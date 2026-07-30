Username Mistake Sent Man to Prison for 18 Months

Smoke that filled the business class cabin of a Swiss International Airlines plane and forced an emergency landing was caused by a damaged headphone case, the airline said. Flight LX16 had been traveling from Zurich, Switzerland, to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Monday, but was forced to make an unscheduled touchdown in Bangor, Maine. After landing, technicians found a headphone charging case had slipped between two seats, where it had become damaged. Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss praised its crew on Thursday, affirming that all 208 people onboard the 14-year-old Airbus A330 had returned to the ground safely. While most airlines forbid power banks from being stowed in the hold, they allow them to be brought on as carry-on luggage. Swiss, however, banned their use in the cabin at the start of the year, although passengers can bring them with their hand luggage. Citing Bangor airport spokesperson Aimee Thibodeau, the Daily Express reported that the incident led to the temporary closure of one of the runways. It reopened after around half an hour.
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- 1Airline Reveals Cause of Terrifying Cabin Smoke EmergencyCULPRIT FOUNDThe Airbus A330 had been bound for JFK.
- 2NFL Star and College Football Hall of Famer Dies at 64“LARGER THAN LIFE”The Chargers owner paid tribute to the man, not just the player.
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- 3Oscar Winner Airlifted From Mountain in Medical EmergencyLUCKY ESCAPEThe Academy Award winner became stranded on a narrow ridge.
- 4Passenger Jet Seconds From Disaster After Stalling Over CityMID-AIR PERILThe plane’s captain has been placed on “stress leave.”
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- 5Username Mistake Sent Man to Prison for 18 MonthsNIGHTMARE ORDEALSomeone had sent a 12-year-old girl explicit messages—but it wasn’t him.
- 6Singer Behind Classic Hit Dies at 84R&B PIONEERArlene Smith wrote 1957’s “Maybe,” which sold more than a million copies.
- 7Country Star Ends Show Early and Leaves Stage in TearsSHOW STOPPERShe said she was too sick to continue.
- 8Folk Music Star Who Vanished for Eight Months Is Found AliveMYSTERY SOLVEDFriends have been searching for the singer after she disappeared from a care facility.
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- 9Head Coach Breaks Silence in Case of NFL Wife Shot by SonROAD TO RECOVERYThe wife of a Kansas City assistant coach called 911 herself after being shot twice in her home.
- 10BTS Says It Will Boycott Grammy AwardsCategory ControversyThe decision came after the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.
College Football Hall of Famer and San Diego Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith Jr. has died at the age of 64. His family said in a statement that he “passed away peacefully surrounded by family.” “Billy Ray faced his long journey with dementia caused by CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength,” they continued. “Billy Ray brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the world as a devoted father, husband, son, and loyal friend. On the NFL gridiron for a decade with the Chargers, and decades that followed in sports broadcasting, Billy Ray earned deep respect from teammates, colleagues, and fans, who he cherished in return. He leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives. His undeniable legacy will live forever in our hearts...” His glittering career saw him spend 10 seasons in the NFL with the Chargers. He went on to TV and radio work and ran a kids’ after-school program. “To know Billy Ray was to love Billy Ray,” said Chargers owner Dean Spanos. “Yes, he was a member of our 50th Anniversary team. Yes, he was a Charger for life, playing his entire 10-year career here. But he wasn’t merely a great football player. He was, truly, larger than life. Always smiling. Lighting up every room he walked into. Infectious laughter. The kind of friend a friend should be. That was Billy Ray.”
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Oscar-winning animator Glen Keane was airlifted from a mountain in Arizona on Wednesday after becoming too dizzy and weak to hike back down. The 72-year-old was hiking Mummy Mountain near Paradise Valley with family shortly after 6 a.m. when he became stranded on a narrow ridge. Firefighters arrived after he called for help and found him alert but unable to walk. Crews secured him with ropes before hoisting him aboard a Phoenix Fire Department helicopter. Keane was flown down the mountain and checked by paramedics, but did not require further treatment. “I was being lifted up [in the helicopter], and I was looking at all the areas that I used to climb around as a kid. And I thought, Lord, thank you,” Keane told Arizona’s Family, adding that “it was very much just like a razor’s edge up there.” The veteran Disney animator won an Oscar in 2018 with Kobe Bryant for Dear Basketball. His credits include Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid. Keane later warned hikers to respect extreme summer heat, saying: “Things change.”
A British Airways captain was forced to grab the controls of a stalling passenger jet 4,000 feet over London, narrowly averting disaster. Flight BA919 from Dusseldorf, Germany, was on approach to Heathrow Airport on July 6 when one of the Airbus A320’s systems that measures air speed failed. The 180-seater plane was over the city’s financial district, Canary Wharf, when it stalled. The co-pilot tried to solve the issue but failed, forcing the captain to physically step in, a scenario that’s been reported as virtually unheard of in the aviation sector. Sources said the incident was the U.K.’s “most serious near miss” in years. Experts have even warned it could have resulted in a “hull loss”—a jet wrecked beyond saving. The captain has reportedly been placed on “stress leave” over the incident, which is now subject to investigation by U.K. aviation authorities.
