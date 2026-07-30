15 Elephants Die in Suspected Cyanide Poisoning

Former star NFL running back Ahman Green, 49, revealed that he has been living with early-onset Parkinson’s for the past year and a half. The all-time rushing leader for the Green Bay Packers said during an appearance on the Go Long podcast that he was twitching in his sleep and experiencing other symptoms, including short-term memory loss and walking and talking in his sleep. “I knew something was going on long before that,” he said of the diagnosis. “I just got a hold of some doctors that I was able to get in contact with. Get the diagnostics, get the testing. And finally got it tested last—it was January of 2025.” He said he is focused on exercising, eating well, and taking medication to combat his symptoms, and used his announcement to advocate for awareness and early diagnosis. A four-time Pro Bowler, Green played eight seasons with the Packers, as well as stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. He had 1,000-plus rushing yards six times—including a career-high 1,883 in 2003—and ended his career with 9,205 yards rushing and 60 touchdowns.
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- 1NFL Great, 49, Reveals Heartbreaking DiagnosisRUSHING LEADERAhman Green said his wife noticed he was twitching in his sleep.
- 2What Lindsey Graham Taught Us About Political WeaknessLYING IN STATEWhat did Trump’s favorite Senator really believe?
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 315 Elephants Die in Suspected Cyanide PoisoningDEADLY DINNERAuthorities think the elephants may have eaten contaminated tomatoes from nearby farms.
- 4Teen Fined Over Gross Social Media Straw-Licking StuntLAST STRAWA French student’s viral vending machine prank ended with a court appearance.
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- 5Airline Reveals Cause of Terrifying Cabin Smoke EmergencyCULPRIT FOUNDThe Airbus A330 had been bound for JFK.
- 6World-Famous Wineries Menaced by ‘Zombie’ Fire CrisisBORDEAUX BURNSFrance’s wine country is facing a dangerous new threat as “zombie” wildfires return to life.
- 7NFL Star and College Football Hall of Famer Dies at 64“LARGER THAN LIFE”The Chargers owner paid tribute to the man, not just the player.
- 8Oscar Winner Airlifted From Mountain in Medical EmergencyLUCKY ESCAPEThe Academy Award winner became stranded on a narrow ridge.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 9Username Mistake Sent Man to Prison for 18 MonthsNIGHTMARE ORDEALSomeone had sent a 12-year-old girl explicit messages—but it wasn’t him.
- 10Singer Behind Classic Hit Dies at 84R&B PIONEERArlene Smith wrote 1957’s “Maybe,” which sold more than a million copies.
Death can be a great PR move. Little more than two weeks ago, Lindsey Graham was a clown and an embarrassment for his abject sucking up to Donald Trump. Two weeks later, he’s a saint. Graham used to talk to me about Trump. He would explain and defend him, on the one hand. But on the other, he’d let you in on how extreme and out of this world he understood Trump to be. This is politics. It was to his benefit to get along with Trump. At the same time, he certainly wanted you to know that he knew Trump was what he was. He was playing both sides. He was hurt by the general narrative that he had become a lackey and wanted you to understand that he was running a much more sophisticated game than that. Was Graham’s flattery and obsequiousness towards Trump, aides wondered, another workaround of an issue Graham had been working around his whole career? The result, for whatever reason, meant that Graham became among Trump’s primary enablers in a Senate that, despite knowing better, has never figured out how to stand up to Trump. The message of Lindsey Graham’s death, then, is a warning about what happens when a man surrenders to his own weakness.
Dive deeper into the political legacy of Lindsey Graham by subscribing to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack.
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15 Elephants Die in Suspected Cyanide Poisoning
Fifteen elephants have died in southern Kenya after apparently ingesting cyanide, a highly toxic chemical that wildlife officials suspect was used on nearby tomato farms. The Kenya Wildlife Service said preliminary testing of samples from the carcasses detected traces of cyanide, while 10 of the elephants reportedly showed signs of partial paralysis before dying. The deaths occurred between June 24 and July 24 around Kimana Sanctuary and Kuku Group Ranch, near Amboseli National Park, an ecosystem home to more than 1,600 elephants. Kimana is a major tomato-growing area, and officials said the stomach contents of one dead elephant contained “lots of tomatoes,” raising concerns that contaminated crops may have been responsible. “Cyanide is a highly toxic chemical,” KWS director general Erustus Kanga said. “If elephants consume cyanide, they cannot survive a day or two.” Kanga warned the poison could also threaten cattle and goats grazing near affected farms. “We have the goats, we have the cattle that are there. Eventually, if this cyanide is truly the one that is in the system, then we are going to see a bigger impact,” he said.
A French student was fined the equivalent of $465 after pleading guilty in Singapore to a public nuisance charge for filming himself licking a straw from an orange juice vending machine and putting it back. Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 19, admitted to licking the straw and returning it to the vending machine while recording himself for his online followers. The incident happened at a shopping mall in March, and he was charged in April after the video spread rapidly. A separate mischief charge was taken into consideration during sentencing, and the court did not order any community-based punishment after weighing mitigating factors. Prosecutors, who sought the maximum fine of $1,551, said the staged act risked undermining public confidence in the hygiene of a commonly used machine. They noted Maximilien retrieved the straw himself, that no member of the public used it, and that he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. The defense lawyer said his client, who studies at a business school in Singapore, is “truly sorry for having caused all this trouble.” Maximilien’s parents will ensure he pays the fine himself. IJooz, the company that operates the machine, sanitized the dispenser, replaced all 500 straws, and plans to upgrade its machines with individually packaged straws.
