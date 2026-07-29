Head Coach Breaks Silence in Case of NFL Wife Shot by Her Son
The Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach has broken his silence following the shooting of an assistant coach’s wife by their son. “She’s doing great, better than she was,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said about Eric Bieniemy’s wife, Mia. “Making progress. So we’re happy about that.” The head coach who spoke on behalf of his assistant coach is known for his successful tenure with the Chiefs. He has led A-list players such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, married to pop icon Taylor Swift, to five Super Bowl appearances and three wins since 2019. Mia Bieniemy, 57, called the police herself after being shot in her left forearm and shoulder by her son, Elijah. Currently being held in Loudon County Adult Detention Center without bond, Elijah, 27, awaits an August 31 hearing for three felony charges. His mother has since been moved out of the intensive care unit and is recovering from the gunshot wounds. “Eric’s a big part of this. [We] love having him here,” Reid continued. “But right now, it’s important that he takes care of business... everybody’s game is picked up and they’re all working hard. Eric will be back soon enough to jump in there and do his thing.” Bieniemy has been granted indefinite leave from his role as offensive coordinator to handle the family matter.