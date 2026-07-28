TSA Discovers ‘Weirdest Thing’ Ever in Woman’s Luggage

Taco Bell has discounted its Mexican pizzas by over 80 percent as it tries to lure customers back after lettuce used by the chain is rumored to have caused thousands to suffer from explosive diarrhea. The Mexican pizzas, which notably feature no shredded lettuce, will cost only $1 all of Tuesday—down from their usual $5.39 to $6.99 price tag in the United States. It is the second lettuce-free promotion Taco Bell has pushed this month after selling its lettuce-free Enchirito for $1 last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that 1,947 people fell sick with cyclosporiasis after reporting they ate Taco Bell. Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, with symptoms including “explosive” diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite, and extreme fatigue. Taco Bell voluntarily removed all lettuce it received from Taylor Farms from its restaurants on July 17. Despite this, Taco Bell locations have seen their daily traffic fall 20 percent compared to earlier this year. Its slowest day was on July 17—the day the lettuce was pulled from its restaurants.
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- 1Taco Bell Offers Major Discount After Diarrhea OutbreakGIVE US ANOTHER CHANCEA lettuce-free customer favorite will cost just $1.
- 2Death Certificate Reveals Star’s Mom Died Visiting His HomeCHERISHED MOMChris Affleck was given six months to live after her pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 3TSA Discovers ‘Weirdest Thing’ Ever in Woman’s LuggageEXCESS BAGGAGEThe historic relics led to an unexpected investigation.
- 4‘The Kardashians’ Star’s Cause of Death RevealedBELOVED MATRIARCHThe 91-year-old battled several health conditions leading up to her death.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 5NFL Quarterback and Pop Star Announce EngagementPOWER COUPLEThe couple used three simple words to make their announcement.
- 6New York Flight Makes Emergency Landing as Smoke Fills CabinCHAOS IN THE AIRThe SWISS flight did not make it to the Big Apple.
- 7CEO Dies Suddenly After Taking Over $3 Billion CompanyMYSTERY DEATHMalloy had been preparing to present the company’s latest earnings before his shocking death.
- 8Sarah Palin’s NHL Star Boyfriend Found Unconscious at HomePUCK CANCERHe revealed his cancer diagnosis five months ago.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 9Thousands Stuck in Las Vegas Amid Heat Wave Flight DelaysGETTING HEATEDIt seems as though what happens in Vegas really does stay in Vegas.
- 10Wife of NFL Coach Called 911 Herself After Being Shot by SonTRAGIC CALLThe Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator left his team’s training camp almost immediately when the news broke.
Ben and Casey Affleck’s mother, Chris Affleck, died at age 83 from cardiopulmonary arrest while visiting her eldest son’s home, her death certificate verifies. She had pancreatic adenocarcinoma for months leading up to her death. Chris had been given six months to live in December after she was diagnosed with the most common kind of pancreatic cancer. The death certificate indicated that she died “visiting son’s residence” at 10:52 a.m. on June 2. “Her greatest wish after her diagnosis, however, was to live to see her grandson graduate high school,” her Boston Globe obituary read. “She did so, attending with her family on May 31, 2026. She died peacefully, in her sleep, two days later.” While her sons may be more famous than her, Chris also achieved great success. She graduated from Harvard University and spent over three decades as a public school teacher. She was also a lifelong civil rights advocate, serving as one of the original Freedom Riders traveling through the Deep South during the 1960s, and as a founding board member of the Sustainable Cape project in Truro, Massachusetts.
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
TSA Discovers ‘Weirdest Thing’ Ever in Woman’s Luggage
Transportation Security Administration officers at an Alabama airport discovered five Civil War-era cannonballs inside a passenger’s checked luggage, prompting a bomb scare and a police investigation. The highly unusual find was made on July 18 at Gulf Shores International Airport when Lead TSA Officer Justin Dupree spotted the projectiles during an X-ray screening. Unsure whether they were live explosives, he immediately alerted TSA bomb specialists and local law enforcement. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed the cannonballs were inert and posed no explosive threat. “That would have to be the weirdest thing in our short existence that we’ve ever had come through TSA,” said Airport Director Jesse Fosnaugh. Investigators determined the artifacts had been taken from nearby Fort Morgan, a historic Civil War fort and museum where removing relics is prohibited. Authorities said the passenger, identified only as a woman from out of state, claimed the cannonballs had been picked up at a roadside stand and was unaware they had been taken from the historic site. “I don’t think there was any ill will from the passenger in this case based on the story they told us,” Fosnaugh said. “I’ve been to many watermelon stands on the side of the road, and they didn’t give me watermelons and cannonballs.” The passenger was ultimately allowed to board the flight after the items were deemed safe, and the cannonballs were returned to Fort Morgan. No criminal charges were pursued.
Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, died at 91 of acute cardiopulmonary arrest. Her death certificate revealed she was also battling acute respiratory failure and metastatic lung cancer leading up to her death. Jenner announced her mother’s death on July 16 in a heartfelt Instagram post, calling MJ “the heart of our family” and thanking her for a lifetime of love and support. The matriarch was cremated on July 23. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye,” Jenner wrote. “She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, and to never take a single moment together for granted.” Campbell died 10 days before what would have been her 92nd birthday. Her family turned the day into a celebration of life, gathering at the La Valencia Hotel bar in San Diego. Campbell often appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and, later, The Kardashians.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
Madison Beer, 27, and Justin Herbert, 28, have announced their engagement in a social media post with a three-word caption: “Meet my fiancé.” The “Bittersweet” pop singer and the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback first sparked dating rumors last year in August when the two were seen cuddling on set for a photo shoot. The couple confirmed their relationship in October, when photographers captured Beer kissing Herbert on the sidelines before his game against the Washington Commanders. Since then, they have made several public appearances, including courtside at Lakers games, matching sailor costumes for Halloween, and a red-carpet debut at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala. The quarterback, who was the 6th overall pick of the NFL 2020 Draft, made a cameo in Beer’s music video for her song “Lovergirl.” In the video, Beer and Herbert are seen frolicking across a beach, playing cards together, and sharing a passionate kiss. Comments flooded the Instagram post, with Beer’s mom, Tracie Beer, writing a heartfelt message to the couple: “My heart is glowing. My soul is fulfilled. My eyes won’t stop watering with tears of joy,” she shared.
A SWISS flight from Zurich to New York was rerouted after the business cabin was flooded with smoke while in the air. The Airbus A330-300, Flight LX16, departed from Zurich International Airport at 10:26 a.m. on Monday and was scheduled to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York approximately eight hours later. However, chaos ensued about five hours into the flight over the Canadian province of Nova Scotia when an alarm sounded, and crew members requested an emergency landing. The flight diverted to Bangor International Airport in Maine, the nearest airport. Due to its low congestion and long runway, the Bangor airport is a common and well-equipped pit stop for transatlantic emergency landings. There have been no reports of injuries to any of the 208 people on board, though there was an alleged fire in the cockpit, which the airline has not yet confirmed. “Our teams in Switzerland and the United States are currently working at full speed to arrange onward travel for our passengers,” SWISS said in a statement. “We are coordinating closely with Bangor International Airport and are doing everything we can to find a suitable solution for everyone affected as quickly as possible.”
The chief executive of a major U.S. steel manufacturer has died unexpectedly just three weeks after taking over the company’s top leadership role. Brian Malloy, 59, died suddenly on Friday after being named CEO of Carpenter Technology Corp., a 137-year-old Pennsylvania-based manufacturer that produces specialty stainless-steel alloys for the medical, aerospace, and defense industries and is valued at approximately $3 billion. The company, which employs more than 4,500 people, said it was “deeply saddened at Brian’s passing” but did not disclose a cause of death. Malloy had succeeded longtime CEO Tony Thene earlier this month. Following Malloy’s death, the company announced that Thene will return to lead Carpenter Technology while the board determines its next steps. Malloy had been preparing to present Carpenter Technology’s latest quarterly financial results to investors on Thursday. Despite his unexpected death, the company said the earnings presentation will proceed as scheduled. The sudden loss also rattled investors; shares of Carpenter Technology fell about 4 percent Monday to roughly $580 after news of Malloy’s death became public, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Malloy is survived by his wife, Luiza, and their three children.
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin’s hockey star boyfriend has been found unconscious at home after suffering major facial injuries in a fall. NHL legend Ron Duguay, 69, was rushed to hospital following the collapse, which comes just five months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. The Canadian’s daughter, Shay Thomas, said in a statement on social media that he had passed out on Friday. “He fainted at home, was unconscious, injured a few parts of his face, and knocked out a few teeth in the fall,” she said on Instagram. “This time, it wasn’t from hockey. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.” She revealed that while in hospital, testing found that his collapse had come from complications relating to the cancer. “After extensive testing, doctors found that he was extremely dehydrated and had been struggling to eat because of how sick he had been feeling,” she wrote, confirming the cancer was now in his liver. “They also discovered varices, portal hypertensive gastropathy, internal bleeding, and an ulcer.” The former New York Rangers star remains in hospital at the time of writing, although Thomas said he is strong and in good spirits. Duguay and former vice presidential nominee Palin have been in a relationship since 2022.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Thousands of passengers at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport have been hit with flight delays due to extreme heat. Over the weekend, temperatures in the city reached as high as 114 degrees, causing 580 delays, with 284 occurring on Friday. Some planes were too heavy to safely lift off the ground, and so passengers were urged to give up their seats. The New York Post reports that airlines offered vouchers of up to $2,500 to those who chose to do so. “When temperatures are especially high, we—like other airlines—may need to reduce the weight of an aircraft to ensure it can operate safely,” American Airlines said in a statement as an explanation for the sudden and drastic requests. Harry Reid International Airport, the largest airport in the Silver State, has an average of 489 departures from 31 airlines every day. The airport is also known for its exceptionally long runway, which is one of the longest in the country at 14,835 feet. Flight expert Reed Yadon warned of the hot and thin air’s impact on passengers’ safety. “The wings aren’t generating as much lift, and the engines aren’t generating enough thrust,” he told the newspaper.
An update to the tragic shooting of Mia Bieniemy reveals that the wife of NFL coach Eric Bieniemy had to call 911 herself after being attacked by her son. The Sunday night shooting occurred in the family’s Ashburn, Virginia, residence, where Elijah Bieniemy, 27, shot his 57-year-old mother twice. Videos released by NBC show three police officers carrying the wounded woman out of her home. Later clips show Elijah being detained and held against a police car, followed by his mug shot. Elijah’s father and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 56, left the team’s preseason practices in Missouri upon hearing the news and was granted indefinite leave from his position. Mia, who is now in stable condition, suffered the gunshots to her left forearm and shoulder, requiring surgery to treat her injuries. Her son is being held without bond for use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling. His hearing is scheduled for August 31.