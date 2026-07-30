‘Spider-Man’ Star Secretly Marries Interior Designer

Former star NFL running back Ahman Green, 49, revealed that he has been living with early-onset Parkinson’s for the past year and a half. The all-time rushing leader for the Green Bay Packers said during an appearance on the Go Long podcast that he was twitching in his sleep and experiencing other symptoms, including short-term memory loss and walking and talking in his sleep. “I knew something was going on long before that,” he said of the diagnosis. “I just got a hold of some doctors that I was able to get in contact with. Get the diagnostics, get the testing. And finally got it tested last—it was January of 2025.” He said he is focused on exercising, eating well, and taking medication to combat his symptoms, and used his announcement to advocate for awareness and early diagnosis. A four-time Pro Bowler, Green played eight seasons with the Packers, as well as stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. He had 1,000-plus rushing yards six times—including a career-high 1,883 in 2003—and ended his career with 9,205 yards rushing and 60 touchdowns.
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- 1NFL Great, 49, Reveals Heartbreaking DiagnosisRUSHING LEADERAhman Green said his wife noticed he was twitching in his sleep.
- 2TV Legend Joins OnlyFans at 85YOLO!The “Knots Landing” star told the OnlyFans CEO that “you only live once” before joining the racy site.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 3Star Surfer, 28, Presumed Dead After Search Called Off‘DEVASTATING LOSS’Arran Strong was with his coach moments before disappearing at sea.
- 4Alicia Silverstone to Star in ‘Clueless’ Spinoff SeriesBUGGIN’This time around, Cher Horowitz is ‘clueless’ about raising her own teenage daughter.
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- 5‘Spider-Man’ Star Secretly Marries Interior DesignerWEDDING BELLSThe couple dropped subtle hints online before making the announcement official.
- 6What Lindsey Graham Taught Us About Political WeaknessLYING IN STATEWhat did Trump’s favorite Senator really believe?
- 715 Elephants Die in Suspected Cyanide PoisoningDEADLY DINNERAuthorities think the elephants may have eaten contaminated tomatoes from nearby farms.
- 8Teen Fined Over Gross Social Media Straw-Licking StuntLAST STRAWA French student’s viral vending machine prank ended with a court appearance.
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- 9Airline Reveals Cause of Terrifying Cabin Smoke EmergencyCULPRIT FOUNDThe Airbus A330 had been bound for JFK.
- 10World-Famous Wineries Menaced by ‘Zombie’ Fire CrisisBORDEAUX BURNSFrance’s wine country is facing a dangerous new threat as “zombie” wildfires return to life.
Donna Mills, best known for her role as Abby Cunningham on CBS’s Knots Landing, announced she is joining OnlyFans at 85. In a statement to Variety, the TV icon wrote, “I’ve always appreciated the incredible support and encouragement I’ve received from my fans over the years. Social media has been a wonderful way to stay connected, but I’m excited to join OnlyFans because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection.” While the platform is widely known for its sexually explicit content, the 1980s superstar said she was motivated by the opportunity to “spend quality time” with the people who have supported her throughout her career. Andy Bachman, the CEO of OnlyFans, revealed that the surprising decision “is about giving her longtime fans more access to the personality, style, and behind-the-scenes moments.” Bachman added that during a meeting with Mills, she said, “YOLO—let’s do it,” referencing the popular acronym for “you only live once.” Mills began her television career in 1966 with a supporting role on CBS’s soap opera The Secret Storm. She later earned a Daytime Emmy Award for her portrayal of Madeline Reeves on ABC’s General Hospital. OnlyFans is a subscription platform where content creators share photos, videos, and live streams with fans for a fee. Mills has never married but has been with Larry Gilman since 2001. She adopted her daughter, Chloe, in 1994.
