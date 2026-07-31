Kim Kardashian’s Nepo Baby, 13, Abruptly Cancels First Headline Tour
North West, 13, has announced that her joint tour with Molly Santana “isn’t happening anymore,” with the dates now marked as canceled on Ticketmaster’s website. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian, 45, and rapper Kanye West, 49, was set to embark on her first headlining tour alongside Santana, 21, on August 5 in Dallas. But on Thursday, West revealed on her Instagram story that the 14-day “Kimokawaii Tour” would no longer be going ahead. “I was really excited to go on tour w molly santana sadly it isn’t happening anymore but i have something special for u guys see ya soon,” she wrote. Santana also confirmed the cancellation on social media, apologizing to fans who had been looking forward to the shows. West first revealed she would be following in her father’s musical footsteps in June, announcing the North American tour was set to hit major cities. Her self-produced debut EP, N0rth4evrs, was released in May and featured six short tracks with a combined runtime of just under 12 minutes. In 2024, she became one of the youngest artists ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 after making her recording debut with her father’s supergroup ¥$.