Evangelical Preacher Booted From Flight After Surprise Sermon
A Florida evangelist was kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight in San Diego after preaching to passengers as they awaited takeoff for Orlando. Whitney Lynn, 40, took the opportunity Thursday to stand up in the aisle and let her fellow flyers know about God and “safety” on the delayed flight. She and other similar-thinking evangelists sermonize on flights because they consider it a biblical “calling” from God to touch “captive” audiences. “They have no choice but to hear the truth,” Lynn told The Washington Post. She said she preaches on most flights she takes, and films each sermon—and sometimes the aftermath—for social media. “I just love a captive audience,” she captioned a recent post. She was ejected from the plane in San Diego when the flight crew became concerned. As a flight attendant led her back out to the airport, an irritated Lynn noted on her post: “I’m telling you, demons are real. This guy literally tried to shut the door on me.” She told him: “God have mercy on your soul. Hell is real, my friend.” In another short clip, Lynn called her removal “spiritual warfare.” Her Thursday videos grabbed millions of views and comments. Not all of them were positive.