New York Flight Makes Emergency Landing as Smoke Fills Cabin
A SWISS flight from Zurich to New York was rerouted after the business cabin was flooded with smoke while in the air. The Airbus A330-300, Flight LX16, departed from Zurich International Airport at 10:26 a.m. on Monday and was scheduled to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York approximately eight hours later. However, chaos ensued about five hours into the flight over the Canadian province of Nova Scotia when an alarm sounded, and crew members requested an emergency landing. The flight diverted to Bangor International Airport in Maine, the nearest airport. Due to its low congestion and long runway, the Bangor airport is a common and well-equipped pit stop for transatlantic emergency landings. There have been no reports of injuries to any of the 208 people on board, though there was an alleged fire in the cockpit, which the airline has not yet confirmed. “Our teams in Switzerland and the United States are currently working at full speed to arrange onward travel for our passengers,” SWISS said in a statement. “We are coordinating closely with Bangor International Airport and are doing everything we can to find a suitable solution for everyone affected as quickly as possible.”