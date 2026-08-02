If you ask veteran rocker Sir Rod Stewart about the day he got stuck in a small box at the Prada store in London, he might well reply, “I Don’t Want to Talk About It.” Stewart, 81, was enjoying some retail therapy last week, shopping for handbags and gladrags with his 20-year-old son Alastair and his girlfriend, when the elevator suddenly stopped between floors. The hot-and-bothered trio were eventually forced to use their phones to reach out to Prada—via Instagram, The Daily Mail reported. “Can somebody help us get out of here?” they pleaded. They were rescued, everyone was safe, and the man who has sold more than 100 million albums is “gonna be alright.” He wasn’t worried about “This Old Heart of Mine.” But it hasn’t been an entirely copasetic summer for Stewart. “The First Cut is the Deepest” singer was forced to pause a concert in Utah in June to breathe from an oxygen tank when he became dizzy during a performance. Earlier, he had rescheduled or canceled concerts in Nevada and California, citing health concerns. He was, however, well enough to fly to Boston to watch the World Cup soccer match between Scotland and Haiti, which annoyed his fans.