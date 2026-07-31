Disturbing Cause of Plane Crash That Killed 10 Revealed

A 28-year-old Australian hiker has been found dead on a remote section of the Continental Divide Trail, the rugged 3,100-mile route that traces the spine of the Rocky Mountains from Canada to Mexico. The hiker was identified as William Standish, who was discovered Wednesday near an isolated area known as the Wigwams in Teton County, Wyoming. His body was spotted by the Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) helicopter team, according to a statement posted on social media. Standish had been communicating with his family through a Garmin satellite device. On July 23, his family received a check-in without coordinates or a message. A Facebook Messenger video suggested he was in the Teton area, but no further contact was made. The family contacted park officials on Monday, who located him outside the national park area and transferred the case to TCSAR. His body was recovered Wednesday morning and transported to the Teton County Coroner’s Office. Authorities have not released further details, but officials said he likely died from a fatal fall. The Continental Divide Trail is one of the country’s most challenging long-distance hiking routes. In a statement, TCSAR sent “its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.” The Daily Beast has reached out to TCSAR for further comment.
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- 1Hiker, 28, Found Dead in National Park After Family’s AlarmFINAL JOURNEYThe hiker was attempting to complete a challenging long-distance hike across North America.
- 2Disturbing Cause of Plane Crash That Killed 10 RevealedFATAL COMBINATIONThe plane crashed in February 2025 on sea ice off Alaska.
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- 3Spacecraft Sent on NASA Rescue Mission Now Needs RescuingWE HAVE A PROBLEMThe Link spacecraft was sent to push a NASA observatory into a higher orbit.
- 4Star of Netflix Documentary Missing After Avalanche‘OUT OF COMMUNICATION’A record-setting climber who starred in a hit Netflix documentary is feared to have been caught in an avalanche.
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- 5Netflix Sued for Millions Over Stolen Nicolas Cage WWII FilmMISSINGThe streaming giant called out “hostile attempts” at extortion.
- 6Trump’s Secret $1.2M a Day Empty ICE Jail Splurge RevealedMONEY FOR NOTHINGAnalysis by PunchUp found 8,200 guaranteed ICE beds lying empty every night as private jail giants post record profits.
- 7NFL Great, 49, Reveals Heartbreaking DiagnosisRUSHING LEADERAhman Green said his wife noticed he was twitching in his sleep.
- 8Father Jailed Over Son’s School Shooting KillingLOCKED UPThe Georgia father bought his teenage son an AR-15 months after an FBI visit over online threats.
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- 9Moscow IVF Clinic Refuses to Stop Offering Putin Foe’s SpermPLENTY TO GO AROUNDDemand may very well skyrocket after the Kremlin effectively declared him an enemy of the state.
- 10Star Surfer, 28, Presumed Dead After Search Called Off‘DEVASTATING LOSS’Arran Strong was with his coach moments before disappearing at sea.
Disturbing Cause of Plane Crash That Killed 10 Revealed
A commuter plane that crashed last year into sea ice off Alaska, killing all 10 people on board, went down following a fatal combination of pilot error and safety breaches, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane was overweight for a trip into icy conditions, and the pilot was not monitoring and maintaining adequate airspeed, likely because he was trying to manage the plane’s ice protection system while preparing to approach Nome, Alaska. The Nome airport had temporarily closed its runways for de-icing. The NTSB found that the plane’s operator, Bering Air, had a history of overweight flights, with investigators finding a pattern of underreported weights on the flight manifests. In the meantime, the Federal Aviation Administration had failed to provide adequate oversight of the company, which grew rapidly after one of its main competitors went bankrupt during the COVID-19 pandemic, the report found. NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said in a statement that the tragedy “was not the result of a single failure, but a series of preventable breakdowns that eroded critical safety margins.”
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An unmanned spacecraft that was sent to rescue a falling NASA space telescope now needs an intervention of its own. NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory was launched in 2004 to observe gamma-ray bursts, bright flashes of high-energy light from violent explosions throughout the universe. The observatory, which has already outlived its planned lifetime, is at risk after the 2024 peak of the sun’s 11-year sunspot cycle was stronger than expected, warming the Earth’s upper atmosphere and increasing the drag on satellites like Swift, which is dropping about 1.5 miles a week toward Earth. Katalyst was commissioned for a “high-risk, high-reward” effort to rush through a small rescue craft, called Link, to push Swift into a higher orbit. But Link began to unexpectedly start tumbling just a few miles from Swift, making a full rotation every 40 seconds and putting the rescue mission in danger. Ghonhee Lee, Katalyst’s chief executive, said the spinning was a “very serious situation” that engineers were working to resolve. Link’s rendezvous with Swift has been delayed by at least a couple of weeks, but NASA said the agency was hopeful they would find a solution.
World-renowned climber Nirmal Purja, who starred in a hit Netflix documentary, has gone missing after an avalanche on one of the highest peaks in the world. The 43-year-old climber rose to global fame in 2019 after completing a historic sprint up all 14 of the world’s peaks above 8,000 meters in just over six months, a feat that was captured in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible. Purja was scaling Pakistan’s 26,400-foot-tall Broad Peak with 10 other climbers on Thursday when an avalanche hit, CNN reports. In a statement, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said it “has received deeply concerning reports of an avalanche that struck a team of climbers on Broad Peak.” The expedition team reportedly included climbers from Pakistan, Oman, China and the U.S. “The entire team has reportedly been out of communication since the avalanche,” the Alpine Club’s statement said. The Alpine Club said it was working with the authorities to launch an immediate search-and-rescue operation, with helicopter support and other available resources being prepared. Before becoming a global climbing sensation, Purja served in the British Armed Forces. He was awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.
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Netflix is being sued for $105 million over a new Nicolas Cage movie stolen from its offices. Fortitude, a World War II espionage action adventure, was filmed in London last year, with Cage playing real-life double agent Duško Popov. Simon Afram, a Swiss businessman who wrote the script, is suing Netflix after an unencrypted master digital copy of Fortitude went missing from the company’s headquarters. Afram’s complaint alleges that when an associate producer attempted to retrieve the master copy of the film, Netflix became unresponsive. The lawsuit quotes an email from Netflix that read, “Unfortunately, someone stole a good amount of drives from our office desks this past week. We’ve been working through this with our security teams to no luck.” In his lawsuit, Afram, who is also the film’s producer and financier, argues that Netflix had a duty to store the film in a secure location, not leave it on an office desk vulnerable to theft. He also alleges that the movie’s disappearance could jeopardize its ability to be sold and distributed elsewhere. In a statement to Variety, Netflix said the company “disputes any claim that it bears the risk of loss for a film delivered without the proper industry-standard safeguards.” It added, “While we do not own the rights to Fortitude, we take content security seriously and have taken extra measures to support the filmmaker and his team. This includes conducting a thorough investigation and offering to monitor known piracy sites for any unauthorized distribution or sale.” It continued: “We have declined to share anything about our ongoing investigation with the law firm representing Simon Afram.” The statement referenced “hostile attempts to extort money from Netflix” over the film, including “immediately demanding $165 million for the film rather than work with us in good faith.” The Daily Beast has contacted Netflix for comment.
ICE is spending upwards of $1.2 million a day on empty jail beds, according to a new PunchUp analysis of the agency’s own detention data. The figures, released on July 20 after three months of non-publication, list each jail’s “guaranteed minimum”—beds funded nightly whether filled or not—and show around 8,200 of them idle across seven facilities, the analysis found. The biggest culprit, reports the Daily Beast’s new sister investigation Substack, is Camp East Montana, ICE’s tent complex at the Fort Bliss base in El Paso, Texas. There, taxpayers fund 5,000 beds but nightly occupancy averaged just 2,025 this fiscal year. Detention costs an average of $152 per person, per day, according to the National Immigration Forum, putting the annual bill for the ghost beds above $450 million. Meanwhile, GEO Group’s profits soared from $32 million in 2024 to $254.4 million in 2025, and founder George Zoley told investors in February: “This represents the largest amount of new business we have won in a single year in our company’s history.”
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
Former star NFL running back Ahman Green, 49, revealed that he has been living with early-onset Parkinson’s for the past year and a half. The all-time rushing leader for the Green Bay Packers said during an appearance on the Go Long podcast that he was twitching in his sleep and experiencing other symptoms, including short-term memory loss and walking and talking in his sleep. “I knew something was going on long before that,” he said of the diagnosis. “I just got a hold of some doctors that I was able to get in contact with. Get the diagnostics, get the testing. And finally got it tested last—it was January of 2025.” He said he is focused on exercising, eating well, and taking medication to combat his symptoms, and used his announcement to advocate for awareness and early diagnosis. A four-time Pro Bowler, Green played eight seasons with the Packers, as well as stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. He had 1,000-plus rushing yards six times—including a career-high 1,883 in 2003—and ended his career with 9,205 yards rushing and 60 touchdowns.
Colin Gray, the Georgia father whose teenage son carried out the deadly 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison. He is the first parent of a school shooter in the U.S. to be convicted of murder. The 55-year-old was found guilty earlier this year of 27 charges, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter; prosecutors argued he ignored repeated warning signs about his son, Colt. Colt Gray, now 16, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole earlier this week. Deputies visited the family’s home in May 2023 after the FBI received a tip about an online threat to shoot up a school. Although investigators could not substantiate the threat, Gray bought Colt the AR-15-style rifle later that year as a Christmas gift. “He is the reason four people are dead, seven were injured and countless others were traumatized,” Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith told the court. “He is the reason a 16-year-old boy was sentenced two days ago to the rest of his life in prison.” Evidence also showed Gray knew his son had been physically violent, kept a photo of a school shooter on his bedroom wall, and had texted weeks before the attack, “Whenever something happens, just know the blood is on your hands.” On the morning of the shooting, school officials mistakenly stopped another student named Kolton Gray instead of Colt, allowing the teen to retrieve the rifle he had hidden in his backpack before opening fire in a math classroom and hallway. Teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and students Mason Schermerhorn, 14, and Christian Angulo, 14, were killed.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
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A Moscow fertility clinic has suddenly found itself at odds with the Kremlin over a stockpile of sperm donated by billionaire tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov, who’s now officially deemed a “terrorist” within the country. AltraVita has an entire webpage promoting IVF using the sperm of Durov, who it describes as “one of the most famous and successful entrepreneurs of our time.” The Telegram founder covers all costs involved in the IVF procedure to “help those who dream of becoming parents,” the clinic notes. Durov, 41, spoke openly in July 2024 about how he’d become a sperm donor 15 years earlier, crediting his biological material with helping 100 couples in 12 different countries become parents since then. Now, however, he’s a wanted man in his native country as Vladimir Putin’s security services seek his arrest on charges of facilitating terrorism. AltraVita has added a small disclaimer to its page that warns would-be recipient mothers of his inclusion on the state’s register of “terrorists and extremists” but said there were otherwise no plans to scrap his sperm donations. The charges against Durov, which come as Moscow moves to restrict access to messaging apps outside of the Kremlin’s control, were attributed to Telegram’s alleged failure to remove information on the app used by Ukrainian special services and extremist groups to organize attacks in Russia. Durov, who resides in Dubai and holds Emirati and French citizenship, has so far appeared to shrug off the charges, sharing a photo of himself on social media giving the middle finger. High-profile Moscow lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky, in comments to local media, said “his sperm cells remain free and do not carry the extremist taint associated with Durov himself.”
Professional British surfer Arran Strong is presumed dead after a four-day search was called off. The 28-year-old surfer went missing off the coast of Portugal, as reported to the Autoridade Maritima Nacional on Monday. Strong was with his coach, Jose Maria Pyrrait, who said they stopped surfing to drink some water and take pictures right before Strong went missing. Pyrrait recounted the events in an emotional tribute posted to Instagram. “I let him go ahead,” the coach began. “Since my pace is faster I always do that, when I would catch it and get a short lead I’d stop and wait for it. This time it was no different, but when I stopped to wait, I saw your board drifting about 100 meters away.” He further described the poor visibility of the area and how he called for rescue on land. GB Surfing also posted a tribute to the surfer. “Arran proudly represented Great Britain at the 2024 and 2025 ISA World Surf Games, finishing as our highest-placed male surfer on both occasions,” the post reads. “Arran was a fantastic teammate, respected competitor and a kind, generous presence... His passing is a devastating loss to our sport and the wider surfing community, and he will be greatly missed.”