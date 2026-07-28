People Trapped as Monster Earthquake Destroys Mall

America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.

In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.

This week, Joanna sits down with Vivek Ranadivé, owner of the Sacramento Kings and longtime tech investor, to discuss the future of sports and technology. Sports have always been a backbone and mirror of American identity and culture, with baseball serving as a national pastime, football cemented as a Sunday tradition, and millions of fans finding community through the teams they love and the games they play. As innovation reshapes athletics both on and off the court, what new trends and breakthroughs will emerge? Share your thoughts for a chance to have Vivek and Joanna respond on air.

Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.