Oscar Nominee Reveals Why She Joined OnlyFans

Elle Fanning “had to dive into OnlyFans a little bit,” for her role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

The actress, who is up for the Academy’s Best Supporting Actor award on Sunday for her work in the Norwegian film Sentimental Value, revealed during a panel after the film’s SXSW premiere on Thursday that she wanted to get a feel for the subscription-based platform, best known for its adult content.

“We did create an account for the writers’ room, and for me, so I could check out how the website is,” said Fanning, 27, according to People.

“There was a lot of looking at OnlyFans with the writers, but we all gave consent to each other before we did it,” she added. “We were very responsible, and we just tried to get as much information as we could before we started.”

Fanning said she spent "a lot" of time on OnlyFans to get into her character. Roger Kisby/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Fanning plays Margot, a young mom who turns to sex work to make ends meet, in the series adaptation of Rufi Thorpe’s 2024 novel.

Despite its adult themes, Fanning told Deadline in December that the show is primarily a “family drama.”

She explained, “It’s very heartwarming, and Margo is such a hopeful character. She’s dealt these hardships in life, but somehow she always is able to overcome them. And I think she was really inspiring to play because of that and the world is just very specific and very fun.”

Margot’s Got Money Troubles will be Fanning’s fifth collaboration with A24 and is slated to premiere on Apple TV on April 15. The show also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, and Nicole Kidman.

On Sunday, Fanning will be competing for the Best Actress trophy against Amy Madigan for Weapons, Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another, Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners, and her Sentimental Value co-star Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. In January, the 27-year-old expressed her glee at just being nominated.

Fanning, younger sister to Dakota Fanning, received her first Oscar nomination this year. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M

“IS THIS REAL!?!?!?!” she wrote in a post on Instagram at the time. “I can’t catch my breath. I am in absolute shock. What an honor to have my first Academy Award nomination be for a film that acknowledges the power of moviemaking and family!”

Added older sister, Dakota Fanning, in the post replies, “I am the proudest sister today and every day. My best friend. My person. I love you.”