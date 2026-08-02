Aaron Rodgers Reveals Who Deserves Credit for Family Reunion
Aaron Rodgers says his wife, Brittani, played a major role in the football star’s reconciliation with his family. “I’m happy to be reunited, and that part of my life is a really beautiful addition,” Rodgers said in an interview. “And I’ve got to give my wife a lot of credit for—not that she was pushing me, because she never was, but just the way that she loves and supports me.” Rodgers and Brittani got married in 2025 and have largely remained out of the public eye. “Having her by my side during this process has been really special,” he added. “And I missed those relationships. And there was reasons for it that don’t need to be talked about, but I’m thankful that that’s come all the way back around.” In July, the Steelers quarterback posted a slideshow to Instagram featuring photos of him with his mother, Darla, father, Ed, older brother, Luke, and his niece. He captioned the post: “another bonding week #fam.” The 42-year-old had been estranged from his family for nearly a decade.