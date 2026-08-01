Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Slipknot Ousts Longtime Rocker After Nearly 30 Years

BOOTED
Tom Disalvo
Published 08.01.26 5:06AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A

Sid Wilson has reportedly been ousted from Slipknot after serving as a key member of the heavy metal rock band for almost three decades. TMZ reports via a “source close to” Slipknot that the DJ and keyboardist was notified of his permanent removal from the group late Friday afternoon. It’s not yet known why Wilson, who had been a part of the group’s legendary “classic nine” lineup since 1999, was given the boot. His reported exit adds to a flurry of lineup changes for the iconic band, including the departures of drummer Jay Weinberg and keyboardist Craig Jones in 2023, as well as the dismissal of Chris Fehn over a much-publicized royalty dispute in 2019. Neither Wilson nor Slipknot have officially confirmed the reports at the time of writing. It comes a few months after Wilson quietly called off his engagement to fellow musician Kelly Osbourne in March, following his proposal at an Ozzy Osbourne show last year.

Read it at TMZ

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2
Evangelical Preacher Booted From Flight After Surprise Sermon
NON-ASCENSION DAY
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 08.01.26 3:06AM EDT 

A Florida evangelist was kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight in San Diego after preaching to passengers as they awaited takeoff for Orlando. Whitney Lynn, 40, took the opportunity Thursday to stand up in the aisle and let her fellow flyers know about God and “safety” on the delayed flight. She and other similar-thinking evangelists sermonize on flights because they consider it a biblical “calling” from God to touch “captive” audiences. “They have no choice but to hear the truth,” Lynn told The Washington Post. She said she preaches on most flights she takes, and films each sermon—and sometimes the aftermath—for social media. “I just love a captive audience,” she captioned a recent post. She was ejected from the plane in San Diego when the flight crew became concerned. As a flight attendant led her back out to the airport, an irritated Lynn noted on her post: “I’m telling you, demons are real. This guy literally tried to shut the door on me.” She told him: “God have mercy on your soul. Hell is real, my friend.” In another short clip, Lynn called her removal “spiritual warfare.” Her Thursday videos grabbed millions of views and comments. Not all of them were positive.

Read it at Washington Post

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The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever
COZY UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.16.26 3:07PM EDT 
Lola Blanket
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket/Aleksandra Konopila/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.

Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.

Lola Original Faux-Fur Blanket
Shop At Lola Blanket$125+

Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).

Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.

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3
Oscar Nominee’s Property Raided Over Hundreds of Rescue Dogs
IN THE DOGHOUSE
Tom Disalvo
Updated 08.01.26 2:40AM EDT 
Published 07.31.26 10:01PM EDT 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Linda Blair poses for a portrait at the 50th anniversary of The Saturn Awards at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center on October 25, 2022 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jody Cortes/Getty Images for ABA)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Linda Blair poses for a portrait at the 50th anniversary of The Saturn Awards at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center on October 25, 2022 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jody Cortes/Getty Images for ABA) JODY CORTES(C)2022/Getty Images for ABA

The home of The Exorcist star Linda Blair was reportedly raided by dozens of law enforcement officers on Friday over potential violations related to the dogs in her care. The 67-year-old Oscar nominee, who has been a fierce animal rights advocate for decades, was at her Los Angeles residence when approximately 70 officials arrived at around 6 a.m. to execute an investigative search warrant to count the number of dogs on the property, according to TMZ. Blair, who is not accused of any criminal wrongdoing, reportedly holds a permit to house 60 dogs, but Animal Control officers counted approximately 200 during their search, which sought evidence regarding the animals’ welfare along with information about electrical panels and other items on the 2.5-acre property. Animal Control agents were joined by district attorney investigators as part of an operation requested by the Los Angeles County DA’s office. All of the dogs remain in Blair’s care, with TMZ reporting that the actress was present and cooperative during the raid. It’s not yet known whether any citations were issued. The actress heads up the Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation, a nonprofit launched in 2004 to rescue and rehabilitate abused, neglected, and abandoned animals.

