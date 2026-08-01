Oscar Nominee’s Property Raided Over Hundreds of Rescue Dogs
The home of The Exorcist star Linda Blair was reportedly raided by dozens of law enforcement officers on Friday over potential violations related to the dogs in her care. The 67-year-old Oscar nominee, who has been a fierce animal rights advocate for decades, was at her Los Angeles residence when approximately 70 officials arrived at around 6 a.m. to execute an investigative search warrant to count the number of dogs on the property, according to TMZ. Blair, who is not accused of any criminal wrongdoing, reportedly holds a permit to house 60 dogs, but Animal Control officers counted approximately 200 during their search, which sought evidence regarding the animals’ welfare along with information about electrical panels and other items on the 2.5-acre property. Animal Control agents were joined by district attorney investigators as part of an operation requested by the Los Angeles County DA’s office. All of the dogs remain in Blair’s care, with TMZ reporting that the actress was present and cooperative during the raid. It’s not yet known whether any citations were issued. The actress heads up the Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation, a nonprofit launched in 2004 to rescue and rehabilitate abused, neglected, and abandoned animals.