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
Professional British surfer Arran Strong is presumed dead after a four-day search was called off. The 28-year-old surfer went missing off the coast of Portugal, as reported to the Autoridade Maritima Nacional on Monday. Strong was with his coach, Jose Maria Pyrrait, who said they stopped surfing to drink some water and take pictures right before Strong went missing. Pyrrait recounted the events in an emotional tribute posted to Instagram. “I let him go ahead,” the coach began. “Since my pace is faster I always do that, when I would catch it and get a short lead I’d stop and wait for it. This time it was no different, but when I stopped to wait, I saw your board drifting about 100 meters away.” He further described the poor visibility of the area and how he called for rescue on land. GB Surfing also posted a tribute to the surfer. “Arran proudly represented Great Britain at the 2024 and 2025 ISA World Surf Games, finishing as our highest-placed male surfer on both occasions,” the post reads. “Arran was a fantastic teammate, respected competitor and a kind, generous presence... His passing is a devastating loss to our sport and the wider surfing community, and he will be greatly missed.”
Cher Horowitz is making a comeback for a spinoff series of the 1995 hit film Clueless. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will see Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher as she takes on motherhood with her own daughter, once again feeling “clueless” as she navigates her teenager’s life. The series will be produced by Silverstone herself, alongside the original film’s director Amy Heckerling, producer Robert Lawrence, and several others through CBS Studios. “Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box office hit and instant pop culture classic," Head of Originals for Paramount+, Jane Wiseman, said. “We’re especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city’s exceptional talent and crews.” The original movie also starred Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer and the late Brittany Murphy. No word as yet whether any of the original cast are set to join Silverstone in the new series.
Everyone wants a good night of sleep. But if cutting screen time, caffeine, and late-night sugary treats haven’t moved the needle, truly restful sleep may seem out of reach. Before you lose all hope, there is another option—Blue Sky CBD’s Sleep Gels.
The absence of melatonin, a popular sleep aid, is a deliberate choice: while melatonin can help you fall asleep, it also leaves many people feeling foggy the next morning. Blue Sky’s Sleep Gels take a different approach, relying on 25mg of CBD (for relaxation effects) and 25mg of CBN (for its unique sedative properties). Plus, they’re free of THC.
Cindy Curletti had tried other CBD brands with little success—until she packed the Sleep Gels for a trip. That first night, she slept, in her words, “like a dreamboat.” Another Blue Sky user, Laura, has a similar story. After a frustrating cycle of waking up in the middle of the night, anxious and wide-eyed, rarely being able to fall back asleep, Laura found that Sleep Gels made a huge difference. Laura says “My sleep scores went from the 40s to the 80s, sometimes even hitting the 90s. It was life-changing.” Other Blue Sky fans report similar success, falling asleep faster and spending more time in deep and REM sleep.
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‘Spider-Man’ Star Secretly Marries Interior Designer
Jacob Batalon, 29, has officially married interior designer Veronica Leahov. While promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya, Batalon casually referred to Leahov as his “wife” while joking about nicknames. “My wife calls me big dog. She doesn’t. I wish she did,” he said in an interview. The actor was also seen wearing a wedding band during the interview and at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on July 27. Leahov also quietly updated her surname on her professional website to “Veronica Leahov Batalon.” The couple announced their engagement in March 2025 on social media after Batalon proposed during a romantic nighttime outing in New York City. At the time, he joked that Holland and Zendaya had “copied” his engagement timeline after the pair engaged two months earlier. Leahov, an architectural designer originally from Moldova, earned her master’s degree in interior design from New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology in 2022. The newlyweds’ marriage comes just days before the newest Spider-Man opens in theaters on Friday. The Marvel blockbuster, in which Batalon reprises his role as Peter Parker’s best friend Ned Leeds, is projected to debut with a historic $465 million worldwide opening weekend.
Death can be a great PR move. Little more than two weeks ago, Lindsey Graham was a clown and an embarrassment for his abject sucking up to Donald Trump. Two weeks later, he’s a saint. Graham used to talk to me about Trump. He would explain and defend him, on the one hand. But on the other, he’d let you in on how extreme and out of this world he understood Trump to be. This is politics. It was to his benefit to get along with Trump. At the same time, he certainly wanted you to know that he knew Trump was what he was. He was playing both sides. He was hurt by the general narrative that he had become a lackey and wanted you to understand that he was running a much more sophisticated game than that. Was Graham’s flattery and obsequiousness towards Trump, aides wondered, another workaround of an issue Graham had been working around his whole career? The result, for whatever reason, meant that Graham became among Trump’s primary enablers in a Senate that, despite knowing better, has never figured out how to stand up to Trump. The message of Lindsey Graham’s death, then, is a warning about what happens when a man surrenders to his own weakness.
