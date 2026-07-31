Disturbing Details Emerge After Hiker Torn Apart by Alligator
The horrific injuries suffered by a woman killed in an alligator attack have been revealed in an autopsy. Hiker Brittany Clark, 31, died after she was attacked by a 13-foot alligator while visiting the Little Big Econ State Forest in Florida with her boyfriend and roommate on June 28. A post-mortem on Clark’s body by Associate Medical Examiner Jenaye Mack found that the attack was so brutal that her arms were nearly completely torn off, and some of her bones were left with bite marks. Clark suffered a “near complete traumatic amputation of the left arm at the shoulder and near complete traumatic amputation of the right distal forearm.” Teeth marks were also found in her left clavicle, left scapula, and ventral left arm. The autopsy report ruled that Clark’s death was accidental and caused by “multiple blunt force injuries of the upper extremities.” Her boyfriend, Chance Allison, desperately tried to pry the crocodile from Clark’s arm during the horrific ordeal last month. Her roommate, Jayden Hernandez, told 911 that it appeared that the attack had left one of Clark’s arms “completely off” and the other “attached barely.” The gator was later identified and killed.