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Username Mistake Sent Man to Prison for 18 Months
A Canadian man was wrongly convicted of child pornography and served 18 months in prison after investigators mixed up his instant messaging username with another account. Brandon Klayme, 30, was convicted of sending sexually explicit material to a 12-year-old girl on the platform Kik. But an appeals court acquitted Klayme after it turned out the offending username had two underscores in between its first two words (fus__ro_dah), whereas Klayme’s username had just one (fus_ro_dah). Both names were inspired by the dragon language in the role-playing console game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, which first investigated the messages sent to the victim, and the Halifax Regional Police in Nova Scotia, which took over the case, both missed the username discrepancy, which went “completely unnoticed” at trial, according to Klayme’s appeal. He hadn’t used his Kik account in years when the explicit messages were sent, he added. The other account belongs to a different person in California. It wasn’t immediately clear if that person was being investigated.
Arlene Smith, an original member of the pop R&B girl group The Chantels who co-wrote and sang lead on the classic 1957 hit “Maybe,” has died at the age of 84. One of her friends confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Smith died on Wednesday of natural causes in New York City. Smith and the other members of The Chantels had already been singing together for years when they formed the group while still in high school in 1957. Smith, who received classical training and performed at Carnegie Hall at age 12, wrote the lyrics to their songs, including their first single “He’s Gone.” It was their second single, “Maybe,” that put them on the road to stardom, selling more than one million copies. The Chantals broke up in 1959, with Smith embarking upon a solo career. The group would later reform, although without Smith, although Smith fronted another group called Chantels in the 1970s. She later became an elementary teacher in the Bronx after leaving the music business. In 2003, Rolling Stone placed “Maybe” at No. 199 on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
Country star Megan Moroney abruptly ended a concert after just three songs, fighting back tears as she told fans she was too sick to continue. The 28-year-old “Tennessee Orange” singer had performed “Stupid,” “Medicine,” and “Bless Your Heart” during her stop at Denver’s Ball Arena before stopping to address the crowd, according to fan-recorded videos shared on social media. “I am obviously extremely sick, and I thought I did everything to make myself better, and obviously, two songs in, I just can’t play this show tonight,” Moroney said. “I want to give you guys the show you deserve…I’m sorry.” She later confirmed the cancellation on her Instagram Story, calling it “the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.” “I’m so sorry to cancel the show tonight,” she wrote. “I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and by song 3 I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you tonight. I’m typing this as I’m quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all,” she added. Moroney said the concert has been rescheduled for Aug. 27, with all tickets remaining valid and refunds available for fans unable to attend.
Folk singer Linda Perhacs has been found alive after a mysterious eight-month disappearance. The 82-year-old went missing after she left the residential care facility where she had reportedly been living as she dealt with dementia. She had been put under the supervision of a legal guardian, who was the last person to see her. The identity of the guardian is unclear. After friends and colleagues sounded the alarm earlier this week that she’d gone missing, the LAPD Missing Persons Unit told The Daily Mail on Wednesday that Perhacs was “found today.” They noted that they could not share further details but said, “She’s safe.” The news comes after Perhacs’ former manager, Laurel Stearns, told The New York Times that “repeated attempts to communicate with her guardian” had gone unanswered, prompting concern among friends and loved ones. Stearns said they were “seeking confirmation that Linda is safe, well, and receiving appropriate care, while expressing concern over the prolonged absence of communication with a beloved public figure.” The singer is best known for her album Parallelograms, which she recorded in the 1970s while working as a dental hygienist.
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
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The Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach has broken his silence following the shooting of an assistant coach’s wife by their son. “She’s doing great, better than she was,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said about Eric Bieniemy’s wife, Mia. “Making progress. So we’re happy about that.” The head coach who spoke on behalf of his assistant coach is known for his successful tenure with the Chiefs. He has led A-list players such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, married to pop icon Taylor Swift, to five Super Bowl appearances and three wins since 2019. Mia Bieniemy, 57, called the police herself after being shot in her left forearm and shoulder by her son, Elijah. Currently being held in Loudon County Adult Detention Center without bond, Elijah, 27, awaits an August 31 hearing for three felony charges. His mother has since been moved out of the intensive care unit and is recovering from the gunshot wounds. “Eric’s a big part of this. [We] love having him here,” Reid continued. “But right now, it’s important that he takes care of business... everybody’s game is picked up and they’re all working hard. Eric will be back soon enough to jump in there and do his thing.” Bieniemy has been granted indefinite leave from his role as offensive coordinator to handle the family matter.
Korean pop group BTS said they will skip Grammy consideration this year in response to the award show’s introduction of a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. “We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year,” the seven-member group posted on their individual Instagram accounts. “We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us.” The “Army” is the name for the boy band’s giant global fan base. The new category was created to recognize artistic excellence in “performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.” BTS was expected to be nominated for multiple Grammys, including Album of the Year, for their hit record Arirang. The group, which recently performed at the World Cup final halftime show, has a sizable U.S. fan base that will likely be disappointed to miss a BTS performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.