Without a doubt, Olympo is the horniest show of the summer.

Netflix and Zeta Producciones, who also gave us the super fun teen drama Elite, upped the spiciness considerably in their new series. And that’s saying a lot, considering Elite is chock-full of threesomes, hook-ups, and sex galore.

Olympo follows a group of young adult athletes training to be the very best in the world at their respective sport, be it track, rugby, synchronized swimming, and more. They’re all training at Pirineros High Performance Center in Spain, and have their eyes on Olympic gold. But getting there involves pushing their bodies and training round the clock to achieve as close to perfection as possible. That means everyone’s body is, for lack of a better word, insane.

An extremely annoying trope in a lot of these “teen” shows is that everyone is ridiculously good-looking and well-built. It creates impossible beauty standards that real teens can’t possibly compete with. Actual teenagers are going through puberty, for one, while most “teen” actors are actually in their twenties (or thirties).

While that trend continues in Olympo, it does actually make sense that every male character in the show is stacked like a brick house. They’re exercising constantly and eat specialized diets so they can remain at peak performance at all times. And the fact that everyone looks this hot for a justifiable reason makes it easy to fall hook, line, and sinker for the show’s charms. And by charms, I do mean horniness.

I don’t think it’ll shock you to hear this, but because these athletes are training at an elite level, their hormones are raging through the roof.

Everyone—and I really do mean everyone—in Olympo is champing at the bit to hook up. And the show delivers on that fact, giving us one sex scene after another.

Clara Galle and Maria Romanillos. Matías Uris/Netflix

The sex in Olympo is explicit and gorgeously lit. But the scenes are about more than sex for the sake of it. They’re about the physical act of sex as a release, a way of relaxing in an extremely high-pressure environment. According to Olympo, sex isn’t just a normal part of life, but a necessary way to let off steam. For these athletes, sex is practically a survival mechanism.

Juan Perales and Agustin Della Corte. Matías Uris/Netflix

The breakout star of Olympo is Roque (Agustín Della Corte), who plays a rugby player hoping to take Spain to the Rugby World Cup. Della Corte himself is a former rugby player, having played for Uruguay in the 2019 World Cup. As such, he brings impressive grit and physicality to his performance, especially when he’s playing rugby on screen. His character, Roque, is openly gay, and becomes the talk of the training center when he comes out in a post-game press conference. The center’s handling of his sexuality and Roque’s struggle with his identity is one of the most compelling elements of the show.

Ramina Paiman, Laura Ubach, Clara Galle, and Najwa Khliwa. Matías Uris/Netflix

And Roque, like the rest of the characters in Olympo, deals with his stress through sex. He has several scintillating sex scenes in the show, some of which are with Diego (Gleb Abrosimov), his closeted teammate. They’re angsty, sweaty, and passionate, but there’s something detached about the way these two go at it. That’s because Diego is determined to keep their trysts a secret. For him, there’s no romance whatsoever—it’s just a physical release.

Martí Cordero, Najwa Khliwa, and Nuno Gallego. Matías Uris/Netflix

When Roque is with Sebas (Juan Perales), another one of his teammates, everything’s different. The two fall for each other quickly, and their sex takes on a life of its own, with every frame bursting with desire.

For these two, it’s not just about getting off to get on with training, but about exploring each other and discovering new, intimate things about each other. It’s beautiful. A lot of the sex in Olympo is about survival, but for Roque and Sebas, it’s so much more than that. It’s about finding each other in a complicated situation (being gay in professional sports) and finding a safe place where you can truly feel alive.