A-Lister Spills on ‘Carnal’ Threesome Scene With Real-Life Sisters

Orlando Bloom has shared new details about the “carnal” sex scene he shares with Rooney and Kate Mara.

Bloom and the Maras star in Bucking Fastard, the newest film from director Werner Herzog, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who split from pop star Katy Perry last July, said the threesome the actors filmed for the movie was “carnal.”

Rooney Mara, Orlando Bloom, and Kate Mara star in "Bucking Fastard." Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb

Bloom described the “carnal desires“ of the characters, “but also an innocence to the sisters,” at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain, according to News.com.au. The movie stars Rooney and Kate as deeply intertwined sisters who live and speak in unison, and is based on the true story of English identical twin sisters, Freda and Greta Chaplin. The pair became a media sensation in the 1980s after they both became romantically infatuated with their neighbor.

Bloom plays Gareth Mulroney in the film, a sweet-talker who finds himself the object of the sisters’ desire. The entanglement culminates in the sex scene that Bloom described as “sincere” during his remarks in Spain. The threesome “was a very sincere sort of moment that was created,” he said, as Herzog revealed that he gave the actor minimal direction.

Herzog revealed that he gave Bloom limited direction, telling him, “You are in bed, and you have two women in your arms. How you deal with it, I cannot give instructions.”

Herzog said he gave Bloom almost no direction for the NSFW scene. Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Bloom added that he set out to portray his character as “sensitive” and “out of his depth” in the scene.

Kate Mara, who plays Jean Holbrooke in the movie, joined the cast following her Emmy nomination for her breakout role in House of Cards. Her sister Rooney has been nominated for two Academy Awards—for her starring role in 2012’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and for her supporting role in 2016’s Carol.