. She has since missed several appearances, including her own 80th birthday. Amongst the ailments, she said she had a kidney stone and an infection that prevented her from traveling, and despite having made some appearances since, some fans were concerned she appeared shaky.
The founder of a controversial kratom-based drink that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin holds a large stake in admitted he knew customers would abuse it. J.W. Ross, 63, started Botanic Tonics in May 2020 and turned Feel Free, its kava-and-kratom shot, into a brand with sales topping $250 million across 24,000-plus stores. Critics dub it “gas station heroin” because it hits the same brain receptors as opioids. Ross began life as Jerry Dale Cash and was imprisoned for diverting $10 million out of the Oklahoma oil and gas firm he ran, according to the Daily Beast’s investigative Substack PunchUp. He renamed himself in January 2014. On a 2023 podcast, Ross said he dosed himself heavily for months and tracked his own blood work “because I knew that some people would abuse it.” Mullin, 48, put as much as $1 million into the company and has not divested. He then backed a federal crackdown in July 2025 that hit rivals selling 7-OH concentrates but left whole-leaf kratom, the type in Feel Free, alone. A DHS spokesperson said Mullin “follows all ethics and conflict of interest standards and has not lobbied for any individual or company. As a Senator, Markwayne Mullin fought alongside Secretary Kennedy to regulate 7-OH, which is a synthetic drug marketed to kids at convenience stores via deceptive packaging.” Ross did not respond to multiple requests for comment from PunchUp.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
The final known moments of an American woman who vanished during a Caribbean vacation have been revealed as her family desperately searches for answers. Elizabeth “Liz” Waddell, 44, was last seen on July 22 at Grand Anse Beach in St. George’s, Grenada, according to a missing person alert from the Royal Grenada Police Force. Waddell was staying at an Airbnb with a friend, who became concerned after she failed to return from the beach. The friend searched the area and found only Waddell’s towel. Family spokesperson Amanda Romano-Harmon said surveillance footage captured Waddell swimming near a pier between noon and 1 p.m. before she disappeared from view. “The last sighting that we have of her confirmed on a camera is between noon and 1 p.m. on Wednesday,” Romano-Harmon told NBC News correspondent Jesse Kirsch. “There was an area bar and grill that has a camera that faces out towards that pier in the bay. She was just kind of swimming and floating along, but then she floated off the camera’s view.” Waddell, the founder of a North Carolina physical therapy center, had traveled to Grenada for an unknown reason. Her family is now reviewing her online searches to retrace her plans. “We want to leave no stone unturned,” Romano-Harmon said.
Bill Oddie has died at the age of 85. The TV star was known for his 1970-82 role in The Goodies, which he co-wrote and acted in as a fictionalized version of himself, alongside Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden. The Rochdale-born icon also wrote the music for The Goodies, including the 1975 hit “The Funky Gibbon,” which reached No. 4 on the U.K. charts. Oddie also became TV’s signature birdwatcher, on BBC’s Springwatch. He was a staunch wildlife advocate, serving as a member of the council of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. Oddie had a complex personality underneath his easygoing appearance. He lived with bipolar disorder that at times caused him to miss a number of episodes of Springwatch. After the BBC dropped him from the show he admitted he was sent into a major depressive episode that put him in a hospital for a year. The star married Jean Hart, a jazz musician, in 1967. He is survived by their two daughters. The couple later divorced and Oddie married Laura Beaumont, a host on the TV game show Sale of the Century, in 1983. His cause of death has not been disclosed.