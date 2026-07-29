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1

Head Coach Breaks Silence in Case of NFL Wife Shot by Her Son

ROAD TO RECOVERY
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.26 3:00PM EDT 
Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy and his wife Mia Bieniemy
Peter Aiken/REUTERS

The Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach has broken his silence following the shooting of an assistant coach’s wife by their son. “She’s doing great, better than she was,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said about Eric Bieniemy’s wife, Mia. “Making progress. So we’re happy about that.” The head coach who spoke on behalf of his assistant coach is known for his successful tenure with the Chiefs. He has led A-list players such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, married to pop icon Taylor Swift, to five Super Bowl appearances and three wins since 2019. Mia Bieniemy, 57, called the police herself after being shot in her left forearm and shoulder by her son, Elijah. Currently being held in Loudon County Adult Detention Center without bond, Elijah, 27, awaits an August 31 hearing for three felony charges. His mother has since been moved out of the intensive care unit and is recovering from the gunshot wounds. “Eric’s a big part of this. [We] love having him here,” Reid continued. “But right now, it’s important that he takes care of business... everybody’s game is picked up and they’re all working hard. Eric will be back soon enough to jump in there and do his thing.” Bieniemy has been granted indefinite leave from his role as offensive coordinator to handle the family matter.

Read it at USA Today

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2
BTS Says It Will Boycott Grammy Awards
Category Controversy
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.26 12:17PM EDT 
Members of the South Korean boy band BTS perform during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina.
Members of the South Korean boy band BTS perform during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina. JUAN MABROMATA/Juan Mabromata, Getty Images

Korean pop group BTS said they will skip Grammy consideration this year in response to the award show’s introduction of a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. “We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year,” the seven-member group posted on their individual Instagram accounts. “We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us.” The “Army” is the name for the boy band’s giant global fan base. The new category was created to recognize artistic excellence in “performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.” BTS was expected to be nominated for multiple Grammys, including Album of the Year, for their hit record Arirang. The group, which recently performed at the World Cup final halftime show, has a sizable U.S. fan base that will likely be disappointed to miss a BTS performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Read it at Deadline

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The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever
COZY UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.16.26 3:07PM EDT 
Lola Blanket
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket/Aleksandra Konopila/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.

Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.

Lola Original Faux-Fur Blanket
Shop At Lola Blanket$125+

Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).

Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.

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3
American Girl, 13, Mauled in Brutal Fish Attack
'HORROR MOVIE'
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.29.26 12:42PM EDT 
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT - MAY 28: A barracuda is seen in the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on May 28, 2026. Stretching from the Giza Plateau, home to thousands of years of pharaonic heritage, to the colorful underwater world of the Red Sea, Egypt offers visitors the unique opportunity to trace one of humanity's oldest civilizations and explore one of the world's richest marine ecosystems on the same journey. The coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh attracts diving enthusiasts from all over the world year-round, showcasing vibrant coral reefs, hundreds of fish species, and diverse marine life. (Photo by Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

A 13-year-old girl was attacked by a barracuda while on a birthday trip to Turks and Caicos. Claire Macdonel from Sugar Land, Texas, was swimming off the Caribbean islands on the first day of the trip when she “felt a lot of pressure,” KHOU 11 reports. “It was running through my whole arm, and it was just like a horror movie,” she told the outlet Tuesday. She had been wearing a shiny bracelet when she did a handstand in water around four to five feet deep. Speaking to Fox 26, she said it felt like “if your hand got stuck inside something’s mouth. I just felt a big bite, and then when I moved my hand, it just went away. I looked behind me and saw a big silver tail.” “I was very scared,” she added. “I was just anxious, like I was crying the whole time.” Her mom, Jen, told KHOU that a nearby nurse made a tourniquet, telling Fox: “I’ve never seen that much blood and I couldn’t get it to stop even with the tourniquet when we were in the ambulance. It was still just bleeding and then, of course, my second thought was she was going to lose her hand.” Macdonel, who wants to be a marine biologist when she grows up, will undergo surgery back in Texas this week.

Read it at People

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4
Olympian Reported Missing After Failing Drug Test
COME HOME
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.26 10:21AM EDT 
HAMBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 23: Daniel do Nascimento of Brazil crosses the finish line at the Haspa Marathon Hamburg 2023 on April 23, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images for adidas)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 23: Daniel do Nascimento of Brazil crosses the finish line at the Haspa Marathon Hamburg 2023 on April 23, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images for adidas) Stuart Franklin/Getty Images for adidas

Brazilian Olympic marathon runner Daniel Ferreira do Nascimento has been reported missing more than a month after he disappeared from his hometown while serving a suspension for failing an anti-doping test. Nascimento, 28, was last seen leaving his home in Paraguaçu Paulista, São Paulo, around 7 p.m. on June 19, according to his mother, Valdirense de Paula Ferreira. She said her son left carrying only a black backpack and noted that he has struggled with mental health issues. After weeks without contact, Ferreira and Nascimento’s five siblings filed a missing person report on July 27. The Brazilian Athletics Confederation confirmed the report and urged members of the athletics community to help locate the South American marathon record holder. Authorities in São Paulo state are investigating his disappearance. Nascimento represented Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics but missed the Paris Games after testing positive for three banned substances in 2024. The Athletics Integrity Unit later imposed a five-year suspension, preventing him from competing until July 2029. On Tuesday, which marked Nascimento’s 28th birthday, his mother shared an emotional Instagram message pleading for his safe return. “Come back home,” she wrote. “May God bless you, light your path, and bring you home safely.”

