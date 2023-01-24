The biggest night in Hollywood is quickly approaching.

This morning, actors Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed announced the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12 this year. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the glitzy night, in which cinema favorites like Steven Spielberg and Top Gun: Maverick will throw down to take home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and more.

But those aren’t the most contentious awards of the night. No, the toughest races to predict this year are probably Best Actor and Actress this year, with Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, and Brendan Fraser duking it out in the former. In the latter, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh have gone toe-to-toe for Best Actress throughout the awards season, but only one can walk home victorious on the actual night.

Best Picture is looking to be a big battleground category, though, too—with awards analysts The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin putting them in the lead for the award. But who knows? Maybe All Quiet on the Western Front or Women Talking can pull ahead in February and go home with the biggest win of the night.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations, including a surprise double whammy in Best Supporting Actress category with Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis. Both The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front come in right behind at nine nominations

Start prepping your ballot now. Here’s everything that was nominated for an Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Original Song

“This is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun Maverick

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick