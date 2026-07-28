People Trapped as Monster Earthquake Destroys Mall

Friends of the psych-folk singer-songwriter Linda Perhacs are desperately trying to find her, saying they haven’t heard from her for eight months. Perhacs, 82, released her debut album Parallelograms in 1970, then disappeared back into her job as a Beverly Hills dental hygienist. Reissues decades later turned her into a cult figure and coaxed her into recording two more records. Her former manager, Laurel Stearns, musicians Julia Holter and Mark “Frosty” McNeill, and filmmaker Jessica Hundley raised the alarm in an Instagram post on Monday. Perhacs left a Los Angeles-area care facility in November under the watch of her legal guardian, they wrote, and neither she nor the guardian has since responded to them. The group told Entertainment Weekly it is not accusing anyone of wrongdoing, and wants only confirmation that she is being properly looked after. “The most important thing is that she’s safe and comfortable,” Stearns said. Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold was among those who commented on the post, which has drawn hundreds of replies.
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- 1Desperate Search Launched for Missing ’70s Music LegendMYSTERY DISAPPEARANCEHer friends haven’t heard from her for eight months.
- 2Cruise Ship Passenger Found Dead in Her CabinFATAL VOYAGEHer body was discovered by horrified staff members.
Partner updateAD BY PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris InternationalYour U.S. Sports Take Could Air on The Daily Beast PodcastAMERICA250This Friday, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé joins Joanna Coles as part of our America250 series.
- 3People Trapped as Monster Earthquake Destroys MallQUAKE COLLAPSEMore than 150,000 residents fled to evacuation centers as a tsunami warning was issued.
- 4Legendary Artist Dies Days Before 100th BirthdayPIONEERBetye Saar was credited with inspiring the Black women’s movement.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 5Man Killed Wife and 6 Children as Their Home Was Set AblazeTRAGIC INCIDENTPolice have declared the death of the Michigan family a murder-suicide.
- 6‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Dies at 52 From Brain CancerTRUE CHAMPIONThis contestant went on a seven-game winning streak during her time on the show.
- 7Idaho Killer Makes Shocking Bid to Undo Guilty PleaSTUNNING TWISTBryan Kohberger’s innocence claim comes a year after he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.
- 8Son of NFL Coach Arrested for Shooting His MotherTRAGIC INCIDENTThe Kansas City Chiefs’ coach was absent from the team’s pre-season practice following the shock incident.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 9‘Purple Rain’ Is Coming to BroadwayTHE KID RETURNSThe musical is based on the 1984 rock musical film.
- 10Anatomist Behind ‘Body Worlds’ Corpse Exhibition Dies at 81DESTINED FOR PLASTINATIONGunther von Hagens developed his technique of preserving and posing corpses starting in the 1970s.
A British tourist has been found dead inside her cabin aboard a cruise ship docked in Greece. The 62-year-old woman was discovered by crew members after staff entered her cabin while the unnamed ship was moored in Santorini on Sunday. Emergency responders transferred her to the nearby port before she was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Greek authorities have opened an investigation and ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police said they do not suspect foul play and believe the sudden death appears to have been health-related, though the exact cause has not yet been established. The cruise ship later resumed its itinerary through the Aegean Sea. The incident follows the death of a 79-year-old British man aboard another cruise ship sailing near Crete last week. He was found unresponsive on deck, given first aid by crew members, and later died after being taken to a hospital. Earlier this month, a 67-year-old British passenger also died aboard a cruise ship traveling through Corfu.
America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.
In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.
This week, Joanna sits down with Vivek Ranadivé, owner of the Sacramento Kings and longtime tech investor, to discuss the future of sports and technology. Sports have always been a backbone and mirror of American identity and culture, with baseball serving as a national pastime, football cemented as a Sunday tradition, and millions of fans finding community through the teams they love and the games they play. As innovation reshapes athletics both on and off the court, what new trends and breakthroughs will emerge? Share your thoughts for a chance to have Vivek and Joanna respond on air.
Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.
People Trapped as Monster Earthquake Destroys Mall
“Many people” are trapped inside a partially collapsed shopping mall in Japan after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake rocked the south-west of the nation. The quake hit Kyushu, the country’s southern main island, at 4:27 p.m. local time (3:27 a.m. Eastern) on Tuesday. More than 150,000 residents were told to flee to evacuation centers as a tsunami warning was issued, before it was later rescinded. Broadcaster NHK said “many people” were trapped inside the Aeon Mall, which is in the Kumamoto region. Fire officials said an explosion brought down a section of the second story, trapping people inside. Nearby, sections of stone walls at the ancient Kumamoto Castle collapsed. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, 65, said the full scale of the damage from the earthquake was still being counted. “We have already been informed that people have been injured,” she told reporters. One hospital is treating upward of 50 injured people. Kyushu Electric Power said roughly 48,000 homes were without power. Two earthquakes struck the same prefecture in April 2016, leaving 278 people dead.
Groundbreaking artist Betye Saar has died days before her 100th birthday. Saar’s death in her sleep on Sunday at her home in Los Angeles was confirmed to the Los Angeles Times by her publicist Hannah Gottlieb-Graham. Saar would have turned 100 on July 30. She specialized in assemblage art, making sculpture from found objects, and her work confronted stereotypes about Black women. Her 1972 assemblage, “The Liberation of Aunt Jemima,” featured a mammy figurine– a Black woman hired to care for white children–armed with a rifle and a grenade. Three years later, Saar had a solo exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. Decades later, noted activist Angela Davis credited “The Liberation of Aunt Jemima” with spurring the Black women’s movement. “It’s like they abolished slavery, but they kept Black people in the kitchen as mammy jars,” Saar said in 2015. “I had this Aunt Jemima, and I wanted to put a rifle and a grenade under her skirts. I wanted to empower her. I wanted to make her a warrior. I wanted people to know that Black people wouldn’t be enslaved by that.” Her longtime gallerist Julie Roberts said Saar was “one of the greatest artists of our time.” She added, “Her singular vision transformed the course of contemporary art, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists, scholars, and audiences around the world.”
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
A Michigan family’s life ended in a horrific murder-suicide Friday when a father killed his wife and six children before taking his own life inside their burning home, authorities said. Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47, and his wife Amanda, 39, had four biological children and two adopted children ages five to 15, all of whom were found dead in their Grand Haven Township, Michigan, home. “The investigation shows that this was a murder-suicide,” Captain Jacob Sparks wrote in a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. The press release also detailed the results of an autopsy, which confirmed that the cause of death for all eight family members was gunshot wounds. The exact starting point of the fire is unknown, though police determined it was set intentionally from multiple points in the house. Amanda, an elementary school teacher who went by Mandy, detailed her love for her family and her Christian faith in a blog, which she ended in 2016.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Jeopardy!’s seven-time winner Dr. Courtney Shah has died at 52. “My mom died today... in the comfort of her home,” Courtney’s daughter, Maya Shah, wrote in a heartfelt tribute on CaringBridge. “We loved her in this world, and we loved her out of this world, and we’ll go on loving her.” The history professor at Lower Columbia College in Washington won seven consecutive games during season 37 of the iconic ABC trivia show in 2021, accumulating a total of $118,558 from questions and $2,000 from placing second in her eighth game. According to the fan database, J! Archive, she was invited back in 2022 for the Tournament of Champions, where she won $5,000 as a quarterfinalist. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in January, as reported by her daughter, and she went into hospice a month after, having not been responding to treatment. Shah died early Wednesday morning. “Tell stories about my mom,” the Jeopardy! champion’s daughter continued in her tribute. “Light a candle, say a prayer, pour out a drink— find something that feels meaningful to you to honor the gift that was her presence.”
Bryan Kohberger is seeking to have his guilty plea overturned. The 31-year-old, who was convicted last year of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, is now claiming he is innocent of the crimes. The former criminology student, who is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, has not made any public comments since his 2025 conviction, but spoke to The New York Times in an interview published Monday. “My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn,” Kohberger said in a statement to the newspaper. He refused to elaborate on details and evidence about his innocence claim. The convicted murderer was incriminated by his DNA on a knife sheath left next to two of the victims and Amazon records of him purchasing the same type of knife months prior to the murders. Furthermore, he drove a white Hyundai Elantra, the same model of car seen several times in surveillance footage near the murder scene. In his July 2025 plea hearing, a judge asked Kohberger, “Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?” He responded, “yes.” The victims were Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was allegedly shot by her son in the couple’s home on Sunday night. Virginia law enforcement arrived at the Ashburn, Virginia, residence at approximately 7:30 p.m. to find Mia Bieniemy, 57, with gunshot wounds. She was immediately brought to a hospital. Elijah Bieniemy, the 27-year-old son of the victim, was arrested and charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling for the shooting. He is currently in custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Leesburg, Virginia, and is being held without bond. Eric, the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs from 2013 to 2022, rejoined the team last year after a stretch with the Washington Commanders, the UCLA Football team, and the Chicago Bears. He was present for Sunday’s practice in Missouri but absent on Monday following the incident. Mia Bieniemy is in stable condition but no details have been provided on what provoked the shooting.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
A stage adaptation of Purple Rain will make its Broadway debut in March 2027. The musical is based on Prince’s career-defining 1984 film of the same name. In the semi-autobiographical film, Prince plays a young performer known as “The Kid,” who tries to lead his band to success while navigating family turmoil, a rival singer, and a budding romantic interest. Prince wrote all the Oscar-winning songs featured in the musical, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me with You,” and “Purple Rain.” Buena Vista Social Club director Saheem Ali has been added to the creative team, as has Dogfight’s Peter Duchan, after the world premiere of the musical received mixed to negative reviews. It was introduced at the State Theater in Prince’s home state of Minnesota in fall 2025, featuring a book by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and direction by Lileana Cruz. Casting has not been announced yet for the revamped Broadway show.
The anatomist who created the popular yet controversial “Body Worlds” exhibits of preserved human corpses in elaborate poses has died at age 81. Gunther von Hagens began developing his so-called plastination process in the 1970s, replacing body fluids with liquid plastic that hardens to prevent decay and leave tissues intact. The technique allowed him to stage the first “Body Worlds” show in Japan in 1995 before bringing his collection of partly skinless corpses to cities around the world. The show used corpses of people who had agreed to donate their bodies for plastination, but critics argued that von Hagens’ work was sensationalist. A statement issued by von Hagens’ family and his Institute for Plastination did not provide a cause of death, though the anatomist had said in 2010 that he was living with Parkinson’s disease. His family said he had asked that his body be made available for plastination after he died, a wish they planned to carry out.