The biggest night in Hollywood is quickly approaching.
This morning, actors Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed announced the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12 this year. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the glitzy night, in which cinema favorites like Steven Spielberg and Top Gun: Maverick will throw down to take home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and more.
But those aren’t the most contentious awards of the night. No, the toughest races to predict this year are probably Best Actor and Actress this year, with Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, and Brendan Fraser duking it out in the former. In the latter, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh have gone toe-to-toe for Best Actress throughout the awards season, but only one can walk home victorious on the actual night.
Best Picture is looking to be a big battleground category, though, too—with awards analysts The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin putting them in the lead for the award. But who knows? Maybe All Quiet on the Western Front or Women Talking can pull ahead in February and go home with the biggest win of the night.
Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations, including a surprise double whammy in Best Supporting Actress category with Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis. Both The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front come in right behind at nine nominations
Start prepping your ballot now. Here’s everything that was nominated for an Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet On The Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Original Song
“This is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun Maverick
“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR
Best Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
TÁR
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Eo
The Quiet Girl
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick