Father Jailed Over Son’s School Shooting Killing

Colin Gray, the Georgia father whose teenage son carried out the deadly 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison. He is the first parent of a school shooter in the U.S. to be convicted of murder. The 55-year-old was found guilty earlier this year of 27 charges, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter; prosecutors argued he ignored repeated warning signs about his son, Colt. Colt Gray, now 16, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole earlier this week. Deputies visited the family’s home in May 2023 after the FBI received a tip about an online threat to shoot up a school. Although investigators could not substantiate the threat, Gray bought Colt the AR-15-style rifle later that year as a Christmas gift. “He is the reason four people are dead, seven were injured and countless others were traumatized,” Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith told the court. “He is the reason a 16-year-old boy was sentenced two days ago to the rest of his life in prison.” Evidence also showed Gray knew his son had been physically violent, kept a photo of a school shooter on his bedroom wall, and had texted weeks before the attack, “Whenever something happens, just know the blood is on your hands.” On the morning of the shooting, school officials mistakenly stopped another student named Kolton Gray instead of Colt, allowing the teen to retrieve the rifle he had hidden in his backpack before opening fire in a math classroom and hallway. Teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and students Mason Schermerhorn, 14, and Christian Angulo, 14, were killed.