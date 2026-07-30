Country Star Ends Show After 3 Songs and Leaves Stage in Tears

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have fled their home in southern France with their 9-year-old twins as devastating wildfires spread across parts of Europe. The couple’s estate is in Brignoles, in Provence, one of numerous French areas battling fast-moving fires. Clooney confirmed their evacuation in a letter to the town’s mayor, Didier Brémond. “At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” the actor wrote. He added that the family hoped local residents were safe and pledged to help rebuild the community, saying: “We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.” The fires have triggered mass evacuations across France and Spain, while Greece has reported two firefighter deaths. The biggest blaze in France, near the winemaking center of Bordeaux, has grown to cover an area four times the size of Paris. Clooney, 64, has previously said he chose France as his family’s main home to give their children a quieter upbringing away from Hollywood. “France—they kind of don’t give a s--- about fame,” he said in 2025. “It’s the best chance at a normal life.”
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- 1George Clooney Forced to Evacuate Home With FamilyGOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCKThe actor and his family were forced to evacuate as devastating wildfires spread across parts of Europe.
- 2Oscar Winner Airlifted From Mountain in Medical EmergencyLUCKY ESCAPEThe Academy Award winner became stranded on a narrow ridge.
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- 3Singer Behind Classic Hit Dies at 84R&B PIONEERArlene Smith wrote 1957’s “Maybe,” which sold more than a million copies.
- 4Country Star Ends Show Early and Leaves Stage in TearsSHOW STOPPERShe said she was too sick to continue.
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- 5Folk Music Star Who Vanished for Eight Months Is Found AliveMYSTERY SOLVEDFriends have been searching for the singer after she disappeared from a care facility.
- 6Head Coach Breaks Silence in Case of NFL Wife Shot by SonROAD TO RECOVERYThe wife of a Kansas City assistant coach called 911 herself after being shot twice in her home.
- 7BTS Says It Will Boycott Grammy AwardsCategory ControversyThe decision came after the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.
- 8American Girl, 13, Mauled in Brutal Fish Attack'HORROR MOVIE'She said she felt like her hand was stuck in something’s mouth.
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- 9Olympian Reported Missing After Failing Drug TestCOME HOMEHis mother, who says he has struggled with mental health issues, is pleading for his return.
- 10$167 Million Lottery Winner ArrestedWHOLE LOTTO TROUBLEIt’s the fourth time he’s been taken in since his record-breaking win.
Oscar-winning animator Glen Keane was airlifted from a mountain in Arizona on Wednesday after becoming too dizzy and weak to hike back down. The 72-year-old was hiking Mummy Mountain near Paradise Valley with family shortly after 6 a.m. when he became stranded on a narrow ridge. Firefighters arrived after he called for help and found him alert but unable to walk. Crews secured him with ropes before hoisting him aboard a Phoenix Fire Department helicopter. Keane was flown down the mountain and checked by paramedics, but did not require further treatment. “I was being lifted up [in the helicopter], and I was looking at all the areas that I used to climb around as a kid. And I thought, Lord, thank you,” Keane told Arizona’s Family, adding that “it was very much just like a razor’s edge up there.” The veteran Disney animator won an Oscar in 2018 with Kobe Bryant for Dear Basketball. His credits include Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid. Keane later warned hikers to respect extreme summer heat, saying: “Things change.”
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Arlene Smith, an original member of the pop R&B girl group The Chantels who co-wrote and sang lead on the classic 1957 hit “Maybe,” has died at the age of 84. One of her friends confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Smith died on Wednesday of natural causes in New York City. Smith and the other members of The Chantels had already been singing together for years when they formed the group while still in high school in 1957. Smith, who received classical training and performed at Carnegie Hall at age 12, wrote the lyrics to their songs, including their first single “He’s Gone.” It was their second single, “Maybe,” that put them on the road to stardom, selling more than one million copies. The Chantals broke up in 1959, with Smith embarking upon a solo career. The group would later reform, although without Smith, although Smith fronted another group called Chantels in the 1970s. She later became an elementary teacher in the Bronx after leaving the music business. In 2003, Rolling Stone placed “Maybe” at No. 199 on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
Country Star Ends Show After 3 Songs and Leaves Stage in Tears
Country star Megan Moroney abruptly ended a concert after just three songs, fighting back tears as she told fans she was too sick to continue. The 28-year-old “Tennessee Orange” singer had performed “Stupid,” “Medicine,” and “Bless Your Heart” during her stop at Denver’s Ball Arena before stopping to address the crowd, according to fan-recorded videos shared on social media. “I am obviously extremely sick, and I thought I did everything to make myself better, and obviously, two songs in, I just can’t play this show tonight,” Moroney said. “I want to give you guys the show you deserve…I’m sorry.” She later confirmed the cancellation on her Instagram Story, calling it “the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.” “I’m so sorry to cancel the show tonight,” she wrote. “I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and by song 3 I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you tonight. I’m typing this as I’m quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all,” she added. Moroney said the concert has been rescheduled for Aug. 27, with all tickets remaining valid and refunds available for fans unable to attend.