Read it at TMZ

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4
Netflix Star, 43, Feared Dead Following Avalanche
SEARCH AND RESCUE
Tom Disalvo
Updated 08.01.26 2:41AM EDT 
Published 07.31.26 8:59PM EDT 
Nirmal Purja, attempting a record to climb fourteen 8000-meter mountain peaks in seven months speaks during a news conference after climbing six mountains including Mt. Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nirmal Purja, attempting a record to climb fourteen 8000-meter mountain peaks in seven months speaks during a news conference after climbing six mountains including Mt. Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar Navesh Chitrakar/REUTERS

Mountaineer and Netflix star Nirmal Purja is among the six people missing and feared dead as rescue operations continue in the wake of an avalanche that struck Pakistan’s Broad Peak mountain this week. The 43-year-old, whose famed climbs were documented in the 2021 documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, was leading the expedition of 10 climbers when an avalanche swept through at the peak of their climb in the Karakoram range around noontime on July 30. Four bodies have been found so far, with an international operation underway to locate the remaining six. The rescue mission, led by Pakistan authorities, was briefly suspended after a bout of bad weather restricted aerial searches. In a statement, Pakistan’s governing mountaineering body, The Alpine Club of Pakistan, said it “remain[s] hopeful for the safe recovery of the missing climbers” and confirmed that searches are ongoing. Purja—whose history-making ascent of the world’s 14 highest mountains was the subject of the Netflix documentary—posted on social media before the climb. “Broad Peak, I ask for nothing but safe passage up and back down,” he wrote on X.

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This Chef-Approved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware Collection
PAN APPEAL
Scouted Staff
Published 07.27.26 7:03PM EDT 
Made In Clean Cookware Collection
Made In.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.

Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.

Made In Clean Cookware Collection
Shop Now Made In Cookware

According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.

Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.

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5
Tony Romo Placed on Leave From $18M-a-Year CBS Job After Arrest
BENCHED
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 07.31.26 3:53PM EDT 
Published 07.31.26 3:32PM EDT 
Tony Romo at CBS Upfront.
Tony Romo at CBS Upfront. Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

CBS Sports has put NFL analyst Tony Romo on leave after he was arrested in Wisconsin last week for allegedly driving under the influence, the network announced. “Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice,” the network told the Daily Beast in a statement. Romo, 46, was pulled over on July 23 after allegedly illegally passing cars while driving south on Interstate 43. Romo, who had participated in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship golf tournament earlier that day, was booked and released after “performing poorly” on field sobriety tests, and was cited for refusing “to take test for intoxication after arrest,” according to Milwaukee County Sheriff’s records. Romo has a scheduled court date of September 21. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who retired in 2016, has been with CBS since 2017, and in 2020 signed a $180 million, 10-year contract extension. CBS NFL analyst J.J. Watt, the 37-year-old former Houston Texans defensive end, will replace Romo on air. The first game of the regular season on CBS is on September 13. A representative for Romo could not immediately be reached.

Read it at NBC News

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6
Unexpected Lawsuit Filed in Nancy Guthrie Case
NEW TWIST
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.26 4:41PM EDT 
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Australian-born presenter, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break whilst hosting NBC's "Today Show" live from Australia at Sydney Opera House on May 4, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Australian-born presenter, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break whilst hosting NBC's "Today Show" live from Australia at Sydney Opera House on May 4, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage) Don Arnold/WireImage

Two men questioned early in the investigation of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance are preparing to sue the Arizona sheriff leading the case for $3.25 million. The legal action comes as the search for Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother reaches the six-month mark with no suspects identified. Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home on February 1, with authorities believing she was kidnapped. Carlos Palazuelos and Daniel Maddox filed a notice of claim against Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and one of his detectives this week. The filing alleges wrongful arrest, reputational and property damage. Palazuelos, who was detained and later released without charges, is seeking $2.5 million. He claims his home was “ransacked” and that the sheriff’s public statements made him appear to be a suspect. Maddox, who was handcuffed and questioned, is seeking $500,000. His mother is seeking an additional $250,000 for alleged damage to her home during a search. Savannah Guthrie called her mother’s disappearance “a nightmare that will not end” and is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery. The FBI has added a $100,000 reward.

