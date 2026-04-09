Olivia Munn Reveals ‘Obnoxious’ Male Co-Star Refused to Film Scene Being Saved by a Woman

Olivia Munn opened up about a bizarre experience she once had with an insecure male co-star.

In an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, Munn shared that the co-star once halted production on set for 45 minutes because he didn’t want her character to be saving his.

“There have been a few times where I’ve been filming something, and my character was either like CIA, or a cop, or something, and there’s been scenes where my character has been the one to save the other character,” Munn, 45, began.

Drew Barrymore and Olivia Munn discussed their experiences with male co-stars. The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

“I remember I was in this bunker once, and if you read the script, it was that he was guarding his side, I was guarding my side, then we switched sides, and then there’s a guy that was coming for him who was going to shoot him in the back, so I shoot him,” she continued, explaining the scene.

But once they were about to shoot, the actor threw a tantrum.

“I guess he didn’t read the script, and in that moment, he realized, ‘wait, wait, wait, hold on, she can’t save me. No, no, she, she can’t save me.’ And then everything stops down...”

Munn, who has starred in heavyweight action films like X-Men: Apocalypse and The Predator, said that the unnamed co-star had “no insecurity about being obnoxious” in that moment. She also revealed that the anonymous actor became “combative with the director.”

Olivia Munn and her husband John Mulaney have been together since 2021, and share two children. Kevin Mazur/VF24/Getty

The Your Friends & Neighbors actress finally stepped in to stop the outburst, agreeing to switch sides with the actor, who then pressed on with filming the scene.

Turning to Barrymore’s audience, Munn said, “Now here’s the interesting thing: nothing changed. It’s just what he thought. I was doing the exact same thing.” After the crowd erupted in applause, Barrymore praised Munn, saying, “You always came off to me like a woman who could handle themselves around men.”

Munn agreed, saying, “I stand up for what I think is right.”

Olivia Munn has not been afraid to speak up for women. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent

The actress has previously spoken up for women’s rights and against abuses. In 2017, she was one of six women to accuse Melania director, Brett Ratner, of sexual harassment and assault. He denied all the claims.

“You can pretend to be a real-life hero in movies and TV shows and on Instagram,” she told Women’s Health that year, “But the real advocates are the ones who stand beside the people who make a difference in the world.”

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS.