‘Glee’ Creator Hints at Reboot of Iconic Show

Korean pop group BTS said they will skip Grammy consideration this year in response to the award show’s introduction of a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. “We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year,” the seven-member group posted on their individual Instagram accounts. “We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us.” The “Army” is the name for the boy band’s giant global fan base. The new category was created to recognize artistic excellence in “performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.” BTS was expected to be nominated for multiple Grammys, including Album of the Year, for their hit record Arirang. The group, which recently performed at the World Cup final halftime show, has a sizable U.S. fan base that will likely be disappointed to miss a BTS performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.
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- 1BTS Says It Will Boycott Grammy AwardsCategory ControversyThe decision came after the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.
- 2American Girl, 13, Mauled in Brutal Fish Attack'HORROR MOVIE'She said she felt like her hand was stuck in something’s mouth.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 3Olympian Reported Missing After Failing Drug TestCOME HOMEHis mother, who says he has struggled with mental health issues, is pleading for his return.
- 4‘Glee’ Creator Hints at Reboot of Iconic ShowGLEEK OUT“Maybe we should revisit the show,” Ryan Murphy teased amid a new wave of fans.
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- 5$167 Million Lottery Winner ArrestedWHOLE LOTTO TROUBLEIt’s the fourth time he’s been taken in since his record-breaking win.
- 6Grammy Winner Confirms Engagement Amid Months of RumorsSTAY WITH METhe artist’s upcoming album “Hazel Eyes” is about his romance with the New York-based fashion designer.
- 7‘Game of Thrones’ Star Dies at 80‘INCREDIBLY SAD’He also starred in a string of hits including ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘Doctor Who.’
- 8MAGA Exile’s Secret Vegas Wedding RevealedHITCHEDMarjorie Taylor Greene quietly married her fiancé, Brian Glenn, on Tuesday.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 9Delta Planes Narrowly Avoid Mid-Air CollisionFLIGHTMAREOne of the jets had just aborted a landing.
- 10Death Certificate Reveals Star’s Mom Died Visiting His HomeCHERISHED MOMChris Affleck was given six months to live after her pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
A 13-year-old girl was attacked by a barracuda while on a birthday trip to Turks and Caicos. Claire Macdonel from Sugar Land, Texas, was swimming off the Caribbean islands on the first day of the trip when she “felt a lot of pressure,” KHOU 11 reports. “It was running through my whole arm, and it was just like a horror movie,” she told the outlet Tuesday. She had been wearing a shiny bracelet when she did a handstand in water around four to five feet deep. Speaking to Fox 26, she said it felt like “if your hand got stuck inside something’s mouth. I just felt a big bite, and then when I moved my hand, it just went away. I looked behind me and saw a big silver tail.” “I was very scared,” she added. “I was just anxious, like I was crying the whole time.” Her mom, Jen, told KHOU that a nearby nurse made a tourniquet, telling Fox: “I’ve never seen that much blood and I couldn’t get it to stop even with the tourniquet when we were in the ambulance. It was still just bleeding and then, of course, my second thought was she was going to lose her hand.” Macdonel, who wants to be a marine biologist when she grows up, will undergo surgery back in Texas this week.
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
Brazilian Olympic marathon runner Daniel Ferreira do Nascimento has been reported missing more than a month after he disappeared from his hometown while serving a suspension for failing an anti-doping test. Nascimento, 28, was last seen leaving his home in Paraguaçu Paulista, São Paulo, around 7 p.m. on June 19, according to his mother, Valdirense de Paula Ferreira. She said her son left carrying only a black backpack and noted that he has struggled with mental health issues. After weeks without contact, Ferreira and Nascimento’s five siblings filed a missing person report on July 27. The Brazilian Athletics Confederation confirmed the report and urged members of the athletics community to help locate the South American marathon record holder. Authorities in São Paulo state are investigating his disappearance. Nascimento represented Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics but missed the Paris Games after testing positive for three banned substances in 2024. The Athletics Integrity Unit later imposed a five-year suspension, preventing him from competing until July 2029. On Tuesday, which marked Nascimento’s 28th birthday, his mother shared an emotional Instagram message pleading for his safe return. “Come back home,” she wrote. “May God bless you, light your path, and bring you home safely.”