Read it at The Guardian

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7
ICE Accused of Neglect After Man, 29, in Its Custody Dies
WASHED ITS HANDS
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 07.31.26 4:30PM EDT 
Prisciliano Trejo Ricano
Facebook

A 29-year-old man has died of aggressive leukemia days after ICE released him from custody as he lay in intensive care. Prisciliano Trejo Ricano, brought to the U.S. from Mexico at the age of three, spent weeks pleading for help inside the CoreCivic-run Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, PunchUp reports. “This week I’ve been dealing with a severe sore throat, coughing up blood morning and night, and very bad migraines, and I still haven’t been treated or given any medication,” the Daily Beast’s sister Substack PunchUp reported that he wrote on Facebook on July 10—his birthday. Advocates say a July 6 request for care went unmet until he was hospitalized on July 13. He then slipped into a coma two days later and was cut loose from ICE custody on July 16. Trejo died on July 24. “When an individual is no longer in ICE custody, ICE is no longer responsible for them,” the Department of Homeland Security told PunchUp in a statement. CoreCivic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

Read it at PunchUp

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8
Child Pop Star Sues Airline Over Chicken Skewer Injury
OUCH!
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.26 11:00AM EDT 
Briohny Smyth and Chicken Skewers side-by-side
Pic Monkey

A former child pop star is suing Singapore Airlines after she allegedly suffered lasting vocal cord injuries when a wooden splinter from an in-flight chicken satay skewer lodged in her throat. According to a lawsuit filed July 24 in federal court in Los Angeles, Briohny Smyth, 44, was flying business class from Singapore to Los Angeles when part of a wooden skewer allegedly broke off as she ate her meal. The complaint, first reported by The Independent, claims she unknowingly swallowed the jagged fragment, triggering immediate pain, violent coughing, and choking. Court filings allege Smyth spent much of the flight trying to remove the object before eventually coughing up a wooden shard measuring about 1.5 inches long. The lawsuit says Smyth later sought treatment from a throat specialist, who found scarring and trauma to her vocal cords. Since the incident, she has allegedly experienced persistent throat pain, vocal fatigue, raspiness and discomfort while speaking and singing. Smyth argues she was eating the meal as intended and was not responsible for the incident. Smyth became a platinum-selling singer in Thailand at age 13 and now works as a yoga instructor in Los Angeles. She claims the injuries have harmed her career and is seeking damages for medical expenses, lost income, and emotional distress.

Read it at The Independent

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Take Notes Like a Pro With an Innovative Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
BACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIAL
Scouted Staff
Published 07.20.26 4:02PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.

The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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9
Kim Kardashian’s Nepo Baby, 13, Abruptly Cancels First Headline Tour
KANCELLED
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Updated 07.31.26 9:00AM EDT 
Published 07.31.26 8:20AM EDT 
Kim Kardashian (R) and North West in 2024.
Kim Kardashian (R) and North West in 2024. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

North West, 13, has announced that her joint tour with Molly Santana “isn’t happening anymore,” with the dates now marked as canceled on Ticketmaster’s website. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian, 45, and rapper Kanye West, 49, was set to embark on her first headlining tour alongside Santana, 21, on August 5 in Dallas. But on Thursday, West revealed on her Instagram story that the 14-day “Kimokawaii Tour” would no longer be going ahead. “I was really excited to go on tour w molly santana sadly it isn’t happening anymore but i have something special for u guys see ya soon,” she wrote. Santana also confirmed the cancellation on social media, apologizing to fans who had been looking forward to the shows. West first revealed she would be following in her father’s musical footsteps in June, announcing the North American tour was set to hit major cities. Her self-produced debut EP, N0rth4evrs, was released in May and featured six short tracks with a combined runtime of just under 12 minutes. In 2024, she became one of the youngest artists ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 after making her recording debut with her father’s supergroup ¥$.

Read it at Daily Mail

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10
NFL Coach’s Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer
HEARTBREAKING LOSS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.31.26 11:44AM EDT 
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 14: Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich of the New York Jets and his wife, Cristina Ulbrich, embrace prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The wife of a coach for the Atlanta Falcons NFL team has died after a battle with cancer. Cristina Ulbrich, who first met her husband, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in 1997 while he was recruiting at the University of Hawaii, died at the age of 48 on Thursday. Jeff, who spent four years with the New York Jets before joining the Falcons in 2025, is understood to have been absent from training sessions for much of the week. The team paid tribute to Cristina in a statement released Friday. “She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader Falcons community,” they said. Arthur Blank, who owns the team, shared a similarly touching tribute. “It was always evident how deeply Cristina loved her family and how fiercely she supported them,” he said. “She faced every challenge with extraordinary courage, strength and grace, inspiring so many through the way she lived and the way she fought.”

Read it at People

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