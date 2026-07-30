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1
Airline Reveals Cause of Terrifying Cabin Smoke Emergency
CULPRIT FOUND
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.30.26 9:59AM EDT 
An Airbus A330 passenger aircraft of Swiss airlines arrives from Zurich at JFK International Airport in New York as the Manhattan skyline looms in the background on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke that filled the business class cabin of a Swiss International Airlines plane and forced an emergency landing was caused by a damaged headphone case, the airline said. Flight LX16 had been traveling from Zurich, Switzerland, to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Monday, but was forced to make an unscheduled touchdown in Bangor, Maine. After landing, technicians found a headphone charging case had slipped between two seats, where it had become damaged. Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss praised its crew on Thursday, affirming that all 208 people onboard the 14-year-old Airbus A330 had returned to the ground safely. While most airlines forbid power banks from being stowed in the hold, they allow them to be brought on as carry-on luggage. Swiss, however, banned their use in the cabin at the start of the year, although passengers can bring them with their hand luggage. Citing Bangor airport spokesperson Aimee Thibodeau, the Daily Express reported that the incident led to the temporary closure of one of the runways. It reopened after around half an hour.

Read it at Swiss Info

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2

World-Famous Wineries Menaced by ‘Zombie’ Fire Crisis

BORDEAUX BURNS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 07.30.26 10:57AM EDT 
A forest fire rages in Saint-Jean-d'Illac, some 30km from Bordeaux, on July 26, 2026 as a wildfire has been ravaging the forest north of the Arcachon Basin (Gironde). The 220,000 people evacuated due to the massive wildfire in France's Gironde region will not be able to return home "until the fire has been brought under control", the local prefect said, also ruling out any normal workday on Monday in the affected towns, ahead of a possible worsening of the situation on Tuesday due to an expected rise in temperatures. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images

France’s famed Bordeaux wine country is facing a growing threat from wildfires that are spreading across Europe, with shifting winds and scorching temperatures putting vineyards on edge just weeks before harvest. “There is talk of zombie fires that keep coming back to life,” said Séverine Bonnie, who works at a château producing Pessac-Léognan wines, told the Financial Times. “The situation remains fragile so we are on edge.” More than 300,000 people have been forced to flee fires across France and Spain, including George and Amal Clooney. Greece has reported three firefighter deaths. But the southwest of France, including Bordeaux, is bearing the brunt of wildfires this month, with the country’s biggest blaze spreading across an area roughly four times the size of Paris. At Château Malartic-Lagravière, growers are watching the flames and winds closely. The estate sits just 10km from areas evacuated over the fire threat. But the danger is not limited to flames. Smoke can contaminate grapes with compounds that later produce harsh, smoky flavors in wine. Eric Serrano of France’s Vine and Wine Institute called the effect “a time bomb.” Meanwhile, Gilles Troullier told the Financial Times that nearly all of his nine-hectare vineyard has already burned. “It’s an irreplaceable wine-growing heritage that has burnt,” he said.

Read it at The Financial Times

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This Chef-Approved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware Collection
PAN APPEAL
Scouted Staff
Published 07.27.26 7:03PM EDT 
Made In Clean Cookware Collection
Made In.

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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.

Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.

Made In Clean Cookware Collection
Shop Now Made In Cookware

According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.

Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.

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3
NFL Star and College Football Hall of Famer Dies at 64
“LARGER THAN LIFE”
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.30.26 9:47AM EDT 
SAN DIEGO, CA - CIRCA 1990: Billy Ray Smith #54 of the San Diego Chargers looks on during an NFL football game circa 1990 at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. Smith played for the Chargers from 1983-92. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

College Football Hall of Famer and San Diego Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith Jr. has died at the age of 64. His family said in a statement that he “passed away peacefully surrounded by family.” “Billy Ray faced his long journey with dementia caused by CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength,” they continued. “Billy Ray brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the world as a devoted father, husband, son, and loyal friend. On the NFL gridiron for a decade with the Chargers, and decades that followed in sports broadcasting, Billy Ray earned deep respect from teammates, colleagues, and fans, who he cherished in return. He leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives. His undeniable legacy will live forever in our hearts...” His glittering career saw him spend 10 seasons in the NFL with the Chargers. He went on to TV and radio work and ran a kids’ after-school program. “To know Billy Ray was to love Billy Ray,” said Chargers owner Dean Spanos. “Yes, he was a member of our 50th Anniversary team. Yes, he was a Charger for life, playing his entire 10-year career here. But he wasn’t merely a great football player. He was, truly, larger than life. Always smiling. Lighting up every room he walked into. Infectious laughter. The kind of friend a friend should be. That was Billy Ray.”