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Folk singer Linda Perhacs has been found alive after a mysterious eight-month disappearance. The 82-year-old went missing after she left the residential care facility where she had reportedly been living as she dealt with dementia. She had been put under the supervision of a legal guardian, who was the last person to see her. The identity of the guardian is unclear. After friends and colleagues sounded the alarm earlier this week that she’d gone missing, the LAPD Missing Persons Unit told The Daily Mail on Wednesday that Perhacs was “found today.” They noted that they could not share further details but said, “She’s safe.” The news comes after Perhacs’ former manager, Laurel Stearns, told The New York Times that “repeated attempts to communicate with her guardian” had gone unanswered, prompting concern among friends and loved ones. Stearns said they were “seeking confirmation that Linda is safe, well, and receiving appropriate care, while expressing concern over the prolonged absence of communication with a beloved public figure.” The singer is best known for her album Parallelograms, which she recorded in the 1970s while working as a dental hygienist.
The Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach has broken his silence following the shooting of an assistant coach’s wife by their son. “She’s doing great, better than she was,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said about Eric Bieniemy’s wife, Mia. “Making progress. So we’re happy about that.” The head coach who spoke on behalf of his assistant coach is known for his successful tenure with the Chiefs. He has led A-list players such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, married to pop icon Taylor Swift, to five Super Bowl appearances and three wins since 2019. Mia Bieniemy, 57, called the police herself after being shot in her left forearm and shoulder by her son, Elijah. Currently being held in Loudon County Adult Detention Center without bond, Elijah, 27, awaits an August 31 hearing for three felony charges. His mother has since been moved out of the intensive care unit and is recovering from the gunshot wounds. “Eric’s a big part of this. [We] love having him here,” Reid continued. “But right now, it’s important that he takes care of business... everybody’s game is picked up and they’re all working hard. Eric will be back soon enough to jump in there and do his thing.” Bieniemy has been granted indefinite leave from his role as offensive coordinator to handle the family matter.
Korean pop group BTS said they will skip Grammy consideration this year in response to the award show’s introduction of a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. “We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year,” the seven-member group posted on their individual Instagram accounts. “We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us.” The “Army” is the name for the boy band’s giant global fan base. The new category was created to recognize artistic excellence in “performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.” BTS was expected to be nominated for multiple Grammys, including Album of the Year, for their hit record Arirang. The group, which recently performed at the World Cup final halftime show, has a sizable U.S. fan base that will likely be disappointed to miss a BTS performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.
A 13-year-old girl was attacked by a barracuda while on a birthday trip to Turks and Caicos. Claire Macdonel from Sugar Land, Texas, was swimming off the Caribbean islands on the first day of the trip when she “felt a lot of pressure,” KHOU 11 reports. “It was running through my whole arm, and it was just like a horror movie,” she told the outlet Tuesday. She had been wearing a shiny bracelet when she did a handstand in water around four to five feet deep. Speaking to Fox 26, she said it felt like “if your hand got stuck inside something’s mouth. I just felt a big bite, and then when I moved my hand, it just went away. I looked behind me and saw a big silver tail.” “I was very scared,” she added. “I was just anxious, like I was crying the whole time.” Her mom, Jen, told KHOU that a nearby nurse made a tourniquet, telling Fox: “I’ve never seen that much blood and I couldn’t get it to stop even with the tourniquet when we were in the ambulance. It was still just bleeding and then, of course, my second thought was she was going to lose her hand.” Macdonel, who wants to be a marine biologist when she grows up, will undergo surgery back in Texas this week.
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According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
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Brazilian Olympic marathon runner Daniel Ferreira do Nascimento has been reported missing more than a month after he disappeared from his hometown while serving a suspension for failing an anti-doping test. Nascimento, 28, was last seen leaving his home in Paraguaçu Paulista, São Paulo, around 7 p.m. on June 19, according to his mother, Valdirense de Paula Ferreira. She said her son left carrying only a black backpack and noted that he has struggled with mental health issues. After weeks without contact, Ferreira and Nascimento’s five siblings filed a missing person report on July 27. The Brazilian Athletics Confederation confirmed the report and urged members of the athletics community to help locate the South American marathon record holder. Authorities in São Paulo state are investigating his disappearance. Nascimento represented Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics but missed the Paris Games after testing positive for three banned substances in 2024. The Athletics Integrity Unit later imposed a five-year suspension, preventing him from competing until July 2029. On Tuesday, which marked Nascimento’s 28th birthday, his mother shared an emotional Instagram message pleading for his safe return. “Come back home,” she wrote. “May God bless you, light your path, and bring you home safely.”
Career criminal and massive lottery winner James Farthing has been arrested for the fourth time since he hit the jackpot last year. The 51-year-old Kentucky man won a $167.3 million Powerball prize in April 2025, but has now been taken into custody at Scott County Jail on charges of domestic violence. From Georgetown, he was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, both domestic violence-related, and causing minor injury, People reports. WHAS reports that an unnamed woman told cops that after a boating trip, they had an argument that saw him put his hands on her neck. He was also arrested in March for allegedly breaking into a home in Lexington, stealing $12,000, and was charged with second-degree burglary and marijuana possession. The month before, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer after a Florida hotel bar altercation saw him kick a deputy in the face. He was then arrested and charged with intimidation in February. Before winning the Powerball—the largest in state history—he had spent 30 years of his life incarcerated. He appeared in court on Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set at $15,000.