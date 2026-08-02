Artist’s ‘Don of Dung’ Trump Portrait Sells in One Day

Aaron Rodgers says his wife, Brittani, played a major role in the football star’s reconciliation with his family. “I’m happy to be reunited, and that part of my life is a really beautiful addition,” Rodgers said in an interview. “And I’ve got to give my wife a lot of credit for—not that she was pushing me, because she never was, but just the way that she loves and supports me.” Rodgers and Brittani got married in 2025 and have largely remained out of the public eye. “Having her by my side during this process has been really special,” he added. “And I missed those relationships. And there was reasons for it that don’t need to be talked about, but I’m thankful that that’s come all the way back around.” In July, the Steelers quarterback posted a slideshow to Instagram featuring photos of him with his mother, Darla, father, Ed, older brother, Luke, and his niece. He captioned the post: “another bonding week #fam.” The 42-year-old had been estranged from his family for nearly a decade.
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- 1Aaron Rodgers Reveals Who Deserves Credit for Family ReunionFAMILY HUDDLEThe 42-year-old had been estranged from his family for nearly a decade.
- 2Artist’s ‘Don of Dung’ Trump Portrait Sells in One DayFINE ARTThe Canadian artist mixed horse manure and water to capture the president’s likeness.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 3Rock Legend Trapped in ElevatorDO YA THINK I’M STUCK?He’s “gonna be alright.”
- 4Oscar-Winning Actor Draws MAGA’s Ire Over Social Media PostFUMING MADTrump’s Ambassador to Israel called the A-list star ‘Dumb and Dumber rolled into one person.’
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 5‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Smashes Opening Day RecordMARVELOUSMarvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ previously held the record.
- 6Oscar Nominee’s Property Raided Over Hundreds of Rescue DogsIN THE DOGHOUSEThe actress was reportedly present and cooperative during the search.
- 7Slipknot Ousts Longtime Rocker After Nearly 30 YearsBOOTEDThe reason for the shock exit has not yet been revealed.
- 8Evangelical Preacher Booted Off Flight After Surprise SermonNON-ASCENSION DAY“I just love a captive audience,” she explained.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 9Netflix Star, 43, Feared Dead Following AvalancheSEARCH AND RESCUEThe famed mountaineer was leading a 10-person climb when disaster struck.
- 10Tony Romo on Leave From $18M-a-Year CBS Job After ArrestBENCHEDThe CBS Sports analyst has been with the network since 2017.
Artist’s ‘Don of Dung’ Trump Portrait Sells in One Day
A portrait of President Donald Trump painted using a mixture of horse manure and water has sold on the first day it was exhibited. Vancouver Island artist Wendy Chartrand‘s painting ‘The Don of Dung’ was accepted to the Sooke Fine Arts Show, and sold for $1,800, almost immediately. Posting a picture of the painting on her Instagram account before the show, Chartrand said she was excited to have the piece accepted to the art show. “The medium is the message here. I’ve made the paint from horse s--t,” she wrote. Chartrand told CTV News that she had “no idea” who bought it, but would love to find out so she can thank them. She added that she was “amazed” at how quickly it sold. “It’s just good to laugh at stuff sometimes. You can’t do anything about it often, so you might as well laugh,” she said at the art show opening. The executive director of the art show stood by the inclusion of the piece. “The Sooke Fine Arts Show has celebrated artistic excellence for 40 years, and we’ve had many provocative pieces that reflected the social and political events of their time,” executive director Jen Hayward said.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
If you ask veteran rocker Sir Rod Stewart about the day he got stuck in a small box at the Prada store in London, he might well reply, “I Don’t Want to Talk About It.” Stewart, 81, was enjoying some retail therapy last week, shopping for handbags and gladrags with his 20-year-old son Alastair and his girlfriend, when the elevator suddenly stopped between floors. The hot-and-bothered trio were eventually forced to use their phones to reach out to Prada—via Instagram, The Daily Mail reported. “Can somebody help us get out of here?” they pleaded. They were rescued, everyone was safe, and the man who has sold more than 100 million albums is “gonna be alright.” He wasn’t worried about “This Old Heart of Mine.” But it hasn’t been an entirely copasetic summer for Stewart. “The First Cut is the Deepest” singer was forced to pause a concert in Utah in June to breathe from an oxygen tank when he became dizzy during a performance. Earlier, he had rescheduled or canceled concerts in Nevada and California, citing health concerns. He was, however, well enough to fly to Boston to watch the World Cup soccer match between Scotland and Haiti, which annoyed his fans.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee could not contain his fury when he came across a post by Spanish actor Javier Bardem on X, where it had been shared by British author Oli London. Bardem was responding to the refugee crisis unfolding between Spain and Morocco. He had posted a story on his own account sharing the words of author and columnist Miranda Vidak. The post Bardem shared highlighted that the Spanish enclave where nearly 60,000 refugees tried to enter was in North Africa, not Europe. “Ceuta is in Africa, not Europe. This isn’t an ‘invasion’ of the West – if anything it’s the reverse, given Morocco functions increasingly as a Western-aligned client state,” the post said. It went on to say “we don’t know who engineered this crisis, but we know who benefits from a weakened, destabilized Spain: Israel and the western far-right eager to turn migration into a weapon against Muslims.” Huckabee described the post as “laughable new blood libel by another dim-witted actor.” Huckabee went on to say Bardem was “as qualified to talk about Israel as Charles Schumer is to offer tips on grilling burgers.” The furious Trump appointee concluded: “He’s ‘Dumb & Dumber’ rolled into one person.”
