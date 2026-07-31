Hiker, 28, Found Dead in National Park After Family’s Alarm
A 28-year-old Australian hiker has been found dead on a remote section of the Continental Divide Trail, the rugged 3,100-mile route that traces the spine of the Rocky Mountains from Canada to Mexico. The hiker was identified as William Standish, who was discovered Wednesday near an isolated area known as the Wigwams in Teton County, Wyoming. His body was spotted by the Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) helicopter team, according to a statement posted on social media. Standish had been communicating with his family through a Garmin satellite device. On July 23, his family received a check-in without coordinates or a message. A Facebook Messenger video suggested he was in the Teton area, but no further contact was made. The family contacted park officials on Monday, who located him outside the national park area and transferred the case to TCSAR. His body was recovered Wednesday morning and transported to the Teton County Coroner’s Office. Authorities have not released further details, but officials said he likely died from a fatal fall. The Continental Divide Trail is one of the country’s most challenging long-distance hiking routes. In a statement, TCSAR sent “its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.” The Daily Beast has reached out to TCSAR for further comment.