‘Glee’ Creator Hints at Reboot of Iconic Show
Glee’s co-creator and producer has spoken out about a potential reboot of the coming-of-age show. Ryan Murphy, the Emmy, Tony, and Grammy award-winning director of Fox’s hit series, told People, “I had a great time making that show... Maybe we should revisit [Glee].” The comedy-drama series follows a group of diverse teenagers who navigate the social politics of high school while finding escape in their school’s choir club. The once failing glee club was rebranded as the “New Directions,” led by Spanish teacher Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison). Many of the show’s fans have adopted the term “Gleek,” a gleeful twist on the nerd-adjacent word “geek.” “It’s come back around,” Murphy, 60, said on the sometimes cringe-worthy but undoubtedly inspiring series. “I love that show, and I loved what it became, and what it meant to so many people.” The show earned six Emmy awards and four Golden Globes during its six-season tenure. Besides Glee, Murphy is well known for his work on the series American Horror Story and the film Prom.
Everyone wants a good night of sleep. But if cutting screen time, caffeine, and late-night sugary treats haven’t moved the needle, truly restful sleep may seem out of reach. Before you lose all hope, there is another option—Blue Sky CBD’s Sleep Gels.
The absence of melatonin, a popular sleep aid, is a deliberate choice: while melatonin can help you fall asleep, it also leaves many people feeling foggy the next morning. Blue Sky’s Sleep Gels take a different approach, relying on 25mg of CBD (for relaxation effects) and 25mg of CBN (for its unique sedative properties). Plus, they’re free of THC.
Cindy Curletti had tried other CBD brands with little success—until she packed the Sleep Gels for a trip. That first night, she slept, in her words, “like a dreamboat.” Another Blue Sky user, Laura, has a similar story. After a frustrating cycle of waking up in the middle of the night, anxious and wide-eyed, rarely being able to fall back asleep, Laura found that Sleep Gels made a huge difference. Laura says “My sleep scores went from the 40s to the 80s, sometimes even hitting the 90s. It was life-changing.” Other Blue Sky fans report similar success, falling asleep faster and spending more time in deep and REM sleep.
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Career criminal and massive lottery winner James Farthing has been arrested for the fourth time since he hit the jackpot last year. The 51-year-old Kentucky man won a $167.3 million Powerball prize in April 2025, but has now been taken into custody at Scott County Jail on charges of domestic violence. From Georgetown, he was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, both domestic violence-related, and causing minor injury, People reports. WHAS reports that an unnamed woman told cops that after a boating trip, they had an argument that saw him put his hands on her neck. He was also arrested in March for allegedly breaking into a home in Lexington, stealing $12,000, and was charged with second-degree burglary and marijuana possession. The month before, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer after a Florida hotel bar altercation saw him kick a deputy in the face. He was then arrested and charged with intimidation in February. Before winning the Powerball—the largest in state history—he had spent 30 years of his life incarcerated. He appeared in court on Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set at $15,000.
Singer Sam Smith and fashion designer Christian Cowan are engaged. The artist, known for their soulful, heartbreaking ballads such as “Too Good at Goodbyes” and “I Know I’m Not The Only One,” confirmed their engagement to The New York Times on Tuesday. “For me, there’s something radical about being queer in this time, in this world, singing love songs,” the 34-year-old non-binary singer said in an interview with the outlet. Smith came out as non-binary in 2019. “I think I float somewhere in between,” they said to Vanity Fair when discussing their gender identity. The new fiancées have been dating for three years and were overheard discussing their engagement at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City in May. The fashion designer, 32, created both looks worn by the couple at the event. “From what I understand, it was a private engagement,” an insider said to Page Six, reported shortly after the A-lister event. “They are over the moon, and from what I hear, so in love!”
Game of Thrones actor Tom Chadbon has died at the age of 80. Publishing firm Fantom Events announced the Brit’s death on Monday, saying he died last weekend. “We are sorry to hear the news that Tom Chadbon passed away last weekend,” the company said of the star who portrayed High Septon Maynard in the HBO goliath. “Tom was a familiar face to many from his numerous television and film credits, including Doctor Who, James Bond and Game of Thrones. He was always a warm and friendly man to work with, and we send our condolences to his family at this sad time.” He also appeared as Duggan in Doctor Who in 1979, and featured in shows including Sherlock Holmes, Midsomer Murders, Peep Show and Foyle’s War. He also featured in James Bond hit Casino Royale. Actor Lisa Bowerman appeared alongside him in Doctor Who, and said in a post on social media: “Oh no… I hadn’t heard. How incredibly sad. He was wonderful.”
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has married her fiancé, Brian Glenn, in Las Vegas, according to TMZ, months after her dramatic split from President Donald Trump and departure from Congress. TMZ reported that Greene and Glenn tied the knot on Tuesday and were later seen in wedding attire walking hand-in-hand through the Bellagio Hotel before stopping at a craps table. The pair applied for a marriage license on July 24, according to Clark County records seen by the outlet. Greene announced her engagement to Glenn in December 2025, writing on X, “Happily Ever After.” They met in 2022 while they were getting divorced from their spouses, according to The Washington Post. Greene was married to Perry Greene from 1995 to 2022. They have three children together. In 2022, three days after Perry Greene filed for divorce from his wife, Brian Glenn also filed for divorce from his wife, Kerry. The couple has one son together. The wedding comes after Greene’s shock exit from Trump’s inner circle. Once a close ally, Trump branded her a “traitor” after disagreements on several issues. Greene announced in November 2025 that she would resign from Congress, saying, “I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for.”
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
Two Delta passenger planes flew so close to one another that both of their collision warning systems were triggered. Delta Flight 1568 aborted a landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as it flew in from Pittsburgh on Monday evening. The 14-year-old Boeing 737 had already been forced to divert to Chattanooga, Tennessee, due to bad weather, CNN reports. As it landed in Atlanta, air traffic control audio from ATC.net reveals the pilot was surprised to find a third jet on the runway. “Somebody on the runway?” recordings reveal the pilot asking. “He’s exiting now,” the tower responded. Not convinced, they replied, “going around,” aborting the landing. Delta flight 2472 was taking off from a parallel runway as the tower directed the 8-year-old Airbus A321 to climb 4,000 feet on a right turn. “Delta 1568, going around,” the pilot of the landing plane repeated before being told also to climb 4,000 feet on a right turn, setting off both planes’ anti-collision alarms. FlightRadar24 shows that at their closest point, they were 1,800 feet apart, with a 600-foot altitude difference. The tower guided them safely apart. In a statement, Delta said, “During the go-around, the flight crew maneuvered in accordance with established procedures while maintaining safe operations.”
Ben and Casey Affleck’s mother, Chris Affleck, died at age 83 from cardiopulmonary arrest while visiting her eldest son’s home, her death certificate verifies. She had pancreatic adenocarcinoma for months leading up to her death. Chris had been given six months to live in December after she was diagnosed with the most common kind of pancreatic cancer. The death certificate indicated that she died “visiting son’s residence” at 10:52 a.m. on June 2. “Her greatest wish after her diagnosis, however, was to live to see her grandson graduate high school,” her Boston Globe obituary read. “She did so, attending with her family on May 31, 2026. She died peacefully, in her sleep, two days later.” While her sons may be more famous than her, Chris also achieved great success. She graduated from Harvard University and spent over three decades as a public school teacher. She was also a lifelong civil rights advocate, campaigning in the Deep South during the 1960s, and was a founding board member of the Sustainable Cape project in Truro, Massachusetts.