Read it at People

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Partner update

Ditch the Melatonin for a CBD + CBN Capsule That Doesn’t Leave You Feeling Groggy in the Morning—Save 30% Now
DREAM COME TRUE
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Published 07.29.26 12:00AM EDT 
Close-up of two hands: one pouring softgel capsules from a Blue Sky CBD Sleep bottle (25mg CBD + 25mg CBN) into an open palm holding two golden softgels, against a dark background with a lavender border.
Blue Sky CBD

Everyone wants a good night of sleep. But if cutting screen time, caffeine, and late-night sugary treats haven’t moved the needle, truly restful sleep may seem out of reach. Before you lose all hope, there is another option—Blue Sky CBD’s Sleep Gels.

The absence of melatonin, a popular sleep aid, is a deliberate choice: while melatonin can help you fall asleep, it also leaves many people feeling foggy the next morning. Blue Sky’s Sleep Gels take a different approach, relying on 25mg of CBD (for relaxation effects) and 25mg of CBN (for its unique sedative properties). Plus, they’re free of THC.

Cindy Curletti had tried other CBD brands with little success—until she packed the Sleep Gels for a trip. That first night, she slept, in her words, “like a dreamboat.” Another Blue Sky user, Laura, has a similar story. After a frustrating cycle of waking up in the middle of the night, anxious and wide-eyed, rarely being able to fall back asleep, Laura found that Sleep Gels made a huge difference. Laura says “My sleep scores went from the 40s to the 80s, sometimes even hitting the 90s. It was life-changing.” Other Blue Sky fans report similar success, falling asleep faster and spending more time in deep and REM sleep.

As a special treat for Daily Beast readers, Blue Sky CBD is offering 30% off. Use the code DAILYBEAST to unlock your savings.

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If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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5
$167 Million Lottery Winner Arrested
WHOLE LOTTO TROUBLE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.29.26 8:53AM EDT 
Mugshot of James Farthing.
ayette County Detention Center)

Career criminal and massive lottery winner James Farthing has been arrested for the fourth time since he hit the jackpot last year. The 51-year-old Kentucky man won a $167.3 million Powerball prize in April 2025, but has now been taken into custody at Scott County Jail on charges of domestic violence. From Georgetown, he was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, both domestic violence-related, and causing minor injury, People reports. WHAS reports that an unnamed woman told cops that after a boating trip, they had an argument that saw him put his hands on her neck. He was also arrested in March for allegedly breaking into a home in Lexington, stealing $12,000, and was charged with second-degree burglary and marijuana possession. The month before, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer after a Florida hotel bar altercation saw him kick a deputy in the face. He was then arrested and charged with intimidation in February. Before winning the Powerball—the largest in state history—he had spent 30 years of his life incarcerated. He appeared in court on Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set at $15,000.

Read it at People

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6
‘Glee’ Creator Hints at Reboot of Iconic Show
GLEEK OUT
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.26 12:01PM EDT 
Glee cast and producers including, Josh Sussman, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale, Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz, creator Ryan Murphy, Chris Colfer, Amber Reilly, Dianna Agron, Jayma Mays, creator Ian Brennan, and Jane Lynch.
Glee cast and producers including, Josh Sussman, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale, Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz, creator Ryan Murphy, Chris Colfer, Amber Reilly, Dianna Agron, Jayma Mays, creator Ian Brennan, and Jane Lynch. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Glee’s co-creator and producer has spoken out about a potential reboot of the coming-of-age show. Ryan Murphy, the Emmy, Tony, and Grammy award-winning director of Fox’s hit series, told People, “I had a great time making that show... Maybe we should revisit [Glee].” The comedy-drama series follows a group of diverse teenagers who navigate the social politics of high school while finding escape in their school’s choir club. The once failing glee club was rebranded as the “New Directions,” led by Spanish teacher Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison). Many of the show’s fans have adopted the term “Gleek,” a gleeful twist on the nerd-adjacent word “geek.” “It’s come back around,” Murphy, 60, said on the sometimes cringe-worthy but undoubtedly inspiring series. “I love that show, and I loved what it became, and what it meant to so many people.” The show earned six Emmy awards and four Golden Globes during its six-season tenure. Besides Glee, Murphy is well known for his work on the series American Horror Story and the film Prom.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

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7
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Dies at 80
‘INCREDIBLY SAD’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.29.26 8:43AM EDT 
Published 07.29.26 7:16AM EDT 
HELEN SLOAN / HBO
HELEN SLOAN / HBO

