George Clooney Forced to Evacuate Home With Family
George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have fled their home in southern France with their 9-year-old twins as devastating wildfires spread across parts of Europe. The couple’s estate is in Brignoles, in Provence, one of numerous French areas battling fast-moving fires. Clooney confirmed their evacuation in a letter to the town’s mayor, Didier Brémond. “At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” the actor wrote. He added that the family hoped local residents were safe and pledged to help rebuild the community, saying: “We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.” The fires have triggered mass evacuations across France and Spain, while Greece has reported two firefighter deaths. The biggest blaze in France, near the winemaking center of Bordeaux, has grown to cover an area four times the size of Paris. Clooney, 64, has previously said he chose France as his family’s main home to give their children a quieter upbringing away from Hollywood. “France—they kind of don’t give a s--- about fame,” he said in 2025. “It’s the best chance at a normal life.”