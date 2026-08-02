Ohio Democrat Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run Crash

Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, 80, has been hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash, her office reported. She was on her way to church when the car in which she was a passenger was struck. Police responded to the scene in Toledo at approximately 10:48 a.m. Kaptur and one other person were transported to a local hospital. “She is active, alert, and being treated for non-life threatening injuries,” Kaptur’s office said in a statement. An investigation into the accident is still ongoing. Kaptur is the fourth-longest serving member of the House at the moment. The veteran lawmaker is one of the more vulnerable House Democrats up for re-election in this year’s midterms. She will face off against Trump-endorsed Republican Derek Merrin, who lost to Kaptur in 2024 by less than 1 percentage point. The news prompted bipartisan support for Kaptur. Rep. Dave Taylor, an Ohio Republican, said in a post on X, “My thoughts are with @RepMarcyKaptur after hearing the news of this morning’s car crash in Toledo. Charity and I are wishing her a speedy recovery.”