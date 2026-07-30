NFL Great, 49, Reveals Heartbreaking Diagnosis
Former star NFL running back Ahman Green, 49, revealed that he has been living with early-onset Parkinson’s for the past year and a half. The all-time rushing leader for the Green Bay Packers said during an appearance on the Go Long podcast that he was twitching in his sleep and experiencing other symptoms, including short-term memory loss and walking and talking in his sleep. “I knew something was going on long before that,” he said of the diagnosis. “I just got a hold of some doctors that I was able to get in contact with. Get the diagnostics, get the testing. And finally got it tested last—it was January of 2025.” He said he is focused on exercising, eating well, and taking medication to combat his symptoms, and used his announcement to advocate for awareness and early diagnosis. A four-time Pro Bowler, Green played eight seasons with the Packers, as well as stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. He had 1,000-plus rushing yards six times—including a career-high 1,883 in 2003—and ended his career with 9,205 yards rushing and 60 touchdowns.