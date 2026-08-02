Spider-Man Crushes Box Office in Second-Biggest Opening Weekend Ever

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day had the second-biggest domestic opening weekend ever. The Sony blockbuster hauled in an estimated $355 million across North America, falling just shy of the $357.1 million debut of Avengers: Endgame, which narrowly held onto the all-time record. Worldwide, the latest Marvel adventure pulled in a staggering $927 million from 66 international markets, making it the second-largest global opening in history behind Endgame. The film also delivered Sony Pictures’ biggest opening weekend ever, shattering studio records on Thursday’s opening day. The movie, which stars Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo, is a welcome jolt for Marvel after several recent films failed to meet box office expectations. “To be truly honest, it feels fantastic,” Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman told The Hollywood Reporter. As for what worked, he says, “You’ve just got to make a really, really great film.”