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
The fourth Spider-Man movie since Marvel took control of the franchise has proved to be the superhero-juggernaut studio’s best day one performer yet. Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed $168 million from 4,487 North American theaters on Friday, the biggest opening day ever for a domestic release. Marvel’s Avenger’s: Endgame was the previous record-holder, pulling in $157 million on its first day in 2019. Sony predicts that opening weekend box office will reach $325 million by Sunday, but rival estimates put the movie’s receipts as high as $358 million for the first three days, Variety reported. That would make Brand New Day the biggest North American debut of all time, edging out Endgame from the top spot again. The Avengers epic brought in $357 million its first weekend. The Tom-Holland-helmed Spider-Man films have consistently done well with fans and critics, and 2021’s No Way Home is currently the second-highest grossing film on a first weekend, having pulled in $260 million, besting Avengers: Infinity War—the first half of the conclusion of Marvel’s wildly popular Infinity Stones arc. Holland’s Spider-Man was also in Infinity War and Endgame, having made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War. In second place at the box office Friday was The Odyssey—also starring Holland and his wife and Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya—with a strong third Friday haul of $14.5 million.
The home of The Exorcist star Linda Blair was reportedly raided by dozens of law enforcement officers on Friday over potential violations related to the dogs in her care. The 67-year-old Oscar nominee, who has been a fierce animal rights advocate for decades, was at her Los Angeles residence when approximately 70 officials arrived at around 6 a.m. to execute an investigative search warrant to count the number of dogs on the property, according to TMZ. Blair, who is not accused of any criminal wrongdoing, reportedly holds a permit to house 60 dogs, but Animal Control officers counted approximately 200 during their search, which sought evidence regarding the animals’ welfare along with information about electrical panels and other items on the 2.5-acre property. Animal Control agents were joined by district attorney investigators as part of an operation requested by the Los Angeles County DA’s office. All of the dogs remain in Blair’s care, with TMZ reporting that the actress was present and cooperative during the raid. It’s not yet known whether any citations were issued. The actress heads up the Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation, a nonprofit launched in 2004 to rescue and rehabilitate abused, neglected, and abandoned animals.
Sid Wilson has reportedly been ousted from Slipknot after serving as a key member of the heavy metal rock band for almost three decades. TMZ reports via a “source close to” Slipknot that the DJ and keyboardist was notified of his permanent removal from the group late Friday afternoon. It’s not yet known why Wilson, who had been a part of the group’s legendary “classic nine” lineup since 1999, was given the boot. His reported exit adds to a flurry of lineup changes for the iconic band, including the departures of drummer Jay Weinberg and keyboardist Craig Jones in 2023, as well as the dismissal of Chris Fehn over a much-publicized royalty dispute in 2019. Neither Wilson nor Slipknot have officially confirmed the reports at the time of writing. It comes a few months after Wilson quietly called off his engagement to fellow musician Kelly Osbourne in March, following his proposal at an Ozzy Osbourne show last year.
A Florida evangelist was kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight in San Diego after preaching to passengers as they awaited takeoff for Orlando. Whitney Lynn, 40, took the opportunity Thursday to stand up in the aisle and let her fellow flyers know about God and “safety” on the delayed flight. She and other similar-thinking evangelists sermonize on flights because they consider it a biblical “calling” from God to touch “captive” audiences. “They have no choice but to hear the truth,” Lynn told The Washington Post. She said she preaches on most flights she takes, and films each sermon—and sometimes the aftermath—for social media. “I just love a captive audience,” she captioned a recent post. She was ejected from the plane in San Diego when the flight crew became concerned. As a flight attendant led her back out to the airport, an irritated Lynn noted on her post: “I’m telling you, demons are real. This guy literally tried to shut the door on me.” She told him: “God have mercy on your soul. Hell is real, my friend.” In another short clip, Lynn called her removal “spiritual warfare.” Her Thursday videos grabbed millions of views and comments. Not all of them were positive.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Mountaineer and Netflix star Nirmal Purja is among the six people missing and feared dead as rescue operations continue in the wake of an avalanche that struck Pakistan’s Broad Peak mountain this week. The 43-year-old, whose famed climbs were documented in the 2021 documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, was leading the expedition of 10 climbers when an avalanche swept through at the peak of their climb in the Karakoram range around noontime on July 30. Four bodies have been found so far, with an international operation underway to locate the remaining six. The rescue mission, led by Pakistan authorities, was briefly suspended after a bout of bad weather restricted aerial searches. In a statement, Pakistan’s governing mountaineering body, The Alpine Club of Pakistan, said it “remain[s] hopeful for the safe recovery of the missing climbers” and confirmed that searches are ongoing. Purja—whose history-making ascent of the world’s 14 highest mountains was the subject of the Netflix documentary—posted on social media before the climb. “Broad Peak, I ask for nothing but safe passage up and back down,” he wrote on X.
CBS Sports has put NFL analyst Tony Romo on leave after he was arrested in Wisconsin last week for allegedly driving under the influence, the network announced. “Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice,” the network told the Daily Beast in a statement. Romo, 46, was pulled over on July 23 after allegedly illegally passing cars while driving south on Interstate 43. Romo, who had participated in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship golf tournament earlier that day, was booked and released after “performing poorly” on field sobriety tests, and was cited for refusing “to take test for intoxication after arrest,” according to Milwaukee County Sheriff’s records. Romo has a scheduled court date of September 21. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who retired in 2016, has been with CBS since 2017, and in 2020 signed a $180 million, 10-year contract extension. CBS NFL analyst J.J. Watt, the 37-year-old former Houston Texans defensive end, will replace Romo on air. The first game of the regular season on CBS is on September 13. A representative for Romo could not immediately be reached.