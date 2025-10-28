‘Only Murders in the Building’ Finale Teases Royal Family Killer

Hulu’s cosy murder show Only Murders in the Building is going international for the first time as the Season 5 finale teases the murder of a royal family descendant, a trip to London and the return of Cinda Channing, played by SNL alum Tina Fey.

Hulu officially renewed the show for a sixth season on Tuesday, announcing in a press release that the series “will film overseas for the first time, with the beloved crime-solving trio leaving New York City to investigate London’s newest mystery.”

Similar to previous seasons, the finale’s final moments, which streamed on Tuesday, teed up next season’s mystery. While the main gang, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short), are looking for their next murder to solve, their podcast rival, Cinda, has been in the UK investigating the murder of a royal descendant.

In that podcast episode, which the trio listens to in the finale, Cinda says she believes the prime suspect is innocent and sends her to America to protect her. Then Cinda shows up, collapsing and bleeding out in front of the gates of Mabel, Charles and Oliver’s apartment building in New York.

If the audience has learned anything about the previous seasons, it’s that the murder in London and Cindy’s attempted murder are likely linked, which means Only Murders in the Building is headed across the pond—and out of the building—for the first time.