Read it at The New York Post

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4
Oscar Winner Airlifted From Mountain in Scary Medical Emergency
LUCKY ESCAPE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 07.30.26 5:40AM EDT 
glen keane kobe bryant
Arizona's Family

Oscar-winning animator Glen Keane was airlifted from a mountain in Arizona on Wednesday after becoming too dizzy and weak to hike back down. The 72-year-old was hiking Mummy Mountain near Paradise Valley with family shortly after 6 a.m. when he became stranded on a narrow ridge. Firefighters arrived after he called for help and found him alert but unable to walk. Crews secured him with ropes before hoisting him aboard a Phoenix Fire Department helicopter. Keane was flown down the mountain and checked by paramedics, but did not require further treatment. “I was being lifted up [in the helicopter], and I was looking at all the areas that I used to climb around as a kid. And I thought, Lord, thank you,” Keane told Arizona’s Family, adding that “it was very much just like a razor’s edge up there.” The veteran Disney animator won an Oscar in 2018 with Kobe Bryant for Dear Basketball. His credits include Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid. Keane later warned hikers to respect extreme summer heat, saying: “Things change.”

Read it at Arizona's Family

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Partner update

Ditch the Melatonin for a CBD + CBN Capsule That Doesn’t Leave You Feeling Groggy in the Morning—Save 30% Now
DREAM COME TRUE
AD BY Blue Sky CBD
Published 07.29.26 12:00AM EDT 
Close-up of two hands: one pouring softgel capsules from a Blue Sky CBD Sleep bottle (25mg CBD + 25mg CBN) into an open palm holding two golden softgels, against a dark background with a lavender border.
Blue Sky CBD

Everyone wants a good night of sleep. But if cutting screen time, caffeine, and late-night sugary treats haven’t moved the needle, truly restful sleep may seem out of reach. Before you lose all hope, there is another option—Blue Sky CBD’s Sleep Gels.

The absence of melatonin, a popular sleep aid, is a deliberate choice: while melatonin can help you fall asleep, it also leaves many people feeling foggy the next morning. Blue Sky’s Sleep Gels take a different approach, relying on 25mg of CBD (for relaxation effects) and 25mg of CBN (for its unique sedative properties). Plus, they’re free of THC.

Cindy Curletti had tried other CBD brands with little success—until she packed the Sleep Gels for a trip. That first night, she slept, in her words, “like a dreamboat.” Another Blue Sky user, Laura, has a similar story. After a frustrating cycle of waking up in the middle of the night, anxious and wide-eyed, rarely being able to fall back asleep, Laura found that Sleep Gels made a huge difference. Laura says “My sleep scores went from the 40s to the 80s, sometimes even hitting the 90s. It was life-changing.” Other Blue Sky fans report similar success, falling asleep faster and spending more time in deep and REM sleep.

As a special treat for Daily Beast readers, Blue Sky CBD is offering 30% off. Use the code DAILYBEAST to unlock your savings.

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Sleep Gels (10-night trial)
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If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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5
Passenger Jet Seconds Away From Disaster After Stalling Over City
MID-AIR PERIL
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.30.26 9:12AM EDT 
A British Airways plane takes off
A British Airways plane takes off at Heathrow Airport in west London, August 13, 2005. Toby Melville/Toby Melville/ Reuters

A British Airways captain was forced to grab the controls of a stalling passenger jet 4,000 feet over London, narrowly averting disaster. Flight BA919 from Dusseldorf, Germany, was on approach to Heathrow Airport on July 6 when one of the Airbus A320’s systems that measures air speed failed. The 180-seater plane was over the city’s financial district, Canary Wharf, when it stalled. The co-pilot tried to solve the issue but failed, forcing the captain to physically step in, a scenario that’s been reported as virtually unheard of in the aviation sector. Sources said the incident was the U.K.’s “most serious near miss” in years. Experts have even warned it could have resulted in a “hull loss”—a jet wrecked beyond saving. The captain has reportedly been placed on “stress leave” over the incident, which is now subject to investigation by U.K. aviation authorities.

Read it at Daily Mail

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6
Username Mistake Sent Man to Prison for 18 Months
NIGHTMARE ORDEAL
Janna Brancolini
Updated 07.30.26 9:33AM EDT 
Published 07.30.26 9:32AM EDT 
In this photo illustration a popular messenger application Kik logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Canadian man was wrongly convicted of child pornography and served 18 months in prison after investigators mixed up his instant messaging username with another account. Brandon Klayme, 30, was convicted of sending sexually explicit material to a 12-year-old girl on the platform Kik. But an appeals court acquitted Klayme after it turned out the offending username had two underscores in between its first two words (fus__ro_dah), whereas Klayme’s username had just one (fus_ro_dah). Both names were inspired by the dragon language in the role-playing console game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, which first investigated the messages sent to the victim, and the Halifax Regional Police in Nova Scotia, which took over the case, both missed the username discrepancy, which went “completely unnoticed” at trial, according to Klayme’s appeal. He hadn’t used his Kik account in years when the explicit messages were sent, he added. The other account belongs to a different person in California. It wasn’t immediately clear if that person was being investigated.

Read it at The New York Times

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7
Singer Behind Classic Hit Dies at 84
R&B PIONEER
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 07.30.26 5:14AM EDT 
Arlene Smith of The Chantels performing on September 2005 in New York City.
Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Arlene Smith, an original member of the pop R&B girl group The Chantels who co-wrote and sang lead on the classic 1957 hit “Maybe,” has died at the age of 84. One of her friends confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Smith died on Wednesday of natural causes in New York City. Smith and the other members of The Chantels had already been singing together for years when they formed the group while still in high school in 1957. Smith, who received classical training and performed at Carnegie Hall at age 12, wrote the lyrics to their songs, including their first single “He’s Gone.” It was their second single, “Maybe,” that put them on the road to stardom, selling more than one million copies. The Chantals broke up in 1959, with Smith embarking upon a solo career. The group would later reform, although without Smith, although Smith fronted another group called Chantels in the 1970s. She later became an elementary teacher in the Bronx after leaving the music business. In 2003, Rolling Stone placed “Maybe” at No. 199 on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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8
Folk Music Star Who Vanished for Eight Months Is Found Alive
MYSTERY SOLVED
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.26 5:09PM EDT 
Psychedelic folk singer Linda Perhacs performs live onstage at day 2 of the Way Over Yonder Festival at the Santa Monica Pier on September 27, 2014 in Santa Monica, California.
Psychedelic folk singer Linda Perhacs performs live onstage at day 2 of the Way Over Yonder Festival at the Santa Monica Pier on September 27, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. Scott Dudelson, Getty Images

Folk singer Linda Perhacs has been found alive after a mysterious eight-month disappearance. The 82-year-old went missing after she left the residential care facility where she had reportedly been living as she dealt with dementia. She had been put under the supervision of a legal guardian, who was the last person to see her. The identity of the guardian is unclear. After friends and colleagues sounded the alarm earlier this week that she’d gone missing, the LAPD Missing Persons Unit told The Daily Mail on Wednesday that Perhacs was “found today.” They noted that they could not share further details but said, “She’s safe.” The news comes after Perhacs’ former manager, Laurel Stearns, told The New York Times that “repeated attempts to communicate with her guardian” had gone unanswered, prompting concern among friends and loved ones. Stearns said they were “seeking confirmation that Linda is safe, well, and receiving appropriate care, while expressing concern over the prolonged absence of communication with a beloved public figure.” The singer is best known for her album Parallelograms, which she recorded in the 1970s while working as a dental hygienist.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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Take Notes Like a Pro With an Innovative Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
BACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIAL
Scouted Staff
Published 07.20.26 4:02PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.

The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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9
Head Coach Breaks Silence in Case of NFL Wife Shot by Her Son
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.26 3:00PM EDT 
Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy and his wife Mia Bieniemy
Peter Aiken/REUTERS

The Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach has broken his silence following the shooting of an assistant coach’s wife by their son. “She’s doing great, better than she was,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said about Eric Bieniemy’s wife, Mia. “Making progress. So we’re happy about that.” The head coach who spoke on behalf of his assistant coach is known for his successful tenure with the Chiefs. He has led A-list players such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, married to pop icon Taylor Swift, to five Super Bowl appearances and three wins since 2019. Mia Bieniemy, 57, called the police herself after being shot in her left forearm and shoulder by her son, Elijah. Currently being held in Loudon County Adult Detention Center without bond, Elijah, 27, awaits an August 31 hearing for three felony charges. His mother has since been moved out of the intensive care unit and is recovering from the gunshot wounds. “Eric’s a big part of this. [We] love having him here,” Reid continued. “But right now, it’s important that he takes care of business... everybody’s game is picked up and they’re all working hard. Eric will be back soon enough to jump in there and do his thing.” Bieniemy has been granted indefinite leave from his role as offensive coordinator to handle the family matter.

Read it at USA Today

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10
BTS Says It Will Boycott Grammy Awards
Category Controversy
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.26 12:17PM EDT 
Members of the South Korean boy band BTS perform during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina.
Members of the South Korean boy band BTS perform during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina. JUAN MABROMATA/Juan Mabromata, Getty Images

Korean pop group BTS said they will skip Grammy consideration this year in response to the award show’s introduction of a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. “We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year,” the seven-member group posted on their individual Instagram accounts. “We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us.” The “Army” is the name for the boy band’s giant global fan base. The new category was created to recognize artistic excellence in “performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.” BTS was expected to be nominated for multiple Grammys, including Album of the Year, for their hit record Arirang. The group, which recently performed at the World Cup final halftime show, has a sizable U.S. fan base that will likely be disappointed to miss a BTS performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Read it at Deadline

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