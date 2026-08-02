Pop Star Taking a ‘Step Back’ After Intense Health Scrutiny
Ariana Grande will finish her Eternal Sunshine world tour in London in September and then take a step back from the spotlight, her representative said Sunday. The move follows years of mounting speculation about Grande’s health that began as far back as the press tour for Wicked: Part One in 2024. Fans noted that Grande, 33, appeared to have lost some weight off her already petite frame. Concerns about Grande’s health has not let up since then. But after the music video for her latest release, ‘Petal,’ launched Friday, the speculation intensified, with people online posting screenshots from the video and making claims about Grande’s physical and mental health. Grande’s rep told People she has loved touring and “she looks forward to finishing the tour” on Sept. 1. “[She’s] ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.” The break means the Oscar-nominated Grammy winner will not be appearing alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey in a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George next year in London.