Dive deeper into the political legacy of Lindsey Graham by subscribing to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack.
Fifteen elephants have died in southern Kenya after apparently ingesting cyanide, a highly toxic chemical that wildlife officials suspect was used on nearby tomato farms. The Kenya Wildlife Service said preliminary testing of samples from the carcasses detected traces of cyanide, while 10 of the elephants reportedly showed signs of partial paralysis before dying. The deaths occurred between June 24 and July 24 around Kimana Sanctuary and Kuku Group Ranch, near Amboseli National Park, an ecosystem home to more than 1,600 elephants. Kimana is a major tomato-growing area, and officials said the stomach contents of one dead elephant contained “lots of tomatoes,” raising concerns that contaminated crops may have been responsible. “Cyanide is a highly toxic chemical,” KWS director general Erustus Kanga said. “If elephants consume cyanide, they cannot survive a day or two.” Kanga warned the poison could also threaten cattle and goats grazing near affected farms. “We have the goats, we have the cattle that are there. Eventually, if this cyanide is truly the one that is in the system, then we are going to see a bigger impact,” he said.
A French student was fined the equivalent of $465 after pleading guilty in Singapore to a public nuisance charge for filming himself licking a straw from an orange juice vending machine and putting it back. Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 19, admitted to licking the straw and returning it to the vending machine while recording himself for his online followers. The incident happened at a shopping mall in March, and he was charged in April after the video spread rapidly. A separate mischief charge was taken into consideration during sentencing, and the court did not order any community-based punishment after weighing mitigating factors. Prosecutors, who sought the maximum fine of $1,551, said the staged act risked undermining public confidence in the hygiene of a commonly used machine. They noted Maximilien retrieved the straw himself, that no member of the public used it, and that he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. The defense lawyer said his client, who studies at a business school in Singapore, is “truly sorry for having caused all this trouble.” Maximilien’s parents will ensure he pays the fine himself. IJooz, the company that operates the machine, sanitized the dispenser, replaced all 500 straws, and plans to upgrade its machines with individually packaged straws.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
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Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Smoke that filled the business class cabin of a Swiss International Airlines plane and forced an emergency landing was caused by a damaged headphone case, the airline said. Flight LX16 had been traveling from Zurich, Switzerland, to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Monday, but was forced to make an unscheduled touchdown in Bangor, Maine. After landing, technicians found a headphone charging case had slipped between two seats, where it had become damaged. Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss praised its crew on Thursday, affirming that all 208 people onboard the 14-year-old Airbus A330 had returned to the ground safely. While most airlines forbid power banks from being stowed in the hold, they allow them to be brought on as carry-on luggage. Swiss, however, banned their use in the cabin at the start of the year, although passengers can bring them with their hand luggage. Citing Bangor airport spokesperson Aimee Thibodeau, the Daily Express reported that the incident led to the temporary closure of one of the runways. It reopened after around half an hour.
France’s famed Bordeaux wine country is facing a growing threat from wildfires that are spreading across Europe, with shifting winds and scorching temperatures putting vineyards on edge just weeks before harvest. “There is talk of zombie fires that keep coming back to life,” said Séverine Bonnie, who works at a château producing Pessac-Léognan wines, told the Financial Times. “The situation remains fragile so we are on edge.” More than 300,000 people have been forced to flee fires across France and Spain, including George and Amal Clooney. Greece has reported three firefighter deaths. But the southwest of France, including Bordeaux, is bearing the brunt of wildfires this month, with the country’s biggest blaze spreading across an area roughly four times the size of Paris. At Château Malartic-Lagravière, growers are watching the flames and winds closely. The estate sits just 10km from areas evacuated over the fire threat. But the danger is not limited to flames. Smoke can contaminate grapes with compounds that later produce harsh, smoky flavors in wine. Eric Serrano of France’s Vine and Wine Institute called the effect “a time bomb.” Meanwhile, Gilles Troullier told the Financial Times that nearly all of his nine-hectare vineyard has already burned. “It’s an irreplaceable wine-growing heritage that has burnt,” he said.