‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Smashes Opening Day Record

The fourth Spider-Man movie since Marvel took control of the franchise has proved to be the superhero-juggernaut studio’s best day one performer yet. Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed $168 million from 4,487 North American theaters on Friday, the biggest opening day ever for a domestic release. Marvel’s Avenger’s: Endgame was the previous record-holder, pulling in $157 million on its first day in 2019. Sony predicts that opening weekend box office will reach $325 million by Sunday, but rival estimates put the movie’s receipts as high as $358 million for the first three days, Variety reported. That would make Brand New Day the biggest North American debut of all time, edging out Endgame from the top spot again. The Avengers epic brought in $357 million its first weekend. The Tom-Holland-helmed Spider-Man films have consistently done well with fans and critics, and 2021’s No Way Home is currently the second-highest grossing film on a first weekend, having pulled in $260 million, besting Avengers: Infinity War—the first half of the conclusion of Marvel’s wildly popular Infinity Stones arc. Holland’s Spider-Man was also in Infinity War and Endgame, having made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War. In second place at the box office Friday was The Odyssey—also starring Holland and his wife and Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya—with a strong third Friday haul of $14.5 million.