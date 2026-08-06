Oscar Nominee ‘Grateful to Be Alive’ After Horror Crash

Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver has revealed she was in a “really bad car accident.”

The 56-year-old British-American had been driving in the French countryside with actor pal Ben Homewood when she said another car failed to stop at an intersection.

The Oscar nominee shared her ordeal in a lengthy Instagram post, speaking to camera lying in bed with a neck brace on and a dog cuddled in front of her.

Minnie Driver as Princess Jane in 'Emily in Paris.' Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

“I am actually back in London,” she said. “I’m sorry about the filter I’ve put on this, but honestly without it, I just look appalling. Even the dog wouldn’t look at me.”

“I got into a really bad car accident a few days ago, with my friend Ben, and we somehow walked out of it. Well, we didn’t walk out of it. We crawled out of it, but we did get out of it alive,” Driver added.

“To be clear, it was not our fault,” she said. “A car didn’t stop at an intersection and was going at speed, and we just T-boned it.”

Driver then confirmed to fans: “I’m fine. I’ve got a sprained neck, and I’m really in shock and cry all the time, but I’m going to heal.”

Driver was nominated for an Oscar for 'Good Will Hunting." Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

She then plugged the car she was in, saying it was the reason she was still alive.

“The reason that I’m not dead is the car that we were driving,” she said. “We were in this tiny little Kia EV2. I’ve never been in a crash before, but the 360-degree airbags are what saved our lives. The fact that the entire car didn’t concertina and crush us is down to the design of that car, which is frankly astonishing.”

“This is categorically not a car ad. Can you imagine?” she continued. “I want to celebrate that car. I’m a Mini driver. Pun intended. I need to celebrate the car that saved us. We’ve got families and people that love us. And I am so grateful to be alive.”

Driver said she was lucky to be alive. caroline dubois/Caroline Dubois/Netflix

In the comments, the Emily in Paris star then praised a truck driver who stopped to help her and Homewood, before ripping into “the car who slowed down, took in the scene and drove off without stopping. I guess this is the Tao of the world, the light and the dark.

“My brain keeps replaying the crash, which is very hard but seems to be a necessary part of processing,” she concluded. “Weeping too feels good and helpful. Thank you to my friends, my family, all the people at work and especially my friend Ben and his family. I love you.”