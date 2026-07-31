Netflix Sued for Millions Over Stolen Nicolas Cage WWII Movie
Netflix is being sued for $105 million over a new Nicolas Cage movie stolen from its offices. Fortitude, a World War II espionage action adventure, was filmed in London last year, with Cage playing real-life double agent Duško Popov. Simon Afram, a Swiss businessman who wrote the script, is suing Netflix after an unencrypted master digital copy of Fortitude went missing from the company’s headquarters. Afram’s complaint alleges that when an associate producer attempted to retrieve the master copy of the film, Netflix became unresponsive. The lawsuit quotes an email from Netflix that read, “Unfortunately, someone stole a good amount of drives from our office desks this past week. We’ve been working through this with our security teams to no luck.” In his lawsuit, Afram, who is also the film’s producer and financier, argues that Netflix had a duty to store the film in a secure location, not leave it on an office desk vulnerable to theft. He also alleges that the movie’s disappearance could jeopardize its ability to be sold and distributed elsewhere. In a statement to Variety, Netflix said the company “disputes any claim that it bears the risk of loss for a film delivered without the proper industry-standard safeguards.” It added, “While we do not own the rights to Fortitude, we take content security seriously and have taken extra measures to support the filmmaker and his team. This includes conducting a thorough investigation and offering to monitor known piracy sites for any unauthorized distribution or sale.” It continued: “We have declined to share anything about our ongoing investigation with the law firm representing Simon Afram.” The statement referenced “hostile attempts to extort money from Netflix” over the film, including “immediately demanding $165 million for the film rather than work with us in good faith.” The Daily Beast has contacted Netflix for comment.