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Smoke that filled the business class cabin of a Swiss International Airlines plane and forced an emergency landing was caused by a damaged headphone case, the airline said. Flight LX16 had been traveling from Zurich, Switzerland, to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Monday, but was forced to make an unscheduled touchdown in Bangor, Maine. After landing, technicians found a headphone charging case had slipped between two seats, where it had become damaged. Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss praised its crew on Thursday, affirming that all 208 people onboard the 14-year-old Airbus A330 had returned to the ground safely. While most airlines forbid power banks from being stowed in the hold, they allow them to be brought on as carry-on luggage. Swiss, however, banned their use in the cabin at the start of the year, although passengers can bring them with their hand luggage. Citing Bangor airport spokesperson Aimee Thibodeau, the Daily Express reported that the incident led to the temporary closure of one of the runways. It reopened after around half an hour.
France’s famed Bordeaux wine country is facing a growing threat from wildfires that are spreading across Europe, with shifting winds and scorching temperatures putting vineyards on edge just weeks before harvest. “There is talk of zombie fires that keep coming back to life,” said Séverine Bonnie, who works at a château producing Pessac-Léognan wines, told the Financial Times. “The situation remains fragile so we are on edge.” More than 300,000 people have been forced to flee fires across France and Spain, including George and Amal Clooney. Greece has reported three firefighter deaths. But the southwest of France, including Bordeaux, is bearing the brunt of wildfires this month, with the country’s biggest blaze spreading across an area roughly four times the size of Paris. At Château Malartic-Lagravière, growers are watching the flames and winds closely. The estate sits just 10km from areas evacuated over the fire threat. But the danger is not limited to flames. Smoke can contaminate grapes with compounds that later produce harsh, smoky flavors in wine. Eric Serrano of France’s Vine and Wine Institute called the effect “a time bomb.” Meanwhile, Gilles Troullier told the Financial Times that nearly all of his nine-hectare vineyard has already burned. “It’s an irreplaceable wine-growing heritage that has burnt,” he said.
College Football Hall of Famer and San Diego Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith Jr. has died at the age of 64. His family said in a statement that he “passed away peacefully surrounded by family.” “Billy Ray faced his long journey with dementia caused by CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength,” they continued. “Billy Ray brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the world as a devoted father, husband, son, and loyal friend. On the NFL gridiron for a decade with the Chargers, and decades that followed in sports broadcasting, Billy Ray earned deep respect from teammates, colleagues, and fans, who he cherished in return. He leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives. His undeniable legacy will live forever in our hearts...” His glittering career saw him spend 10 seasons in the NFL with the Chargers. He went on to TV and radio work and ran a kids’ after-school program. “To know Billy Ray was to love Billy Ray,” said Chargers owner Dean Spanos. “Yes, he was a member of our 50th Anniversary team. Yes, he was a Charger for life, playing his entire 10-year career here. But he wasn’t merely a great football player. He was, truly, larger than life. Always smiling. Lighting up every room he walked into. Infectious laughter. The kind of friend a friend should be. That was Billy Ray.”
Oscar-winning animator Glen Keane was airlifted from a mountain in Arizona on Wednesday after becoming too dizzy and weak to hike back down. The 72-year-old was hiking Mummy Mountain near Paradise Valley with family shortly after 6 a.m. when he became stranded on a narrow ridge. Firefighters arrived after he called for help and found him alert but unable to walk. Crews secured him with ropes before hoisting him aboard a Phoenix Fire Department helicopter. Keane was flown down the mountain and checked by paramedics, but did not require further treatment. “I was being lifted up [in the helicopter], and I was looking at all the areas that I used to climb around as a kid. And I thought, Lord, thank you,” Keane told Arizona’s Family, adding that “it was very much just like a razor’s edge up there.” The veteran Disney animator won an Oscar in 2018 with Kobe Bryant for Dear Basketball. His credits include Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid. Keane later warned hikers to respect extreme summer heat, saying: “Things change.”
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
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A Canadian man was wrongly convicted of child pornography and served 18 months in prison after investigators mixed up his instant messaging username with another account. Brandon Klayme, 30, was convicted of sending sexually explicit material to a 12-year-old girl on the platform Kik. But an appeals court acquitted Klayme after it turned out the offending username had two underscores in between its first two words (fus__ro_dah), whereas Klayme’s username had just one (fus_ro_dah). Both names were inspired by the dragon language in the role-playing console game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, which first investigated the messages sent to the victim, and the Halifax Regional Police in Nova Scotia, which took over the case, both missed the username discrepancy, which went “completely unnoticed” at trial, according to Klayme’s appeal. He hadn’t used his Kik account in years when the explicit messages were sent, he added. The other account belongs to a different person in California. It wasn’t immediately clear if that person was being investigated.
Arlene Smith, an original member of the pop R&B girl group The Chantels who co-wrote and sang lead on the classic 1957 hit “Maybe,” has died at the age of 84. One of her friends confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Smith died on Wednesday of natural causes in New York City. Smith and the other members of The Chantels had already been singing together for years when they formed the group while still in high school in 1957. Smith, who received classical training and performed at Carnegie Hall at age 12, wrote the lyrics to their songs, including their first single “He’s Gone.” It was their second single, “Maybe,” that put them on the road to stardom, selling more than one million copies. The Chantals broke up in 1959, with Smith embarking upon a solo career. The group would later reform, although without Smith, although Smith fronted another group called Chantels in the 1970s. She later became an elementary teacher in the Bronx after leaving the music business. In 2003, Rolling Stone placed “Maybe” at No. 199 on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.