Game of Thrones actor Tom Chadbon has died at the age of 80. Publishing firm Fantom Events announced the Brit’s death on Monday, saying he died last weekend. “We are sorry to hear the news that Tom Chadbon passed away last weekend,” the company said of the star who portrayed High Septon Maynard in the HBO goliath. “Tom was a familiar face to many from his numerous television and film credits, including Doctor Who, James Bond and Game of Thrones. He was always a warm and friendly man to work with, and we send our condolences to his family at this sad time.” He also appeared as Duggan in Doctor Who in 1979, and featured in shows including Sherlock Holmes, Midsomer Murders, Peep Show and Foyle’s War. He also featured in James Bond hit Casino Royale. Actor Lisa Bowerman appeared alongside him in Doctor Who, and said in a post on social media: “Oh no… I hadn’t heard. How incredibly sad. He was wonderful.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

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8
Grammy Winner Confirms Engagement Amid Months of Rumors
STAY WITH ME
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.26 10:17AM EDT 
Sam Smith
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Christian Cowan and Sam Smith attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Stephanie Augello/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Singer Sam Smith and fashion designer Christian Cowan are engaged. The artist, known for their soulful, heartbreaking ballads such as “Too Good at Goodbyes” and “I Know I’m Not The Only One,” confirmed their engagement to The New York Times on Tuesday. “For me, there’s something radical about being queer in this time, in this world, singing love songs,” the 34-year-old non-binary singer said in an interview with the outlet. Smith came out as non-binary in 2019. “I think I float somewhere in between,” they said to Vanity Fair when discussing their gender identity. The new fiancées have been dating for three years and were overheard discussing their engagement at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City in May. The fashion designer, 32, created both looks worn by the couple at the event. “From what I understand, it was a private engagement,” an insider said to Page Six, reported shortly after the A-lister event. “They are over the moon, and from what I hear, so in love!”

Read it at The New York Times

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This Chef-Approved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware Collection
PAN APPEAL
Scouted Staff
Published 07.27.26 7:03PM EDT 
Made In Clean Cookware Collection
Made In.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.

Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.

Made In Clean Cookware Collection
Shop Now Made In Cookware

According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.

Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.

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9
Paris Olympics DJ, 50, Found Dead in His Home
ELECTRO LEGEND
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.26 10:10AM EDT 
Kavinsky performs live on stage during the Festiv4L Signé Renault Festival at Chalet des Iles on June 20, 2025 in Paris, France.
Kavinsky performs live on stage during the Festiv4L Signé Renault Festival at Chalet des Iles on June 20, 2025 in Paris, France. Kristy Sparow/Kristy Sparow, Getty Images

French DJ Kavinsky, 50, was found dead in his Paris home on Tuesday evening. The electropop musician’s real name was Vincent Belorgey. Prosecutors are still investigating the artist’s cause of death, but no suspicious elements were found at the scene. Sources told French newspaper Le Figaro that Belorgey had been complaining of headaches for several days leading up to his death, prompting speculation he suffered a stroke. Kavinsky played the finale song of the ​2024 Olympic Games, which became the most Shazamed song in a single day, setting a record for the music identifying app. That song, “Nightcall,” also played during the opening credits of the movie Drive, starring Ryan Gosling. The self-taught pianist was born in Seine-Saint-Denis, outside of Paris. He opened for the iconic French electronic music duo Daft Punk in the early 2000s. President of France Emmanuel Macron honored the DJ in a Facebook post, saying that Kavinsky was “a source of French pride forever.”

Read it at PAGE SIX

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10
MAGA Exile’s Secret Vegas Wedding Revealed
HITCHED
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 07.29.26 10:02AM EDT 
Marjorie Taylor Greene kisses her fiancé Brian Glenn.
Marjorie Taylor Greene kisses her fiancé Brian Glenn. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has married her fiancé, Brian Glenn, in Las Vegas, according to TMZ, months after her dramatic split from President Donald Trump and departure from Congress. TMZ reported that Greene and Glenn tied the knot on Tuesday and were later seen in wedding attire walking hand-in-hand through the Bellagio Hotel before stopping at a craps table. The pair applied for a marriage license on July 24, according to Clark County records seen by the outlet. Greene announced her engagement to Glenn in December 2025, writing on X, “Happily Ever After.” They met in 2022 while they were getting divorced from their spouses, according to The Washington Post. Greene was married to Perry Greene from 1995 to 2022. They have three children together. In 2022, three days after Perry Greene filed for divorce from his wife, Brian Glenn also filed for divorce from his wife, Kerry. The couple has one son together. The wedding comes after Greene’s shock exit from Trump’s inner circle. Once a close ally, Trump branded her a “traitor” after disagreements on several issues. Greene announced in November 2025 that she would resign from Congress, saying, “I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for.”

MTG and Brian Glenn
Greene announced her engagement to Glenn in December 2025. X/@mtgreenee
Read it at TMZ

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